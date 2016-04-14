Preview all 8 tracks Steve Davis: Snookerstar DJ

BBC Music celebrates Record Store Day with Steve Davis, as he reveals his unexpected hobby as a DJ in a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Let Steve take you from the snooker hall to the dance floor with these specially selected tracks and watch the programme here. You can also hear Steve Davis chatting to Stuart Maconie on Freak Zone on BBC 6 Music.

Add "Steve Davis: Snookerstar DJ" to My Music Add "Steve Davis: Snookerstar DJ" to My Music

Listen to this playlist in full Listen to this playlist in full Choose your music service. Find out more Deezer: Sorry, we can't show any tracks right now.

Spotify

YouTube: Sorry, we can't show any tracks right now.