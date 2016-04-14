Image for Steve Davis: Snookerstar DJ
Steve Davis: Snookerstar DJ

BBC Music celebrates Record Store Day with Steve Davis, as he reveals his unexpected hobby as a DJ in a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Let Steve take you from the snooker hall to the dance floor with these specially selected tracks and watch the programme here. You can also hear Steve Davis chatting to Stuart Maconie on Freak Zone on BBC 6 Music.

Last updated: 14 Apr 2016

  • Udu Wudu Magma
  • Z8_GND_5296 Surgeon
  • Bees Caribou
  • Rattims Freizz Koenji Hyakkei
  • Heavy Tune Gong
  • Chorus Holly Herndon
  • A Final Warning Caribou
  • Speculative Fiction Camberwell Now

