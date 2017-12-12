The A Word Playlist
Listen to music featured in the BBC One drama, The A Word. More from The A Word, Tuesday nights at 21:00.
Last updated: 12 Dec 2017Tracks: 100
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Series 2 - Episode 6
-
Four Flights Up Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
-
Why Can't I Touch It? Buzzcocks
-
Crash The Primitives
-
-
The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala Arctic Monkeys
-
Moving Away From The Pulsebeat Buzzcocks
-
Shrink Wrapped Sleeper
-
-
-
New Kicks RuN RiOT
-
Racer No Chaser RuN RiOT
-
Where Is Love? Lionel Bart
-
Philadelphia Magazine
-
The Same Deep Water as Me I Am Kloot
Series 2 - Episode 5
-
Do Anything You Wanna Do Eddie & The Hot Rods
-
Don't Dictate Penetration
-
Shot By Both Sides Magazine
-
Harmony In My Head Buzzcocks
-
Automatic Lover The Vibrators
-
-
This is the day The The
-
-
Wild Wood Paul Weller
Series 2 - Episode 4
-
Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair Arctic Monkeys
-
Recoil Magazine
-
Bring On The Dancing Horses Echo & The Bunnymen
-
Pretty In Pink The Psychedelic Furs
-
Nice 'N' Sleazy The Stranglers
-
Boredom Buzzcocks
-
Fiction Romance Buzzcocks
-
Mersey Paradise The Stone Roses
-
Something and Nothing The Wedding Present
-
Keep On Working Pete Townshend
-
There's A Kind Of Hush Herman's Hermits
-
The Sound Of The Crowd The Human League
Series 2 - Episode 3
-
She Bangs The Drums The Stone Roses
-
Middle Of The Road The Pretenders
-
Easy Peeler No Hot Ashes
-
-
I Don't Know What To Do With My Life Buzzcocks
-
When Will I Be Famous Bros
-
Victoria The Fall
-
Right By Your Side Eurythmics
-
Louise Louise Orange Juice
-
Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) Mark Ronson
-
Smash It Up The Damned
-
My Favourite Dress The Wedding Present
-
What Did Your Last Servant Die Of - Town And Country Club, London 1988 The Wedding Present
-
Geraldine Glasvegas
Series 2 - Episode 2
-
Start! The Jam
-
You've Got My Number (Why Don't You Use It?) The Undertones
-
Getaway Blossoms
-
-
I Can't Help Myself Orange Juice
-
In The City The Jam
-
North of Heaven Edwyn Collins
Series 2 - Episode 1
-
Everybody's Happy Nowadays Buzzcocks
-
Brassneck The Wedding Present
-
Back For Good Take That
-
There She Goes The La’s
-
-
Sticky The Wedding Present
Series 1
-
Too Much Too Young The Specials
-
-
Going Underground The Jam
-
Know Me From Stormzy
-
Secret Heart Ron Sexsmith
-
Your Star Will Shine The Stone Roses
-
Leave Right Now Will Young
-
A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins
-
Ace Of Spades Motörhead
-
Indoor Fireworks Elvis Costello
-
Just Like Honey The Jesus and Mary Chain
-
Kennedy The Wedding Present
-
Reward The Teardrop Explodes
-
Mardy Bum Arctic Monkeys
-
What Do I Get? Buzzcocks
-
Where Were You? The Mekons
-
Another Girl, Another Planet The Only Ones
-
Don't You Want Me The Human League
-
The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers Jim Cummings
-
Upside Down Paloma Faith
-
-
If You Could Read My Mind Gordon Lightfoot
-
Rock Lobster The B‐52s
-
Accidents Will Happen Elvis Costello & The Attractions
-
The Story Of The Blues (Part 1) Wah!
-
A Certain Romance Arctic Monkeys
-
-
New Rose The Damned
-
I'm Yours Jason Mraz
-
Disco 2000 Pulp
-
-
Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) Buzzcocks
-
Something Changed Pulp
-
Common People Pulp
-
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Arctic Monkeys
-
On a Level Wiley
-
Take Me Out Franz Ferdinand
-
Teenage Kicks The Undertones