BBC Radio 2

Trevor's Ultimate Soul Party Playlist

Trevor Nelson brings you the tunes you need for the ultimate Soulful party, updated weekly . More from Trevor on Radio 2, Wednesdays at 11pm.

Last updated: 22 Jun 2016Tracks: 62

  • SOUL Burning Spear
  • Never Knew Love Like This Before Stephanie Mills
  • Wicky Wacky Fatback Band
  • You Can't Hide (Your Love From Me) David Joseph
  • Mama Used To Say Junior
  • I'll Be Around The Detroit Spinners
  • Starchild Level 42
  • Funky Broadway Wilson Pickett
  • Magic Touch Rose Royce
  • Chicago Bus Stop The Salsoul Orchestra
  • Get Off (Steve Silk Hurley mix) Prince
  • Keep The Fire Burning Gwen McCrae
  • I Can Make You Feel Good Shalamar
  • 25 Miles Edwin Starr
  • Soul Power James Brown
  • Clouds Chaka Khan
  • My Forbidden Lover Chic
  • She's A Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked) Carl Carlton
  • Wifey Next
  • Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
  • Shack Up Banbarra
  • Return Of The Mack Mark Morrison
  • Brick House The Commodores
  • I Get Lifted KC and the Sunshine Band
  • The More I Get Teddy Pendergrass
  • Southern Freeez Freeez
  • Just Got Paid Johnny Kemp
  • Bustin' Loose Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers
  • Going Back to My Roots Lamont Dozier
  • Tossing And Turning Windjammer
  • September Earth, Wind & Fire
  • In the Stone Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Got to Get You Into My Life Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Rescue Me Fontella Bass
  • Stomp The Brothers Johnson
  • Real Love Driza Bone
  • I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) Hall & Oates
  • Everybody Needs Somebody To Love Solomon Burke
  • Love Train The O’Jays
  • (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher Jackie Wilson
  • Heard It All Before Sunshine Anderson
  • Get Up Offa That Thing James Brown
  • Backyard Party R. Kelly
  • Do It Any Way You Wanna People’s Choice
  • My Love Is Free Double Exposure
  • Straight to the bank Bill Summers & Summers Heat
  • Want Ads The Honeycone
  • Funky Nassau The Beginning of the End
  • Sweet Soul Music Arthur Conley
  • Stuff Like That Quincy Jones
  • Just Fine Mary J. Blige
  • Chic Cheer Chic
  • I Need Your Lovin' Teena Marie
  • Got To Give It Up Marvin Gaye
  • This Will Be (Live) Natalie Cole
  • Cosmic Girl Jamiroquai
  • House Party Fred Wesley
  • Peg Steely Dan
  • I Believe In Miracles Jackson Sisters
  • Don't Let Love Get You Down Archie Bell & The Drells
  • I Like What You're Doing To Me Young & Company
  • That Lady The Isley Brothers
