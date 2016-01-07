Image for Ellie Goulding's Running Playlist
BBC Radio 1

Ellie Goulding's Running Playlist

Ellie Goulding chooses a list of songs to run to, as part of Radio 1's Playlists, where an ever-changing selection of curators pick their perfect playlists. More from Radio 1's Playlists, Thursdays at 9pm.

Last updated: 7 Jan 2016Tracks: 15

  • Heartbeat Loud Andy C & Fiora
  • Never Forget You MNEK & Zara Larsson
  • American Oxygen Rihanna
  • Tell Me RAYE
  • Running Jessie Ware
  • Take Shelter Years & Years
  • Got That Medasin
  • Rise Party Thieves & Lazy Boys
  • Say Nada (feat. Jme) Shakka
  • Losing Soul King Chain
  • Feelings Shy FX & T Power
  • Keep On Dancin' Ellie Goulding
  • Work Out J. Cole
  • My Love (10 Below Remix) Kele Le Roc
  • Ocean Drive Duke Dumont
