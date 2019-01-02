Radio 2 Playlist
This is the official Radio 2 Playlist, updated weekly.
Last updated: 2 Jan 2019Tracks: 23

Tracks
If Only (feat. Dua Lipa) Andrea Bocelli
Barcelona Andy Burrows & Matt Haig
Rewrite The Stars James Arthur & Anne‐Marie
Chances Backstreet Boys
Happy Now (feat. Sandro Cavazza) Kygo
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) Mark Ronson
Colder Nina Nesbitt
Everlasting Take That
Everybody Wants To Rule The World Robbie Williams & Trevor Horn
Bounce Albin Lee Meldau
Lash Out Alice Merton
Sweet But Psycho Ava Max
Normal Boy Boyzone
No Matter What Calum Scott
Bad Liar Imagine Dragons
Wonder Woman Kacey Musgraves
Such A Night Michael Bublé
Excuses Olly Murs
Tequila Dan + Shay
Strangers Now (feat. Lydia Clowes) Tom Speight
Survivors Passenger
May Love Travel With You Paul Weller