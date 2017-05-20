Football Focus
Listen to the music featured in BBC One's weekly preview of all the top footballing action *contains language that may offend*. More BBC Music playlists.
Last updated: 20 May 2017Tracks: 200
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
20th May
-
The Crown Gary Byrd
-
Plastic Machinery The Charlatans
-
Blue Skies Devlin
-
Alfie Cilla Black
-
Castaway Goldie
-
Rivers Sailor & I
-
Let Go Sody
-
Soul Time Shirley Ellis
13th May
-
Country Girl Primal Scream
-
Vladimir's Blues Max Richter
-
Little Princess Ian McNabb
-
Crossroads Cream
-
Pressure Drop Toots & The Maytals
6th May
-
All This Time Phonat
-
Praise You Hannah Grace
-
September Song Agnes Obel
-
Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want Slow Moving Millie
-
Jump Around House of Pain
-
Over My Head Lit
29th April
-
Aquarium from Carnival of the Animals Camille Saint‐Saëns
-
Growin' Up Bruce Springsteen
-
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
-
Atmosphere Joy Division
-
Reign UNKLE & Ian Brown
-
Caught By The Fuzz Supergrass
22nd April
-
Hurricane Drones Club
-
Seven Nation Army The White Stripes
-
8th April
-
Dream On Amy Macdonald
-
Danger Zone Air
-
Crawl Kings of Leon
-
Strange Or Be Forgotten Temples
-
Ready Steady Go Paul Oakenfold
-
The Liquidator Harry Johnson
-
-
Fly Like An Eagle Steve Miller Band
-
Invincible OK Go
-
Infinite (Boost Music) Carl Matthews
-
Migration Bonobo
25th March
-
Honey Sweet Blossoms
-
Lovers' Carvings Bibio
-
Handshake Two Door Cinema Club
-
Flipside Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
-
You're In Love With a Psycho Kasabian
18th March
-
Fuel To The Fire Rationale
-
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Andy Summers
-
Canned Heat Jamiroquai
-
Danger! High Voltage! Electric Six
-
Million Dollar Bill Whitney Houston
-
The Hardest Thing In The World The Stone Roses
11th March
-
Outro M83
-
No Reason (feat. Nick Murphy) Bonobo
-
Variacoes em Re José Fontes Rocha
-
Blue Monday New Order
-
Europe Is Lost Kate Tempest
-
Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Calling The Jimmy Castor Bunch
4th March
-
90 Pompeya
-
Autumn Leaves Dudley Moore Trio
-
Slip Away Gabrielle Aplin
-
What A Man Linda Lyndell
-
Body Talk Foxes
-
I'm Sticking With You The Velvet Underground
-
-
I'm Not The Only One Sam Smith
-
As Long As I Got You Lily Allen
-
The Day Is My Enemy The Prodigy
-
A Man Alone John Barry
-
Only Heaven (feat. Roots Manuva) Coldcut
-
A Message To You, Rudy (feat. Rico Rodriguez) The Specials
-
Ghost Town The Specials
-
Soul Limbo Booker T. & The MG’s
25th February
-
Love Theme from The Godfather André Rieu, Johann Strauss Orchestra & Nino Rota
-
To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney) The Cinematic Orchestra
-
Tinfoil Linkin Park
-
Remind Me High Contrast
-
Darling Are You Gonna Leave Me London Grammar
-
Bluebird (the Bees Remix) One Self
-
True Spandau Ballet
-
Gold Spandau Ballet
-
Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partirò) Sarah Brightman & Andrea Bocelli
18th February
-
So Long Mr. Scruff
-
Ain't Nobody Chaka Khan
-
A Kind Of Magic Queen
-
Feeling Good Nina Simone
-
Stop Me (Stop You) Nick Murphy
-
Lay Low Crystal Fighters
-
Gosh Jamie xx
-
Wolves (feat. Stig of the Dump) Rag’n’Bone Man
-
99 Luftballons Nena
11th February
-
Misteria Dolor
-
Mickey Toni Basil
-
Fall (feat. Copeland) The Bug
-
Another Man Done Gone S O U L S
-
Dakota Stereophonics
-
Fox On The Run The Sweet
-
Four Seasons: Winter Antonio Vivaldi, Francesca Vicari, Rinaldo Alessandrini & Concerto Italiano
-
NO CD (feat. Rebel Kleff) Loyle Carner
4th February
-
Skin Rag’n’Bone Man
-
Dark Days DJ Shadow
-
Black Betty Ram Jam
-
Between the Lines (feat. Bajka) Bonobo
-
Move Your Body Sia
-
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger Daft Punk
-
Someone Like You Van Morrison
-
In The Heat Of The Moment Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
-
Follow You Bring Me The Horizon
-
I Got It From My Mama will.i.am
28th January
-
Little Lion Man Mumford & Sons
-
Glass Lake Vessels
-
Winter Of Our Youth Bastille
-
Breathing Underwater Emeli Sandé
-
Say Something Loving The xx
-
Pick Up The Pieces Average White Band
21st January
-
Say It (feat. Tove Lo) Flume
-
The Currents Bastille
-
99 Luftballons Nena
-
Mr Roboto Styx
-
-
No Answers Amber Run
-
Baseball Cap Faithless
-
Pick Me Up Clean Cut Kid
-
Ulysses Franz Ferdinand
14th January
-
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
-
Life Journeys Richard Allen Harvey
-
Keep On Pushing The Impressions
-
Tusk Fleetwood Mac
-
Hypnotized Fleetwood Mac
-
Remember Me Blue Boy
-
Shoot The Runner Kasabian
-
Moon And Moon Bat for Lashes
-
Open the Door British Sea Power
7th January
-
In Dreams Roy Orbison
-
Fingerprints I Am Kloot
-
Love And Hate Arrow Benjamin
-
Walk This Land E-Z Rollers
-
Birth, School, Work, Death The Godfathers
-
Had Enough Lower Than Atlantis
-
-
The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Sia
31st December
-
24k Magic Bruno Mars
-
Christmas Boogaloo Big Boss Man
-
Constant Rain Sérgio Mendes
-
-
Carol of the Bells Mykola Leontovych, Peter J. Wilhousky, Richard Hayman, Hallé & Carl Davis
-
Clint Eastwood Gorillaz
-
If I Can Dream Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
-
My Kingdom Echo & The Bunnymen
-
Power Bastille
-
Roll Another Yak
-
The Phoenix Fall Out Boy
16th December
-
Days To Come (feat. Bajka) Bonobo
-
Break Apart Bonobo & Rhye
-
Bob Your Head Ugly Duckling
-
Bang Bang (feat. R. City, Selah Sue & Craig David) DJ Fresh Vs. Diplo
-
-
Sunroom Kowalski
-
Ali Click Brian Eno
-
Step Out José González
10th December
-
Burning Bridges OneRepublic
-
Blues Power Albert King
-
Impossible Is Nothing Iggy Azalea
-
Clean Colourd Wire Engineers
-
My Way Calvin Harris
-
No Sleep Twin Atlantic
-
Oh No Bring Me The Horizon
-
To Build A Home The Cinematic Orchestra
-
Here For You (feat. Ella Henderson) Kygo
-
Make Them Gold CHVRCHES
-
Nightcall London Grammar
-
Sensational Robbie Williams
-
Fall From Grace Babyshambles
3rd December
-
Entr'acte The Cinematic Orchestra
-
Warstones Letherette
-
Off Peak Dreams Ghostpoet
-
The Circle Ocean Colour Scene
-
You Don't Know Her Name Maps
-
Expansion Jonny Coffer
26th November
-
Handclapping Song The Meters
-
The Isle Of Arran Loyle Carner
-
Whisper To A Hurricane Joseph J. Jones
-
Time Will Wait Submotion Orchestra
12th November
-
Concerto Grosso La Follia Francesco Geminiani
-
Pray With Me Rick Astley
-
Kerala Bonobo
-
Napalm Brain/Scatter Brain DJ Shadow
-
Lady of Spain Tino Folgar
-
Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley & His Comets
-
What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
-
Crying Don McLean
-
La Bamba Los Lobos
-
Wannabe Spice Girls
5th November
-
Don't Cha (feat. Busta Rhymes) Pussycat Dolls
-
Rumble and Sway Jamie N Commons
-
-
They Don't Own Me Richard Ashcroft
-
Fandango Man Saul Richards
-
Figure it Out Royal Blood
-
Here I Am Tom Odell
-
Time (feat. Delilah) Chase & Status
-
Blow Your Mind (Mwah) Dua Lipa