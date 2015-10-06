Greatest Jazz Artists
A collection of 50 of The Greatest jazz artists of all time as selected by BBC jazz presenters, Jazz FM presenters, jazz musicians, critics, and journalists, and then voted for by you! Presented below in the order that the results were announced.
Last updated: 6 Oct 2015Tracks: 50
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Blue In Green Miles Davis
-
What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
-
Take the "A" Train Duke Ellington
-
Naima John Coltrane
-
Dream a little dream of me Ella Fitzgerald
-
Ko Ko Charlie Parker
-
God bless the child Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood & his Orchestra
-
Blue Monk Thelonious Monk
-
Waltz for Debby Bill Evans
-
Night Train Oscar Peterson
-
I Loves You Porgy Nina Simone
-
Take Five Dave Brubeck
-
Change of Heart Pat Metheny
-
Pithecanthropus Erectus Charles Mingus
-
Saturn Sun Ra
-
Congeniality Ornette Coleman
-
Ain't Misbehavin' Fats Waller
-
Yellow Hill Loose Tubes
-
Cantaloupe Island Herbie Hancock
-
Spiral Dance Keith Jarrett
-
Liquid Spirit Gregory Porter
-
One O'Clock Jump Count Basie
-
Palladium Wayne Shorter
-
Lesters Savoy Jump Lester Young
-
Tea For Two Art Tatum
-
Escapade John Taylor
-
Definition Of A Dog Esbjörn Svensson
-
The Wind Cries Mary Jamie Cullum
-
Big Swing Face Buddy Rich
-
Gnu Suite Kenny Wheeler
-
The Cat Jimmy Smith
-
Down In The Village Tubby Hayes
-
Moanin' Art Blakey
-
Manteca Dizzy Gillespie & His Orchestra
-
Black Satin George Shearing
-
In Praise of Dreams Jan Garbarek
-
Cafe Norma Winstone
-
Stimela (Coal Train) Hugh Masekela
-
Woodchopper's Ball Woody Herman
-
Starless & Bible Black Stan Tracey Quartet featuring Bobby Wellins
-
My Man Abbey Lincoln
-
Milestones Mark Murphy
-
Walkin' Shoes Gerry Mulligan
-
Mercy Mercy Mercy Cannonball Adderley
-
Spiritual Charlie Haden
-
Sunrise Forest Flower Charles Lloyd
-
I Can't Help It Betty Carter
-
Yesterdays Carmen McRae
-
Afro Blue Dianne Reeves
-
Virgo Mary Lou Williams