The Shakespeare 400th Anniversary Playlist
To mark 400 years since Shakespeare's death, here is a selection of music inspired by his life and work. More on Shakespeare Lives.
Last updated: 21 Apr 2016Tracks: 25
Tracks
Brush up your Shakespeare Cole Porter
Lady Mac Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cemetry Gates The Smiths
The Evil That Men Do Iron Maiden
Get Over It Eagles
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Opus 61 Felix Mendelssohn
Full fathom five Ralph Vaughan Williams
Titus Andronicus Forever Titus Andronicus
The Battle of Agincourt (Henry V) William Walton & Philharmonia Orchestra
Maria Jim Bryant
My Sad Captains Elbow
Shall I Compare Thee To A Summer's Day Cleo Laine
Poet Bastille
Sonnet 20 Rufus Wainwright
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet) Sergei Prokofiev, Boston Symphony Orchestra & Seiji Ozawa
Romeo Had Juliette Lou Reed
Sister Moon Sting
Romeo and Juliet Dire Straits
Exit Music (For A Film) Radiohead
Mister Kingdom Electric Light Orchestra
King Lear Op. 4 Hector Berlioz, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Marek Janowski
The King Must Die Elton John
Limelight Rush
Desolation Row Bob Dylan