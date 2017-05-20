Image for Football Focus
BBC One

Football Focus

Listen to the music featured in BBC One's weekly preview of all the top footballing action *contains language that may offend*. More BBC Music playlists.

Last updated: 20 May 2017Tracks: 200

20th May

  • The Crown Gary Byrd
  • Plastic Machinery The Charlatans
  • Blue Skies Devlin
  • Alfie Cilla Black
  • Castaway Goldie
  • Rivers Sailor & I
  • Let Go Sody
  • Soul Time Shirley Ellis

13th May

  • Country Girl Primal Scream
  • Vladimir's Blues Max Richter
  • Little Princess Ian McNabb
  • Crossroads Cream
  • Pressure Drop Toots & The Maytals

6th May

  • All This Time Phonat
  • Praise You Hannah Grace
  • September Song Agnes Obel
  • Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want Slow Moving Millie
  • Jump Around House of Pain
  • Over My Head Lit

29th April

  • Aquarium from Carnival of the Animals Camille Saint‐Saëns
  • Growin' Up Bruce Springsteen
  • Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
  • Atmosphere Joy Division
  • Reign UNKLE & Ian Brown
  • Caught By The Fuzz Supergrass

22nd April

  • Hurricane Drones Club
  • Seven Nation Army The White Stripes
  • Sucker For Pain Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, X Ambassadors, Ty Dolla $ign & Logic

8th April

  • Dream On Amy Macdonald
  • Danger Zone Air
  • Crawl Kings of Leon
  • Strange Or Be Forgotten Temples

  • Ready Steady Go Paul Oakenfold
  • The Liquidator Harry Johnson
  • One Step Beyond Madness
  • Fly Like An Eagle Steve Miller Band
  • Invincible OK Go
  • Infinite (Boost Music) Carl Matthews
  • Migration Bonobo

25th March

  • Honey Sweet Blossoms
  • Lovers' Carvings Bibio
  • Handshake Two Door Cinema Club
  • Flipside Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
  • You're In Love With a Psycho Kasabian

18th March

  • Fuel To The Fire Rationale
  • Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Andy Summers
  • Canned Heat Jamiroquai
  • Danger! High Voltage! Electric Six
  • Million Dollar Bill Whitney Houston
  • The Hardest Thing In The World The Stone Roses

11th March

  • Outro M83
  • No Reason (feat. Nick Murphy) Bonobo
  • Variacoes em Re José Fontes Rocha
  • Blue Monday New Order
  • Europe Is Lost Kate Tempest
  • Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Calling The Jimmy Castor Bunch

4th March

  • 90 Pompeya
  • Autumn Leaves Dudley Moore Trio
  • Slip Away Gabrielle Aplin
  • What A Man Linda Lyndell
  • Body Talk Foxes
  • I'm Sticking With You The Velvet Underground
  • Kids Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue
  • I'm Not The Only One Sam Smith
  • As Long As I Got You Lily Allen
  • The Day Is My Enemy The Prodigy
  • A Man Alone John Barry
  • Only Heaven (feat. Roots Manuva) Coldcut
  • A Message To You, Rudy (feat. Rico Rodriguez) The Specials
  • Ghost Town The Specials
  • Soul Limbo Booker T. & The MG’s

25th February

  • Love Theme from The Godfather André Rieu, Johann Strauss Orchestra & Nino Rota
  • To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney) The Cinematic Orchestra
  • Tinfoil Linkin Park
  • Remind Me High Contrast
  • Darling Are You Gonna Leave Me London Grammar
  • Bluebird (the Bees Remix) One Self
  • True Spandau Ballet
  • Gold Spandau Ballet
  • Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partirò) Sarah Brightman & Andrea Bocelli

18th February

  • So Long Mr. Scruff
  • Ain't Nobody Chaka Khan
  • A Kind Of Magic Queen
  • Feeling Good Nina Simone
  • Stop Me (Stop You) Nick Murphy
  • Lay Low Crystal Fighters
  • Gosh Jamie xx
  • Wolves (feat. Stig of the Dump) Rag’n’Bone Man
  • 99 Luftballons Nena

11th February

  • Misteria Dolor
  • Mickey Toni Basil
  • Fall (feat. Copeland) The Bug
  • Another Man Done Gone S O U L S
  • Dakota Stereophonics
  • Fox On The Run The Sweet
  • Four Seasons: Winter Antonio Vivaldi, Francesca Vicari, Rinaldo Alessandrini & Concerto Italiano
  • NO CD (feat. Rebel Kleff) Loyle Carner

4th February

  • Skin Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Dark Days DJ Shadow
  • Black Betty Ram Jam
  • Between the Lines (feat. Bajka) Bonobo
  • Move Your Body Sia
  • Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger Daft Punk
  • Someone Like You Van Morrison
  • In The Heat Of The Moment Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
  • Follow You Bring Me The Horizon
  • I Got It From My Mama will.i.am

28th January

  • Little Lion Man Mumford & Sons
  • Glass Lake Vessels
  • Winter Of Our Youth Bastille
  • Breathing Underwater Emeli Sandé
  • Say Something Loving The xx
  • Pick Up The Pieces Average White Band

21st January

  • Say It (feat. Tove Lo) Flume
  • The Currents Bastille
  • 99 Luftballons Nena
  • Mr Roboto Styx
  • Send Them Off! Bastille
  • No Answers Amber Run
  • Baseball Cap Faithless
  • Pick Me Up Clean Cut Kid
  • Ulysses Franz Ferdinand

14th January

  • Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
  • Life Journeys Richard Allen Harvey
  • Keep On Pushing The Impressions
  • Tusk Fleetwood Mac
  • Hypnotized Fleetwood Mac
  • Remember Me Blue Boy
  • Shoot The Runner Kasabian
  • Moon And Moon Bat for Lashes
  • Open the Door British Sea Power

7th January

  • In Dreams Roy Orbison
  • Fingerprints I Am Kloot
  • Love And Hate Arrow Benjamin
  • Walk This Land E-Z Rollers
  • Birth, School, Work, Death The Godfathers
  • Had Enough Lower Than Atlantis
  • Going Up The Country Canned Heat
  • The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Sia

31st December

  • 24k Magic Bruno Mars
  • Christmas Boogaloo Big Boss Man
  • Constant Rain Sérgio Mendes
  • Send Them Off! Bastille
  • Carol of the Bells Mykola Leontovych, Peter J. Wilhousky, Richard Hayman, Hallé & Carl Davis
  • Clint Eastwood Gorillaz
  • If I Can Dream Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  • My Kingdom Echo & The Bunnymen
  • Power Bastille
  • Roll Another Yak
  • The Phoenix Fall Out Boy

16th December

  • Days To Come (feat. Bajka) Bonobo
  • Break Apart Bonobo & Rhye
  • Bob Your Head Ugly Duckling
  • Bang Bang (feat. R. City, Selah Sue & Craig David) DJ Fresh Vs. Diplo
  • One Step Beyond Madness
  • Sunroom Kowalski
  • Ali Click Brian Eno
  • Step Out José González

10th December

  • Burning Bridges OneRepublic
  • Blues Power Albert King
  • Impossible Is Nothing Iggy Azalea
  • Clean Colourd Wire Engineers
  • My Way Calvin Harris
  • No Sleep Twin Atlantic
  • Oh No Bring Me The Horizon
  • To Build A Home The Cinematic Orchestra
  • Here For You (feat. Ella Henderson) Kygo
  • Make Them Gold CHVRCHES
  • Nightcall London Grammar
  • Sensational Robbie Williams
  • Fall From Grace Babyshambles

3rd December

  • Entr'acte  The Cinematic Orchestra
  • Warstones Letherette
  • Off Peak Dreams Ghostpoet
  • The Circle Ocean Colour Scene
  • You Don't Know Her Name Maps
  • Expansion Jonny Coffer

26th November

  • Handclapping Song The Meters
  • The Isle Of Arran Loyle Carner
  • Whisper To A Hurricane Joseph J. Jones
  • Time Will Wait Submotion Orchestra

12th November

  • Concerto Grosso La Follia Francesco Geminiani
  • Pray With Me Rick Astley
  • Kerala Bonobo
  • Napalm Brain/Scatter Brain DJ Shadow
  • Lady of Spain Tino Folgar
  • Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley & His Comets
  • What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
  • Crying Don McLean
  • La Bamba Los Lobos
  • Wannabe Spice Girls

5th November

  • Don't Cha (feat. Busta Rhymes) Pussycat Dolls
  • Rumble and Sway Jamie N Commons
  • Going Up The Country Canned Heat
  • They Don't Own Me Richard Ashcroft
  • Fandango Man Saul Richards
  • Figure it Out Royal Blood
  • Here I Am Tom Odell
  • Time (feat. Delilah) Chase & Status
  • Blow Your Mind (Mwah) Dua Lipa
