James Bay: Like a Rolling Stone
The man with the hat, singer-songwriter James Bay picks his favourite Rolling Stones tracks. Follow James on a private trip around the band’s major new installation, EXHIBITIONISM.
Last updated: 13 Apr 2016Tracks: 12
Start Me Up The Rolling Stones
Sweet Virginia The Rolling Stones
Wild Horses The Rolling Stones
Shine A Light The Rolling Stones
You Can't Always Get What You Want The Rolling Stones
Rip This Joint The Rolling Stones
Monkey Man The Rolling Stones
Jumpin' Jack Flash The Rolling Stones
Tumbling Dice The Rolling Stones
Happy The Rolling Stones
Country Honk The Rolling Stones
All Down The Line The Rolling Stones