Image for Lauren Laverne's Best of 2016
Lauren Laverne's Best of 2016

6 Music DJ and Radio 4 presenter, Lauren Laverne picks her favourite tunes by female artists from a memorable year in music *contains language that may offend*. Hear Lauren Laverne and the best music of 2016 on Woman's Hour on Radio 4

Last updated: 22 Dec 2016Tracks: 82

  • Closing Victoria Hume
  • Fratolish Hiang Perpeshki Gwenno
  • All About Us TEEN
  • Wonder Why MALKA
  • Because Smerz
  • Rushing Through My Mind Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation
  • Phenomenal Woman Laura Mvula
  • When A Woman Is Around Unloved
  • Time Of The Season Promise and the Monster
  • Too Small For Eyes Mothers
  • Westfield Lily & Madeleine
  • Bamboo Hinds
  • Swimming Pool (feat. Tom Fleming) Emmy the Great
  • Turning Light Amber Arcades
  • Moaning Lisa Smile Wolf Alice
  • Do It Laura J Martin
  • Shut Up Kiss Me Angel Olsen
  • Roller Quilt
  • You Lit My Fire Ane Brun
  • Sunshine Xylaroo
  • Nebula Julianna Barwick
  • A World Away GAPS
  • Gigantic Eddi Front
  • Romeo Chairlift
  • Cinnamon Palehound
  • Potter's Grave The Drink
  • Nebraska Lucy Rose
  • Wonderful Cate Le Bon
  • Come Back From It Your Friend
  • Brother Foxtrott
  • Marshes Rozi Plain
  • Milk & Honey Billie Marten
  • Take It Outside Shopping
  • Cecile Pumarosa
  • All The Birds Lou Rhodes
  • Mastermind Róisín Murphy
  • Majorette Beach House
  • The Machine Gemma Ray
  • Barracuda (Merz Mix) Hayley Ross
  • Your Life In The End Prince Rama
  • You And I Margaret Glaspy
  • Skynz Haley
  • What's Up Ekkah
  • Happy‬ Mitski
  • Lines Maria Leck
  • Skwod Nadia Rose
  • Citizen Of Glass Agnes Obel
  • Picture a Vacuum Kate Tempest
  • Conversations Hannah Peel
  • She Arose Arc Iris
  • Up In the Hill Brodka
  • ...To Have No Answer Flock of Dimes
  • Snow Lisa Hannigan
  • Inherently Low Nots
  • Ringworm FRIGS
  • Woman Rosie Lowe
  • Cranes In The Sky Solange
  • Grizzly Lovelace
  • Atomic Number case/lang/veirs
  • Life Worth Living Laurel
  • Gradient Sky Samaris
  • I Was Divided Outer Spaces
  • When I Was a Child Broen
  • My Own Friend Emma Russack
  • Walls To Build Kllo
  • Keep On Dreaming Sarah Walk
  • Ivy (Throwing Snow Remix) Tusks
  • Small Crimes Nilüfer Yanya
  • Sugar Beat Las Kellies
  • Dog Years Maggie Rogers
  • Natural Blue Julie Byrne
  • Kick Jump Twist Sylvan Esso
  • No Surprise The Shacks
  • Elizabeth Julia Jacklin
  • Rice & Peace Lakuta
  • The Pot Is On Fire Ibibio Sound Machine
  • Exorciseur La Femme
  • Poison Ivy (feat. Tilla) Little Simz
  • Go Ahead Pillow Person
  • Everyday Sacred Paws
  • Dream A Dream Bic Runga
  • In Your Bed Bat for Lashes
