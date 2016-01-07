Ellie Goulding's Running Playlist
Ellie Goulding chooses a list of songs to run to, as part of Radio 1's Playlists, where an ever-changing selection of curators pick their perfect playlists. More from Radio 1's Playlists, Thursdays at 9pm.
Last updated: 7 Jan 2016Tracks: 15
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Heartbeat Loud Andy C & Fiora
Never Forget You MNEK & Zara Larsson
American Oxygen Rihanna
Tell Me RAYE
Running Jessie Ware
Take Shelter Years & Years
Got That Medasin
Say Nada (feat. Jme) Shakka
Losing Soul King Chain
Feelings Shy FX & T Power
Keep On Dancin' Ellie Goulding
Work Out J. Cole
My Love (10 Below Remix) Kele Le Roc
Ocean Drive Duke Dumont