Prince 1958-2016

A collection of some of the music by Prince played in tribute across the BBC. Listen to Prince: music and tributes across the BBC

Last updated: 22 Apr 2016Tracks: 50
  • Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution
  • When Doves Cry Prince
  • Little Red Corvette Prince
  • Raspberry Beret Prince & The Revolution
  • The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Prince
  • Nothing Compares 2 U (feat. Rosie Gaines) Prince
  • Sign 'O' The Times Prince
  • Sometimes It Snows In April Prince & The Revolution
  • Controversy Prince
  • Starfish And Coffee Prince
  • I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man Prince
  • 1999 Prince
  • I Wanna Be Your Lover Prince
  • I Feel For You Prince
  • Kiss Prince & The Revolution
  • Alphabet St. Prince
  • Paisley Park Prince & The Revolution
  • If I Was Your Girlfriend Prince
  • Diamonds And Pearls Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Mountains Prince & The Revolution
  • Hot Thing Prince
  • Money Don't Matter 2 Night Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Girls & Boys Prince & The Revolution
  • 7 Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Sexy MF Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Guitar Prince
  • The Ladder Prince
  • The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker Prince
  • The Beautiful Ones Prince & The Revolution
  • U Got The Look Prince
  • Gold Prince
  • I Wish U Heaven Prince
  • Let's Go Crazy Prince & The Revolution
  • Cream Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Adore Prince
  • How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? Prince
  • Erotic City Prince
  • Take Me With U Prince & The Revolution
  • I Would Die For U Prince
  • Pop Life Prince
  • Baby I'm A Star Prince & The Revolution
  • Head Prince
  • D.M.S.R. Prince
  • Lady Cab Driver Prince
  • Gett Off Prince & The New Power Generation
  • My Name is Prince Prince & The New Power Generation
