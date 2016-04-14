Steve Davis: Snookerstar DJ
BBC Music celebrates Record Store Day with Steve Davis, as he reveals his unexpected hobby as a DJ in a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Let Steve take you from the snooker hall to the dance floor with these specially selected tracks and watch the programme here. You can also hear Steve Davis chatting to Stuart Maconie on Freak Zone on BBC 6 Music.
Last updated: 14 Apr 2016Tracks: 8
Tracks
Udu Wudu Magma
Z8_GND_5296 Surgeon
Bees Caribou
Rattims Freizz Koenji Hyakkei
Heavy Tune Gong
Chorus Holly Herndon
A Final Warning Caribou
Speculative Fiction Camberwell Now