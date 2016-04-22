Prince 1958-2016
A collection of some of the music by Prince played in tribute across the BBC. Listen to Prince: music and tributes across the BBC
Last updated: 22 Apr 2016Tracks: 50
Tracks
Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution
When Doves Cry Prince
Little Red Corvette Prince
Raspberry Beret Prince & The Revolution
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Prince
Nothing Compares 2 U (feat. Rosie Gaines) Prince
Sign 'O' The Times Prince
Sometimes It Snows In April Prince & The Revolution
Controversy Prince
I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man Prince
1999 Prince
I Wanna Be Your Lover Prince
Alphabet St. Prince
Paisley Park Prince & The Revolution
If I Was Your Girlfriend Prince
Diamonds And Pearls Prince & The New Power Generation
Money Don't Matter 2 Night Prince & The New Power Generation
Girls & Boys Prince & The Revolution
Guitar Prince
The Ladder Prince
The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker Prince
The Beautiful Ones Prince & The Revolution
U Got The Look Prince
Gold Prince
I Wish U Heaven Prince
Let's Go Crazy Prince & The Revolution
Adore Prince
How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? Prince
Erotic City Prince
Take Me With U Prince & The Revolution
I Would Die For U Prince
Pop Life Prince
Baby I'm A Star Prince & The Revolution
Head Prince
D.M.S.R. Prince
Lady Cab Driver Prince
Gett Off Prince & The New Power Generation
My Name is Prince Prince & The New Power Generation