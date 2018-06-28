Lauren Laverne's Just Added...
A daily new track from BBC Radio 6 Music as Lauren Laverne picks the very latest in new music, sourced from blogs, labels, bands, and online *contains language that may offend*. Listen to Lauren, weekdays at 10.00
Last updated: 28 Jun 2018Tracks: 50
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
28th June
-
Just Joking Around Say Sue Me
27th June
-
Xxplosive Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
26th June
-
Like Róisín Murphy
25th June
-
I Just Wanna Be Your Prisoner (feat. Hejira) Skinny Pelembe
22nd June
-
J.Z.O.K. Mass Gothic
21st June
-
We're Not Done Mogwai
20th June
-
Cold To Crack The Stones Haiku Salut
19th June
-
Carcassonne Angelo De Augustine
18th June
-
Crush Cigarettes After Sex
15th June
-
Like Sugar Chaka Khan
14th June
-
Clairvoyant Nakhane
13th June
-
Gap Year Phantastic Ferniture
12th June
-
A Trick Of The Light Villagers
7th June
-
Above Us The KVB
6th June
-
Don't Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy Anna Calvi
5th June
-
It's Not Over Curtis Harding
4th June
-
My Wave Haley
1st June
-
So Much (Radio Edit) Joe Goddard
31st May
-
Toys 2 Oneohtrix Point Never
30th May
-
Street Fighter Mas Kamasi Washington
29th May
-
The Looking Glass (feat. Sarah Williams White) Jonny Drop
24th May
-
Pussycat Pip Blom
23rd May
-
Gladly Tirzah
22nd May
-
God Break Down The Door Nine Inch Nails
21st May
-
Ocean (feat. Dave Gahan) Goldfrapp
18th May
-
Girlfriend (feat. DāM‐FunK) Christine and the Queens
17th May
-
Black Walls Chromatics
16th May
15th May
-
ABOP Tunng
14th May
-
Roll (Burbank Funk) (KAYTRANADA Remix) The Internet
11th May
-
Face Up Washed Out
10th May
-
Milk & Honey Girlhood
9th May
-
Happy Man Jungle
8th May
-
Wait Foxtrott
7th May
-
This Is America Childish Gambino
4th May
-
She Makes President Sophie Hunger
3rd May
-
Cherubim serpentwithfeet
2nd May
-
Maybe Jamie Isaac
1st May
-
Golden Wings Gabriel Garzón-Montano
30th April
-
Black Snow Oneohtrix Point Never
27th April
-
Final Fight Thundercat
26th April
-
Club Mate Oscar Key Sung
25th April
-
Defender (feat. Deep Throat Choir) Simian Mobile Disco
24th April
-
Standing On The Corner Warmduscher
23rd April
-
Simple Song Amber Arcades
19th April
-
Grunewald Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe
18th April
-
Just Dumb Enough To Try Father John Misty
17th April
-
Gothenburg audiobooks
16th April
-
Allocate Damien Jurado