Rodigan's Scorchers
The freshest new reggae and dub to hit our decks this week, as selected by 1Xtra’s David Rodigan. *May contain adult themes* Hear the whole show Sundays at 19:00.
Last updated: 1 Jul 2018Tracks: 166
Tracks
Mama Africa Mr. Vegas
Yaaas Goodie (Steam Fish and Okra Body) Spice
Rain On My Party The Far East
Roll It RDX
Kontraband Kabaka Pyramid & Damian Marley
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx) Protoje
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx) Alborosie
Graveyard Tarrus Riley
Bun Fi Bun Christopher Martin
Lef Wi Yard Macka B
Too Much Badness I Wayne
Still Romain Virgo
Got No Experience Kashief Lindo
Rebel Raging Fyah
Do You Remember Maxi Priest
Bout Noon Protoje
Let Me Down (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Stormzy) Jorja Smith
Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx) Capleton
Family Not Friend Iba Mahr
'Hurtin' Me' (Remix) Steﬄon Don feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla
Gotti Gotti Lila Ike
I Can Do Better Bella Blair
I'm Alive Beres Hammond
Bouff Daddy (Dre Skull remix) J Hus
My Kinda Girl Beres Hammond
Where We Come From Popcaan
Power Moves Jo Mersa Marley
Hardest Thing To Say Emeterians
Strongest Soldier Jahmiel
Truths & Rights Protoje
Love Like Ours Estelle & Tarrus Riley
Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix) Sanchez
Piece Of Reggae Culture Busy Signal
Fyah Cocoa Tea
As You Are (Shy FX Remix) Rag’n’Bone Man
The Living Dread Alborosie
Generation (feat. Jo Mersa Marley) Jesse Royal
Amsterdam (feat. Eva Lazarus) Mungo’s Hi Fi
Time Travel Damian Marley
Undercover Lover Sycorah
No Bad Dayz Notis Heavyweightrockaz
Brooklyn Swing Red Fox
Good Good Loving (Dub Mix) Christopher Ellis
Country Boy Chronixx
Reggae Boom Freddie McGregor
Shake Your Bam Bam RDX
Steamin Fyakin
Can't Believe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wizkid) Kranium
Always Be Around Jesse Royal
Medication (feat. Stephen Marley) Damian Marley
Ganja (The Germaicans Remix) (feat. Shaggy) Bugle
We Are Morgan Heritage
What About Us Freddie McGregor
Gonna Be A Good Day Assassin
Don't Expect It Omari Banks
Money Wine Cham
High Grade (Rodigan Dub) Angel
No Apology (feat. Beenie Man & Craigy T) Natty Rico
Here We Are Christopher Ellis
Likes Chronixx
High and Gritty The Hempolics
Roar Fi A Cause Damian Marley
Hurdle Dem Shaggy & Screechy Dan
A Job To Do Demolition Man
Blood Money Protoje
Crime Free Christmas Tarrus Riley
Dispute The Frightnrs
Better Than The Stars Christopher Martin
Easy To Breathe Sevana
Invitation to Downtown Beres Hammond
Something To Hold On To Kranium
Tearful Days (Royal Step) Alborosie
OG Kush Ward 21
Selah Morgan Heritage
Telephone Love Jah Cure
New Fashion John Brown’s Body
Herbs Man Ward 21
Ask My Granny Queen Ifrica
Rise Up (Feel Good Mix) Cherine Anderson & Sly & Robbie
Heartache and Pain Dolomite
Love The Way Sevana
Nail Pon Cross Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
All My Tears The Frightnrs
Humble Mi Jah9
Strange Things Ronnie Davis
Honey Shy FX
Can't Hold Back Kiko Bun
Lyrical Anomaly (feat. Chronixx) Kabaka Pyramid
Love Sick Romain Virgo
War Is Over Vocal / Dub Mix Bitty McLean
Don't Come Back Tarrus Riley
Healer Resonators
Equal Rights & Justice (feat. Bounty Killer) Million Stylez
Nice Up Di Scene Mortimer
Out Deh Chronixx
Can't Cool Alborosie
Caution (Rodigan Dub) Damian Marley
Skylarking Red Fox & Screechy Dan
Foundation Sound Richie Stephens & The Ska Nation Band
Steppin' (feat. Busy Signal) Christopher Martin
Zero Tolerance Chino & Stephen Mcgregor
Vision (feat. Bounty Killer) Anthony Red Rose
Silent River Jesse Royal
Trample (feat. Lupa) Ini Kamoze
True To My Roots Freddie McGregor
Taste Victory Nesbeth
Lost Love Keznamdi
Weeping and Mourning Iba Mahr
Will Power Silki Wondah & Eesah
Anything Goes Beres Hammond & Bounty Killer
Spanish Town Rockin' Chronixx
Yeah Cham
Confession Agent Sasco
Slings And Arrows Fat Freddy’s Drop
Everybody Loves Reggae Earl Sixteen & Salute
Majesty Chronixx
BBHMM (Don Corleon re-mix) (feat. Bounty Killer & Beenie Man) Rihanna
Lay It All On Me (Remix) (feat. Tarrus Riley) Rudimental
Pull Up Junior Reid
Having Fun (feat. Dean Fraser) Iba Mahr
Kingston Town Gyptian
Jump Off Cham
We Want Better Tarrus Riley
The Message (feat. Damian Marley) Bunji Garlin
Ghetto Boy (feat. Mad Cobra & Bounty Killer) Stephen Marley
Babylon Chains Peter Hunnigale
Stand Firm (feat. Sizzla) J Boog
The Flame (feat. Kabaka Pyramid) Protoje
Rude Boy Skanking (feat. Exco Levi) Adriatic Sound
Mankind Raging Fyah
Hands Up Shaggy & Beenie Man
Corruption Jah Cure
Rocky Road Alborosie
There's A Reward Anthony B & Richie Spice
Light It Up (feat. Jo Mersa Marley) Morgan Heritage
She's Beautiful Kashief Lindo
Criminal Protoje
Bad Habits Chainska Brassika
Music Is The Girl I Love Gentleman’s Dub Club
Don't Stop Shaggy
Play Some Roots Chronixx
Sudden Flight (feat. Jesse Royal & Sevana) Protoje
Mental Disturbance (feat. Damian Marley & Tarrus Riley) Pressure
Trippin' Ch'ann
Mash It Up Lutan Fyah
Joyful Bongo Kanny
Tenement Yard (News Carryin' Dread) (feat. Chronixx & Jacob Miller) Inner Circle
Hold On Keznamdi
Well Done Kabaka Pyramid
Life We Live Jah Cure
Lock Down Di Place Kabaka Pyramid
Ghetto Living Luciano
Back Into Your World Keith & Tex
Night Flight Shaggy, Super Cat & Maxi Priest
Roots Rocking Reggae Mikey General
Education Romain Virgo & Exco Levi
Pressure Gentleman’s Dub Club
Dubplate Playing Johnny Osbourne
Money Flow (feat. Eek-A-Mouse) Busy Signal
Hard Work Damian Marley
Love Without Feeling Earl Sixteen
With You Shaggy & Sanchez
Bou Yah (Vampire Teeth) Busy Signal
Glory Of The King Iba Mahr
Wah Dat Fah (Rockfort Mix) Cherine Anderson
Your Song (feat. Damian Marley) SOJA