BBC One

The A Word Playlist

Listen to music featured in the BBC One drama, The A Word. More from The A Word, Tuesday nights at 21:00.

Last updated: 12 Dec 2017Tracks: 100

Series 2 - Episode 6

  • Four Flights Up Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
  • Why Can't I Touch It? Buzzcocks
  • Crash The Primitives
  • Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix
  • The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala Arctic Monkeys
  • Moving Away From The Pulsebeat Buzzcocks
  • Shrink Wrapped Sleeper
  • Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix
  • China In Your Hand T’Pau
  • New Kicks RuN RiOT
  • Racer No Chaser RuN RiOT
  • Where Is Love? Lionel Bart
  • Philadelphia Magazine
  • The Same Deep Water as Me I Am Kloot

Series 2 - Episode 5

  • Do Anything You Wanna Do Eddie & The Hot Rods
  • Don't Dictate Penetration
  • Shot By Both Sides Magazine
  • Harmony In My Head Buzzcocks
  • Automatic Lover The Vibrators
  • Autonomy Buzzcocks
  • This is the day The The
  • China In Your Hand T’Pau
  • Wild Wood Paul Weller

Series 2 - Episode 4

  • Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair Arctic Monkeys
  • Recoil Magazine
  • Bring On The Dancing Horses Echo & The Bunnymen
  • Pretty In Pink The Psychedelic Furs
  • Nice 'N' Sleazy The Stranglers
  • Boredom Buzzcocks
  • Fiction Romance Buzzcocks
  • Mersey Paradise The Stone Roses
  • Something and Nothing The Wedding Present
  • Keep On Working Pete Townshend
  • There's A Kind Of Hush Herman's Hermits
  • The Sound Of The Crowd The Human League

Series 2 - Episode 3

  • She Bangs The Drums The Stone Roses
  • Middle Of The Road The Pretenders
  • Easy Peeler No Hot Ashes
  • Goose No Hot Ashes
  • I Don't Know What To Do With My Life Buzzcocks
  • When Will I Be Famous Bros
  • Victoria The Fall
  • Right By Your Side Eurythmics
  • Louise Louise Orange Juice
  • Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) Mark Ronson
  • Smash It Up The Damned
  • My Favourite Dress The Wedding Present
  • What Did Your Last Servant Die Of - Town And Country Club, London 1988 The Wedding Present
  • Geraldine Glasvegas

Series 2 - Episode 2

  • Start! The Jam
  • You've Got My Number (Why Don't You Use It?) The Undertones
  • Getaway Blossoms
  • Goose No Hot Ashes
  • I Can't Help Myself Orange Juice
  • In The City The Jam
  • North of Heaven Edwyn Collins

Series 2 - Episode 1

  • Everybody's Happy Nowadays Buzzcocks
  • Brassneck The Wedding Present
  • Back For Good Take That
  • There She Goes The La’s
  • Autonomy Buzzcocks
  • Sticky The Wedding Present

Series 1

  • Too Much Too Young The Specials
  • Rip It Up Orange Juice
  • Going Underground The Jam
  • Know Me From Stormzy
  • Secret Heart Ron Sexsmith
  • Your Star Will Shine The Stone Roses
  • Leave Right Now Will Young
  • A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins
  • Ace Of Spades Motörhead
  • Indoor Fireworks Elvis Costello
  • Just Like Honey The Jesus and Mary Chain
  • Kennedy The Wedding Present
  • Reward The Teardrop Explodes
  • Mardy Bum Arctic Monkeys
  • What Do I Get? Buzzcocks
  • Where Were You? The Mekons
  • Another Girl, Another Planet The Only Ones
  • Don't You Want Me The Human League
  • The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers Jim Cummings
  • Upside Down Paloma Faith
  • World Shut Your Mouth Julian Cope
  • If You Could Read My Mind Gordon Lightfoot
  • Rock Lobster The B‐52s
  • Accidents Will Happen Elvis Costello & The Attractions
  • The Story Of The Blues (Part 1) Wah!
  • A Certain Romance Arctic Monkeys
  • World Shut Your Mouth Julian Cope
  • New Rose The Damned
  • I'm Yours Jason Mraz
  • Disco 2000 Pulp
  • Rip It Up Orange Juice
  • Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) Buzzcocks
  • Something Changed Pulp
  • Common People Pulp
  • I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Arctic Monkeys
  • On a Level Wiley
  • Take Me Out Franz Ferdinand
  • Teenage Kicks The Undertones
