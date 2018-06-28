Image for Lauren Laverne's Just Added...
BBC Radio 6 Music

Lauren Laverne's Just Added...

A daily new track from BBC Radio 6 Music as Lauren Laverne picks the very latest in new music, sourced from blogs, labels, bands, and online *contains language that may offend*. Listen to Lauren, weekdays at 10.00

Last updated: 28 Jun 2018Tracks: 50

28th June

  • Just Joking Around Say Sue Me

27th June

  • Xxplosive Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band

26th June

  • Like Róisín Murphy

25th June

  • I Just Wanna Be Your Prisoner (feat. Hejira) Skinny Pelembe

22nd June

  • J.Z.O.K. Mass Gothic

21st June

  • We're Not Done Mogwai

20th June

  • Cold To Crack The Stones Haiku Salut

19th June

  • Carcassonne Angelo De Augustine

18th June

  • Crush Cigarettes After Sex

15th June

  • Like Sugar Chaka Khan

14th June

  • Clairvoyant Nakhane

13th June

  • Gap Year Phantastic Ferniture

12th June

  • A Trick Of The Light Villagers

11th June

  • Drop The Bomb YOTA & MF DOOM

7th June

  • Above Us The KVB

6th June

  • Don't Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy Anna Calvi

5th June

  • It's Not Over Curtis Harding

4th June

  • My Wave Haley

1st June

  • So Much (Radio Edit) Joe Goddard

31st May

  • Toys 2 Oneohtrix Point Never

30th May

  • Street Fighter Mas Kamasi Washington

29th May

  • The Looking Glass (feat. Sarah Williams White) Jonny Drop

24th May

  • Pussycat Pip Blom

23rd May

  • Gladly Tirzah

22nd May

  • God Break Down The Door Nine Inch Nails

21st May

  • Ocean (feat. Dave Gahan) Goldfrapp

18th May

  • Girlfriend (feat. DāM‐FunK) Christine and the Queens

17th May

  • Black Walls Chromatics

16th May

15th May

  • ABOP Tunng

14th May

  • Roll (Burbank Funk) (KAYTRANADA Remix) The Internet

11th May

  • Face Up Washed Out

10th May

  • Milk & Honey Girlhood

9th May

  • Happy Man Jungle

8th May

  • Wait Foxtrott

7th May

  • This Is America Childish Gambino

4th May

  • She Makes President Sophie Hunger

3rd May

  • Cherubim serpentwithfeet

2nd May

  • Maybe Jamie Isaac

1st May

  • Golden Wings Gabriel Garzón-Montano

30th April

  • Black Snow Oneohtrix Point Never

27th April

  • Final Fight Thundercat

26th April

  • Club Mate Oscar Key Sung

25th April

  • Defender (feat. Deep Throat Choir) Simian Mobile Disco

24th April

  • Standing On The Corner Warmduscher

23rd April

  • Simple Song Amber Arcades

19th April

  • Grunewald Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe

18th April

  • Just Dumb Enough To Try Father John Misty

17th April

  • Gothenburg audiobooks

16th April

  • Allocate Damien Jurado
