Lauren Laverne's Best of 2016
6 Music DJ and Radio 4 presenter, Lauren Laverne picks her favourite tunes by female artists from a memorable year in music *contains language that may offend*. Hear Lauren Laverne and the best music of 2016 on Woman's Hour on Radio 4
Last updated: 22 Dec 2016Tracks: 82
Closing Victoria Hume
Fratolish Hiang Perpeshki Gwenno
All About Us TEEN
Wonder Why MALKA
Because Smerz
Rushing Through My Mind Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation
Phenomenal Woman Laura Mvula
When A Woman Is Around Unloved
Time Of The Season Promise and the Monster
Too Small For Eyes Mothers
Westfield Lily & Madeleine
Bamboo Hinds
Swimming Pool (feat. Tom Fleming) Emmy the Great
Turning Light Amber Arcades
Moaning Lisa Smile Wolf Alice
Do It Laura J Martin
Shut Up Kiss Me Angel Olsen
Roller Quilt
You Lit My Fire Ane Brun
Sunshine Xylaroo
Nebula Julianna Barwick
A World Away GAPS
Gigantic Eddi Front
Romeo Chairlift
Cinnamon Palehound
Potter's Grave The Drink
Nebraska Lucy Rose
Wonderful Cate Le Bon
Come Back From It Your Friend
Brother Foxtrott
Marshes Rozi Plain
Milk & Honey Billie Marten
Take It Outside Shopping
Cecile Pumarosa
All The Birds Lou Rhodes
Mastermind Róisín Murphy
Majorette Beach House
The Machine Gemma Ray
Barracuda (Merz Mix) Hayley Ross
Your Life In The End Prince Rama
You And I Margaret Glaspy
Skynz Haley
What's Up Ekkah
Happy Mitski
Lines Maria Leck
Skwod Nadia Rose
Citizen Of Glass Agnes Obel
Picture a Vacuum Kate Tempest
Conversations Hannah Peel
She Arose Arc Iris
Up In the Hill Brodka
...To Have No Answer Flock of Dimes
Snow Lisa Hannigan
Inherently Low Nots
Ringworm FRIGS
Woman Rosie Lowe
Cranes In The Sky Solange
Grizzly Lovelace
Atomic Number case/lang/veirs
Life Worth Living Laurel
Gradient Sky Samaris
I Was Divided Outer Spaces
When I Was a Child Broen
My Own Friend Emma Russack
Walls To Build Kllo
Keep On Dreaming Sarah Walk
Ivy (Throwing Snow Remix) Tusks
Small Crimes Nilüfer Yanya
Sugar Beat Las Kellies
Dog Years Maggie Rogers
Natural Blue Julie Byrne
Kick Jump Twist Sylvan Esso
No Surprise The Shacks
Elizabeth Julia Jacklin
Rice & Peace Lakuta
The Pot Is On Fire Ibibio Sound Machine
Exorciseur La Femme
Poison Ivy (feat. Tilla) Little Simz
Go Ahead Pillow Person
Everyday Sacred Paws
Dream A Dream Bic Runga
In Your Bed Bat for Lashes