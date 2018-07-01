Image for Rodigan's Scorchers
BBC Radio 1Xtra

Rodigan's Scorchers

The freshest new reggae and dub to hit our decks this week, as selected by 1Xtra’s David Rodigan. *May contain adult themes* Hear the whole show Sundays at 19:00.

Last updated: 1 Jul 2018Tracks: 166

  • Mama Africa Mr. Vegas
  • Yaaas Goodie (Steam Fish and Okra Body) Spice
  • Rain On My Party The Far East
  • Roll It RDX
  • Kontraband Kabaka Pyramid & Damian Marley
  • No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx) Protoje
  • Contradiction (feat. Chronixx) Alborosie
  • Graveyard Tarrus Riley
  • Bun Fi Bun Christopher Martin
  • Lef Wi Yard Macka B
  • Too Much Badness I Wayne
  • Still Romain Virgo
  • Got No Experience Kashief Lindo
  • Rebel Raging Fyah
  • Do You Remember Maxi Priest
  • Bout Noon Protoje
  • Let Me Down (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Stormzy) Jorja Smith
  • Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx) Capleton
  • Family Not Friend Iba Mahr
  • 'Hurtin' Me' (Remix) Steﬄon Don feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla
  • Gotti Gotti Lila Ike
  • I Can Do Better Bella Blair
  • I'm Alive Beres Hammond
  • Bouff Daddy (Dre Skull remix) J Hus
  • My Kinda Girl Beres Hammond
  • Where We Come From Popcaan
  • Power Moves Jo Mersa Marley
  • Hardest Thing To Say Emeterians
  • Strongest Soldier Jahmiel
  • Truths & Rights Protoje
  • Love Like Ours Estelle & Tarrus Riley
  • Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix) Sanchez
  • Piece Of Reggae Culture Busy Signal
  • Fyah Cocoa Tea
  • As You Are (Shy FX Remix) Rag’n’Bone Man
  • The Living Dread Alborosie
  • Generation (feat. Jo Mersa Marley) Jesse Royal
  • Amsterdam (feat. Eva Lazarus) Mungo’s Hi Fi
  • Time Travel Damian Marley
  • Undercover Lover Sycorah
  • No Bad Dayz Notis Heavyweightrockaz
  • Brooklyn Swing Red Fox
  • Good Good Loving (Dub Mix) Christopher Ellis
  • Country Boy Chronixx
  • Reggae Boom Freddie McGregor
  • Shake Your Bam Bam RDX
  • Steamin Fyakin
  • Can't Believe (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wizkid) Kranium
  • Always Be Around Jesse Royal
  • Medication (feat. Stephen Marley) Damian Marley
  • Ganja (The Germaicans Remix) (feat. Shaggy) Bugle
  • We Are Morgan Heritage
  • What About Us Freddie McGregor
  • Gonna Be A Good Day Assassin
  • Don't Expect It Omari Banks
  • Money Wine Cham
  • High Grade (Rodigan Dub) Angel
  • No Apology (feat. Beenie Man & Craigy T) Natty Rico
  • Here We Are Christopher Ellis
  • Likes Chronixx
  • High and Gritty The Hempolics
  • Roar Fi A Cause Damian Marley
  • Hurdle Dem Shaggy & Screechy Dan
  • A Job To Do Demolition Man
  • Blood Money Protoje
  • Crime Free Christmas Tarrus Riley
  • Dispute The Frightnrs
  • Better Than The Stars Christopher Martin
  • Easy To Breathe Sevana
  • Invitation to Downtown Beres Hammond
  • Something To Hold On To Kranium
  • Tearful Days (Royal Step) Alborosie
  • OG Kush Ward 21
  • Selah Morgan Heritage
  • Telephone Love Jah Cure
  • New Fashion John Brown’s Body
  • Herbs Man Ward 21
  • Ask My Granny Queen Ifrica
  • Rise Up (Feel Good Mix) Cherine Anderson & Sly & Robbie
  • Heartache and Pain Dolomite
  • Love The Way Sevana
  • Nail Pon Cross Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
  • All My Tears The Frightnrs
  • Humble Mi Jah9
  • Strange Things Ronnie Davis
  • Honey Shy FX
  • Can't Hold Back Kiko Bun
  • Lyrical Anomaly (feat. Chronixx) Kabaka Pyramid
  • Love Sick Romain Virgo
  • War Is Over Vocal / Dub Mix Bitty McLean
  • Don't Come Back Tarrus Riley
  • Healer Resonators
  • Equal Rights & Justice (feat. Bounty Killer) Million Stylez
  • Nice Up Di Scene Mortimer
  • Out Deh Chronixx
  • Can't Cool Alborosie
  • Caution (Rodigan Dub) Damian Marley
  • Skylarking Red Fox & Screechy Dan
  • Foundation Sound Richie Stephens & The Ska Nation Band
  • Steppin' (feat. Busy Signal) Christopher Martin
  • Zero Tolerance Chino & Stephen Mcgregor
  • Vision (feat. Bounty Killer) Anthony Red Rose
  • Silent River Jesse Royal
  • Trample (feat. Lupa) Ini Kamoze
  • True To My Roots Freddie McGregor
  • Taste Victory Nesbeth
  • Lost Love Keznamdi
  • Weeping and Mourning Iba Mahr
  • Will Power Silki Wondah & Eesah
  • Anything Goes Beres Hammond & Bounty Killer
  • Spanish Town Rockin' Chronixx
  • Yeah Cham
  • Confession Agent Sasco
  • Slings And Arrows Fat Freddy’s Drop
  • Everybody Loves Reggae Earl Sixteen & Salute
  • Majesty Chronixx
  • BBHMM (Don Corleon re-mix) (feat. Bounty Killer & Beenie Man) Rihanna
  • Lay It All On Me (Remix) (feat. Tarrus Riley) Rudimental
  • Pull Up Junior Reid
  • Having Fun (feat. Dean Fraser) Iba Mahr
  • Kingston Town Gyptian
  • Jump Off Cham
  • We Want Better Tarrus Riley
  • The Message (feat. Damian Marley) Bunji Garlin
  • Ghetto Boy (feat. Mad Cobra & Bounty Killer) Stephen Marley
  • Babylon Chains Peter Hunnigale
  • Stand Firm (feat. Sizzla) J Boog
  • The Flame (feat. Kabaka Pyramid) Protoje
  • Rude Boy Skanking (feat. Exco Levi) Adriatic Sound
  • Mankind Raging Fyah
  • Hands Up Shaggy & Beenie Man
  • Corruption Jah Cure
  • Rocky Road Alborosie
  • There's A Reward Anthony B & Richie Spice
  • Light It Up (feat. Jo Mersa Marley) Morgan Heritage
  • She's Beautiful Kashief Lindo
  • Criminal Protoje
  • Bad Habits Chainska Brassika
  • Music Is The Girl I Love Gentleman’s Dub Club
  • Don't Stop Shaggy
  • Play Some Roots Chronixx
  • Sudden Flight (feat. Jesse Royal & Sevana) Protoje
  • Mental Disturbance (feat. Damian Marley & Tarrus Riley) Pressure
  • Trippin' Ch'ann
  • Mash It Up Lutan Fyah
  • Joyful Bongo Kanny
  • Tenement Yard (News Carryin' Dread) (feat. Chronixx & Jacob Miller) Inner Circle
  • Hold On Keznamdi
  • Well Done Kabaka Pyramid
  • Life We Live Jah Cure
  • Lock Down Di Place Kabaka Pyramid
  • Ghetto Living Luciano
  • Back Into Your World Keith & Tex
  • Night Flight Shaggy, Super Cat & Maxi Priest
  • Roots Rocking Reggae Mikey General
  • Education Romain Virgo & Exco Levi
  • Pressure Gentleman’s Dub Club
  • Dubplate Playing Johnny Osbourne
  • Money Flow (feat. Eek-A-Mouse) Busy Signal
  • Hard Work Damian Marley
  • Love Without Feeling Earl Sixteen
  • With You Shaggy & Sanchez
  • Bou Yah (Vampire Teeth) Busy Signal
  • Glory Of The King Iba Mahr
  • Wah Dat Fah (Rockfort Mix) Cherine Anderson
  • Your Song (feat. Damian Marley) SOJA
