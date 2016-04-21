Image for The Shakespeare 400th Anniversary Playlist
To mark 400 years since Shakespeare's death, here is a selection of music inspired by his life and work. More on Shakespeare Lives.

  • Brush up your Shakespeare Cole Porter
  • Lady Mac Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
  • Cemetry Gates The Smiths
  • The Evil That Men Do Iron Maiden
  • Get Over It  Eagles
  • A Midsummer Night's Dream: Opus 61 Felix Mendelssohn
  • Full fathom five Ralph Vaughan Williams
  • Titus Andronicus Forever Titus Andronicus
  • The Battle of Agincourt (Henry V) William Walton & Philharmonia Orchestra
  • Maria Jim Bryant
  • My Sad Captains Elbow
  • Shall I Compare Thee To A Summer's Day Cleo Laine
  • Poet Bastille
  • Sonnet 20 Rufus Wainwright
  • Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet) Sergei Prokofiev, Boston Symphony Orchestra & Seiji Ozawa
  • Romeo Had Juliette Lou Reed
  • Sister Moon Sting
  • Romeo and Juliet Dire Straits
  • Exit Music (For A Film) Radiohead
  • Ave Maria (Otello) Giuseppe Verdi, Maria Callas, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire & Nicola Rescigno
  • Mister Kingdom Electric Light Orchestra
  • King Lear Op. 4 Hector Berlioz, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Marek Janowski
  • The King Must Die Elton John
  • Limelight Rush
  • Desolation Row Bob Dylan
