Image for James Bay: Like a Rolling Stone
James Bay: Like a Rolling Stone

The man with the hat, singer-songwriter James Bay picks his favourite Rolling Stones tracks. Follow James on a private trip around the band’s major new installation, EXHIBITIONISM.

Last updated: 13 Apr 2016Tracks: 12

  • Start Me Up The Rolling Stones
  • Sweet Virginia The Rolling Stones
  • Wild Horses The Rolling Stones
  • Shine A Light The Rolling Stones
  • You Can't Always Get What You Want The Rolling Stones
  • Rip This Joint The Rolling Stones
  • Monkey Man The Rolling Stones
  • Jumpin' Jack Flash The Rolling Stones
  • Tumbling Dice The Rolling Stones
  • Happy The Rolling Stones
  • Country Honk The Rolling Stones
  • All Down The Line The Rolling Stones

