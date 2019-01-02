Image for Radio 2 Playlist
BBC Radio 2

Radio 2 Playlist

This is the official Radio 2 Playlist, updated weekly. Head to Radio 2 for more great music.

Last updated: 2 Jan 2019

  • If Only (feat. Dua Lipa) Andrea Bocelli
  • Barcelona Andy Burrows & Matt Haig
  • Rewrite The Stars James Arthur & Anne‐Marie
  • Chances Backstreet Boys
  • Play Jax Jones & Years & Years
  • Happy Now (feat. Sandro Cavazza) Kygo
  • Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) Mark Ronson
  • Colder Nina Nesbitt
  • Everlasting Take That
  • Everybody Wants To Rule The World Robbie Williams & Trevor Horn
  • Bounce Albin Lee Meldau
  • Lash Out Alice Merton
  • Sweet But Psycho Ava Max
  • Normal Boy Boyzone
  • No Matter What Calum Scott
  • Bad Liar Imagine Dragons
  • Wonder Woman Kacey Musgraves
  • Such A Night Michael Bublé
  • Excuses Olly Murs
  • Tequila Dan + Shay
  • Strangers Now (feat. Lydia Clowes) Tom Speight
  • Survivors Passenger
  • May Love Travel With You Paul Weller
