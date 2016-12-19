Radio 3 Breakfast: Music Box
Advent
A Christmas Carol Charles Ives, Julius Drake & Gerald Finley
El Decembre Congelat Traditional, Tim Bayley, Deborah Catterall & York Waits
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Cantata No 62) Johann Sebastian Bach, Collegium Vocale Gent & Philippe Herreweghe
Bethlehem Down Peter Warlock & Voces 8
Saint Nicolas Op. 42 (Nicolas and the Pickled Boys) Benjamin Britten, Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & Sir David Willcocks
Blow Out The Trumpet In Sion Martin Peerson, St Paul's Cathedral Choir, Andrew Lucas & John Scott
Russia
O magnum mysterium (Quatre motets pour le temps de Noël) Francis Poulenc, Choir of Westminster Abbey & James OʼDonnell
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen Michael Praetorius, Jan Sandström & Voces8
Prelude Op 23 No 5 Sergei Rachmaninov
Trombone Concerto in B flat major Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Christian Lindberg, Otto Zurmühle, Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra & Chikara Imamura
Prince Igor: Peasant's Chorus from Act IV 'The Black Raven' Alexander Borodin, Sofia National Opera Chorus, Sofia National Opera Orchestra & Jerzy Semkow
Wedding Procession, Op 21 Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Александр Константинович Глазунов & Игорь Головчин
Moskva, Cheremushki: Act 1, scene 1: Excursion Around Moscow Dmitri Shostakovich, Residentie Orkest & Gennady Nikolayevich Rozhdestvensky
Net, tolko tot, kto znal [None but the lonely heart], Op.6 no.6 Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Christianne Stotijn & Julius Drake
It's a Long Way To Tipperary Soviet Army Chorus Cb: Boris Alexandrov
Montagues and Capulets (Romeo and Juliet Suite No 2) Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев, Andrew Litton & Bergen filharmoniske orkester
Kalinka Traditional Russian, Soviet Army Band, Soviet Army Chorus & Colonel Boris Alexandrov
The Snowstorm (Troika) Georgy Sviridov, Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio & Vladimir Fedoseyev
Symphony no. 2 Op.39 (Rodina) (The Homeland) (2nd mvt) Gavriil Popov, USSR Radio Orchestra & Gennady Provatorov
Cossack's Farewell Traditional Russian, Igor Ponomarenko & Terem Quartet
Symphony No 1 in G minor (2nd mvt) Vasily Kalinnikov, Iceland Symphony Orchestra & Vladimir Ashkenazy
Ave Maria from Vespers op.37, no.6 Sergei Rachmaninov
Stars Eriks Esenvalds & Voces8
Oblivion Astor Piazzolla
Checkmate - Finale Arthur Bliss, Ulster Orchestra & Vernon Handley
The Red Knight's Mazurka (Checkmate) Arthur Bliss, Ulster Orchestra & Vernon Handley
Russian Overture, Op 72 London Philharmonic Orchestra, Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев & Walter Weller
Nights Drawing In
Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra, op. 88a (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Max Bruch, Pavel Kolesnikov, Samson Tsoy, Alexander Vedernikov & BBC Symphony Orchestra
Endangered (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Rachel Portman, Clare Hammond, Michael Seal & BBC Symphony Orchestra
Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Maurice Ravel, Sakari Oramo, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet & BBC Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No. 3 in C major (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Jean Sibelius, Sakari Oramo, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet & BBC Symphony Orchestra
September Song Kurt Weill, Ella Fitzgerald & Paul Smith
Les enfants qui s'aiment Joseph Kosma, Juliette Gréco & André Grassi Et Son Orchestre
Andante from Autumn Music Andrzej Panufnik, Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Lukasz Borowicz
Autumn Leaves (Les Feuilles Mortes) Joseph Kosma & Yves Montand
‘Des Sennen Abschied’ (The Herdsman’s Farewell) Robert Schumann
Symphony No.10 in F minor, Op.213 - IV. Die Jagd der Menschen Joachim Raff, Bamberg Symphony Orchestra & Hans Stadlmair
Abendlied Josef Rheinberger & Voces8
Margot, labourez les vignes Jacques Arcadelt & The Scholars of London
The Battle on the Ice (Alexander Nevsky) Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Fritz Reiner
Deh vieni [aria] from Act 4 of Le Nozze di Figaro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Froissart - concert overture (Op.19) Edward Elgar & Orchestre de l’Opéra de Lyon
Evening Hymn (Te Lucis Ante Terminum) Henry Balfour Gardiner
Autumn Moon over the Calm Lake Lü Wencheng & Ji Liu
The last rose of summer Trad., Rachel Ann Morgan & Rachel Ann Morgan
Ruddigore; Act 2 no.20; When the night wind howls (The ghosts' high noon) Arthur Sullivan, Bryn Terfel, Radiokören, Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester & Paul Daniel
Draw on, sweet night John Wilbye, The Cambridge Singers & John Rutter
Nocturne (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings) Benjamin Britten, Dennis Brain, Peter Pears, Boyd Neel String Orchestra & Benjamin Britten
Youth
Children's Corner for Piano: The Snow Is Dancing Claude Debussy
Children's Corner for Piano: Jimbo's Lullaby Claude Debussy
Children's corner for piano - No 1: Dr Gradus ad Parnassum Claude Debussy
Mladi: 3rd mvt - Vivace Leos Janáček
A Children's Overture Op. 17 Roger Quilter, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Rumon Gamba
Fynsk Foraar Op 42 - Springtime on Fünen Carl Nielsen, Swedish R S O, Soloist/S., Radiokören, Stockholm Boys' Choir & Esa‐Pekka Salonen
At the railway station, Upway (Winter Words) Benjamin Britten, Graham Johnson & Anthony Rolfe Johnson
Wagtail and baby (Winter Words) Benjamin Britten, Anthony Rolfe Johnson & Graham Johnson
-
Dance of the Doll from "The Toy Box" (La boite a joujoux) Claude Debussy
Musik zur nacht, No. 7: Siziliano für Violine und Violoncello Carl Orff, Carolin Widmann & Sabina Lehrmann
Traditional Reel / Smilin' Katie / The White Houses Of Shieldaig Ryan Young
String Sonata No.2 in A major Gioachino Rossini, Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Sir Neville Marriner
Puffin' Billy Edward White, New London Orchestra & Ronald Corp
Scenes From Childhood Robert Schumann & Martha Argerich
String Quartet in E flat, Op 12; 3rd mvt, Andante espressivo Felix Mendelssohn & Orlando Quartet
The Nursery; The Hobby-Horse Modest Mussorgsky, Graham Johnson & Marjana Lipovšek
Childhood among the ferns (Before and After Summer, Op.16) Gerald Finzi, Roderick Williams & Iain Burnside
'On parent knees', from To a Poet, Op 13a Gerald Finzi, Iain Burnside & Roderick Williams
Showstoppers
The Iron Foundry Op19 Alexander Mosolov, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Riccardo Chailly
Time, Forward - main theme Georgy Vasilevich Sviridov, Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy Orkestr & Mark Ermler
Theme From the Good, The Bad And The Ugly Ennio Morricone
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone Francis Poulenc, Alan Civil, John Wilbraham & John Iveson
2 Romanian Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 1 in A Major George Enescu, Mariss Jansons & Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Le premier bonheur du jour Françoise Hardy
Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage Kenneth Williams
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44 Benjamin Britten, Alison Hagley, Catherine Robbin, John Mark Ainsley, Salisbury Cathedral Choir, Monteverdi Choir, Philharmonia Orchestra & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Wir setzen uns mit Tränen nieder (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244) Johann Sebastian Bach, Arnold Schönberg Chor, Vienna Boys' Choir, Concentus Musicus Wien & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Finale) Michael Tippett, Orchestra of Opera North & Michael Tippett
Symphony No 13 in F major, K 112 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Charles Mackerras & Pražský komorní orchestr
"Ich lasse dich nicht, du segnest mich denn!" from Cantata no.157 Johann Sebastian Bach, Christoph Genz, Peter Kooij, Bach Collegium Japan & Masaaki Suzuki
The Sea Reivers (Two Hebridean Sea Porms) Granville Bantock, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Vernon Handley
Local Legends
Cello Concerto No.2 in B flat major John Garth, Richard Tunnicliffe & Avison Ensemble
String Quartet in F major - Movement 2 'Assez vif tres rhythme' Maurice Ravel & Quatuor Ébène
E Susanna non vien! ... Dove sono (Le Nozze di Figro) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Margaret Price, Vienna Philharmonic & Riccardo Muti
Blow the wind southerly Traditional English, Kathleen Ferrier & Phyllis Spurr
I'll bid my heart be still Rebecca Clarke, Raphael Wallfisch & John York
Folk-song suite for small orchestra Alun Hoddinott, Royal Ballet Sinfonia & Andrew Penny
Sonata for viola and piano Rebecca Clarke, Tabea Zimmermann & Kirill Gerstein
Deep Harmony Handel Parker, Black Dyke Band & Major Peter Parkes
Serenade in E minor, Op 20 Edward Elgar, City of London Sinfonia & Richard Hickox
Chaconne in G major John Blow, Musica Antiqua Köln & Reinhard Goebel
Phantasy in D minor for string quartet Susan Spain-Dunk & Archaeus Quartet
Overture to The Wasps - Aristophanic suite (from incidental music) Ralph Vaughan Williams, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Sakari Oramo
-
'O ruddier than the cherry' from Acis and Galatea George Frideric Handel, John Tomlinson, Philharmonia Orchestra & David Parry
Sarnia - An Island Sequence: III. Song of the Springtides John Ireland (Eric Parkin)
Farewell To Stromness Sir Peter Maxwell Davies & Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
March Past of the Royal Air Force Henry Walford Davies
Great King of Gods [Lord of Lords] - verse anthem Orlando Gibbons, Alfred Deller, Jaye Consort of Viols & Deller Consort
Revolutionary
Faschingsschwank aus Wien, Op 26 Robert Schumann & Maria João Pires
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"] Leonard Bernstein, Frederica von Stade, National Symphony Orchestra & Leonard Bernstein
The Excursions of Mr Broucek Suite: no.5 Those Who are the Warriors of God Leos Janáček, Peter Breiner, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra & Peter Breiner
Boris Godunov - Act 4 Scene 2 opening chorus Modest Mussorgsky, Chór Polskiego Radia w Krakowie, Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Jerzy Semkow
Andrea Chenier (Act 3: "Nemico della patria") Umberto Giordano, Tom Krause, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper & Argeo Quadri
-
Quant en moy Guillaume de Machaut & Orlando Consort
Grândola, Vila Morena Zeca Afonso
Struensee - Overture Giacomo Meyerbeer, NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra & Michail Jurowski
The People United Will Never Be Defeated! Theme and Variations 1 & 2 Frederic Rzewski & Igor Levit
Symphony No 11 in G minor, Opus 103, 'The Year 1905' Dmitri Shostakovich, Semyon Bychkov & West German Symphony Orchestra
Symphonie funebre et triomphale Op.15 - 3rd mvt: Apotheose Hector Berlioz, Leeds Festival Chorus, Wallace Collection & John Wallace
Mastersingers Overture Richard Wagner & Llŷr Williams
Prelude and Fugue in C minor (Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1) Johann Sebastian Bach & Sir András Schiff
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade William Walton, Peter Pears, Edith Sitwell, English Opera Group & Anthony Collins
La Muette de Portici (Act 2, duet 'Mieux vaut mourir que rester miserable!' Daniel‐François‐Esprit Auber, Alfredo Kraus, Jean‐Philippe Lafont, Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra & Thomas Fulton
Musica ricercata (No 7) György Ligeti & Pierre‐Laurent Aimard
Flute Concerto in G major (1st mvt) Christoph Willibald Gluck, Emmanuel Pahud, Kammerorchester Basel & Giovanni Antonini
Study for player piano No.6 Conlon Nancarrow & Conlon Nancarrow
Chorus Of The Hebrew Slaves Giuseppe Verdi, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Robin Stapleton
Divertimento for string orchestra (Sz.113), 3rd movement; Allegro assai Béla Bartók, Seiji Ozawa & Saito Kinen Orchestra
Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten Arvo Pärt, Staatsorchester Stuttgart & Dennis Russell Davies
-
-
The Chairman Dances Edo de Waart, John Adams & San Francisco Symphony
Symphony No 2 in D major London Mozart Players, William Herschel & Matthias Bamert
Idomeneo - Quartetto 'Andro ramingo e solo' Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Anne Sofie von Otter, Sylvia McNair, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Hillevi Martinpelto & English Baroque Soloists
Bella Ciao Versione Partigiana Trad, Bella Ciao & Riccardo Tesi
6 Bagatelles for String Quartet, Op. 9 Anton Webern & Emerson String Quartet
Zavod (Iron Foundry) Alexander Mosolov, USSR Symphony Orchestra & Evgeny Fyodorovich Svetlanov
Study in C minor, Op 10 No 12, 'Revolutionary' Frédéric Chopin & Murray Perahia
Concerto for Double String Orchestra (1st mvt) Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Sir Michael Tippett & Sir Neville Marriner
Symphonie funebre et triomphale Op.15 - 3rd mvt: Apotheose Hector Berlioz, London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra & Colin Davis
Parce mihi domine Cristóbal de Morales, The Hilliard Ensemble & Jan Garbarek
