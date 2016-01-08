Image for BBC Music Sound Of 2016
Preview all 37 tracks

BBC Music Sound Of 2016

Hear selections from the 15 artists on the Sound Of 2016 longlist. Contains language which may offend. More from the Sound Of 2016.

Last updated: 8 Jan 2016Tracks: 37

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

1st: Jack Garratt

  • Worry Jack Garratt
  • Chemical Jack Garratt
  • Weathered Jack Garratt
  • Breathe Life Jack Garratt

2nd: Alessia Cara

  • Here Alessia Cara
  • Four Pink Walls Alessia Cara
  • Outlaws Alessia Cara

3rd: NAO

  • Bad Blood NAO
  • Inhale Exhale Nao
  • So Good NAO vs A.K. Paul

4th Blossoms

  • At Most A Kiss Blossoms
  • Charlemagne Blossoms
  • Blown Rose Blossoms

Joint 5th: Mura Masa

  • Firefly (feat. Nao) Mura Masa
  • Love For That (feat. Shura) Mura Masa
  • Lovesick Mura Masa

Joint 5th: WSTRN

  • In2 WSTRN
  • Got Love WSTRN
  • In2 (Remix) (feat. Wretch 32, Chip & Geko) WSTRN

The Longlist

  • Bird Billie Marten
  • Be The One Dua Lipa
  • Grow Frances
  • White Tiger Izzy Bizu
  • Lean & Bop J Hus
  • Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
  • Know Me Better Mabel
  • Fake ID Rat Boy
  • Lock Arff Section Boyz
  • Heavy Weather Billie Marten
  • New Love Dua Lipa
  • Let It Out Frances
  • Adam & Eve Izzy Bizu
  • Dem Boy Paigon J Hus
  • Tierney Terrace Loyle Carner
  • My Boy My Town Mabel
  • Sign On Rat Boy
  • Trapping Ain't Dead AR15 Presents Section Boyz
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists