Trevor's Ultimate Soul Party Playlist
Trevor Nelson brings you the tunes you need for the ultimate Soulful party, updated weekly . More from Trevor on Radio 2, Wednesdays at 11pm.
Last updated: 22 Jun 2016Tracks: 62
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
SOUL Burning Spear
Never Knew Love Like This Before Stephanie Mills
Wicky Wacky Fatback Band
You Can't Hide (Your Love From Me) David Joseph
Mama Used To Say Junior
I'll Be Around The Detroit Spinners
Starchild Level 42
Funky Broadway Wilson Pickett
Magic Touch Rose Royce
Chicago Bus Stop The Salsoul Orchestra
Get Off (Steve Silk Hurley mix) Prince
Keep The Fire Burning Gwen McCrae
I Can Make You Feel Good Shalamar
25 Miles Edwin Starr
Soul Power James Brown
Clouds Chaka Khan
My Forbidden Lover Chic
She's A Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked) Carl Carlton
Wifey Next
Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
Shack Up Banbarra
Return Of The Mack Mark Morrison
Brick House The Commodores
I Get Lifted KC and the Sunshine Band
The More I Get Teddy Pendergrass
Southern Freeez Freeez
Just Got Paid Johnny Kemp
Bustin' Loose Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers
Going Back to My Roots Lamont Dozier
Tossing And Turning Windjammer
September Earth, Wind & Fire
In the Stone Earth, Wind & Fire
Got to Get You Into My Life Earth, Wind & Fire
Rescue Me Fontella Bass
Stomp The Brothers Johnson
Real Love Driza Bone
I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) Hall & Oates
Everybody Needs Somebody To Love Solomon Burke
Love Train The O’Jays
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher Jackie Wilson
Heard It All Before Sunshine Anderson
Get Up Offa That Thing James Brown
Backyard Party R. Kelly
Do It Any Way You Wanna People’s Choice
My Love Is Free Double Exposure
Straight to the bank Bill Summers & Summers Heat
Want Ads The Honeycone
Funky Nassau The Beginning of the End
Sweet Soul Music Arthur Conley
Stuff Like That Quincy Jones
Just Fine Mary J. Blige
Chic Cheer Chic
I Need Your Lovin' Teena Marie
Got To Give It Up Marvin Gaye
This Will Be (Live) Natalie Cole
Cosmic Girl Jamiroquai
House Party Fred Wesley
Peg Steely Dan
I Believe In Miracles Jackson Sisters
Don't Let Love Get You Down Archie Bell & The Drells
I Like What You're Doing To Me Young & Company
That Lady The Isley Brothers