BBC Music Sound Of 2016
Hear selections from the 15 artists on the Sound Of 2016 longlist. Contains language which may offend. More from the Sound Of 2016.
Last updated: 8 Jan 2016Tracks: 37
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
1st: Jack Garratt
Worry Jack Garratt
Chemical Jack Garratt
Weathered Jack Garratt
Breathe Life Jack Garratt
2nd: Alessia Cara
Here Alessia Cara
Four Pink Walls Alessia Cara
Outlaws Alessia Cara
3rd: NAO
Bad Blood NAO
Inhale Exhale Nao
So Good NAO vs A.K. Paul
Joint 5th: Mura Masa
The Longlist
Bird Billie Marten
Be The One Dua Lipa
Grow Frances
White Tiger Izzy Bizu
Lean & Bop J Hus
Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
Know Me Better Mabel
Fake ID Rat Boy
Lock Arff Section Boyz
Heavy Weather Billie Marten
New Love Dua Lipa
Let It Out Frances
Adam & Eve Izzy Bizu
Dem Boy Paigon J Hus
Tierney Terrace Loyle Carner
My Boy My Town Mabel
Sign On Rat Boy
Trapping Ain't Dead AR15 Presents Section Boyz