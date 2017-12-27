Mark Kermode's Celluloid Jukebox
Diner, 1982
Ain't Got No Home Clarence “Frogman” Henry
Quadrophenia, 1979
Green Onions Booker T. & The MG’s
Moonlight, 2016
Hello Stranger Barbara Lewis
If, 1968
Sanctus Les Troubadours du Roi Baudouin
Cat People, 1982
Cat People (Putting Out Fire) David Bowie
Broken Flowers, 2005
Yegelle Tezeta Mulatu Astatke
Chungking Express, 1994
Dream Lover Faye Wong
The Virgin Suicides, 1999
So Far Away Carole King
The End Of The Tour, 2015
The Big Ship Brian Eno
Heathers, 1988
Qué Será, Será (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) Sly & The Family Stone
Romeo + Juliet, 1996
Exit Music (For A Film) Radiohead
An American Werewolf In London, 1981
Blue Moon The Marcels
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Coconut Harry Nilsson
Trainspotting, 1996
Born Slippy Underworld
Die Hard, 1988
Christmas In Hollis Run‐D.M.C.
Home Alone, 1990
Run Run Rudolph Chuck Berry
Goodfellas, 1990
Frosty The Snowman The Ronettes
The Lemon Drop Kid, 1951
Silver Bells Bob Hope
Elf, 2003
Baby, It's Cold Outside Zooey Deschanel & Leon Redbone
Meet Me In St Louis, 1944
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Judy Garland
A Charlie Brown Christmas, 1965
Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio
The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992
Room In Your Heart Paul Williams
Bowie Corner: Christmas Special
Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy David Bowie & Bing Crosby
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, 1983
Forbidden Colours David Sylvian & Ryuichi Sakamoto
Love Actually, 2003
Both Sides Now Joni Mitchell
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, 1982
Hard Candy Christmas Dolly Parton
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Hey Santa Claus The Moonglows
Jingle All The Way, 1996
Back Door Santa Clarence Carter
Miracle on 34th Street, 1994
Santa Claus Is Back in Town Elvis Presley
Gremlins, 1984
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Darlene Love
Baby Driver, 2017
Bellbottoms The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
The Double, 2013
Sukiyaki Kyu Sakamoto
Badlands, 1973 & Dirty Dancing, 1987
Love Is Strange Mickey & Sylvia
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Love Man Otis Redding
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Tequila The Champs
Magic Mike XXL, 2015
Pony Ginuwine
A United Kingdom, 2016
Pula Kgosi Seretse Miriam Makeba
Silence of the Lambs, 1991
American Girl Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Frances Ha, 2012
Modern Love David Bowie
The Man Who Fell To Earth, 1976
Love Is Coming Back Geneviève Waïte & John Phillips
Midnight Cowboy, 1969
A Famous Myth The Groop
Shrek, 2001
Hallelujah Rufus Wainwright
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs
Beetlejuice, 1988
Jump In The Line Harry Belafonte
20th Century Women, 2016
Fairytale In The Supermarket The Raincoats
Lemon Popsicle, 1978 & Blue Velvet, 1986
Mr Lonely Bobby Vinton
Purple Rain, 1984
I Would Die 4 U Prince & The Revolution
Flaming Star, 1960
Flaming Star Elvis Presley
Rock Around The World, 1957
Take Me Back, Baby Tommy Steele and the Steelmen
To Sir, With Love., 1967
To Sir With Love Lulu
Christiane F, 1981
Station to Station David Bowie
Black Caesar, 1973
The Boss James Brown
The Harder They Come, 1972
Pressure Drop Toots & The Maytals
Dogfight, 1991
Silver Dagger Joan Baez
Irma Vep, 1996
Bonnie And Clyde Luna
The Rose, 1979
Stay With Me Bette Midler
Stand By Me, 1987; Straight To Hell, 1987; The Great Outdoors, 1988; Twins, 1988; Always, 1989; Ed, 1996; October Sky, 1999
Yakety Yak The Coasters
Morvern Callar, 2002
I Want More Can
High Rise, 2015
SOS Portishead
Wattstax, 1973
-
Shaft Isaac Hayes
I'll Take You There The Staple Singers
The Last Waltz, 1978
Coyote Joni Mitchell
Stop Making Sense, 1984
Genius Of Love Tom Tom Club
Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, 1973
Hang On To Yourself David Bowie
Weekend, 2011
I Wanna go to Marz John Grant
Stroszek, 1977; Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, 2009
Old Lost John Sonny Terry
One From The Heart, 1981
Picking Up After You Tom Waits & Crystal Gayle
Mommy, 2014
Born To Die Lana Del Rey
Radio Days, 1987; The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
If I Didn't Care The Ink Spots
Beau Travail, 1999
The Rhythm Of The Night Corona
Slade In Flame, 1973
How Does It Feel? Slade
Fight Club, 1999
Where Is My Mind? Pixies
Repo Man, 1984
Institutionalized Suicidal Tendencies
On The Nickel, 1980
On The Nickel Tom Waits
Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962
I've Written a Letter to Daddy Bette Davis
Blood Simple, 1984
It's The Same Old Song The Four Tops
The Passion of Darkly Noon, 1995
Who Will Love Me Now? PJ Harvey
Ex Machina, 2015
Get Down Saturday Night Oliver Cheatham
Salmonberries, 1991
Barefoot k.d. lang
Ghost World, 2001
Jaan Pehechan Ho Mohammed Rafi
Pump Up The Volume, 1990
Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen
Halloween, 1978
(Don't Fear) The Reaper Blue Öyster Cult
Breathless, 1983
Breathless X
Harold and Maude, 1971
Don’t Be Shy Cat Stevens
Moulin Rouge!, 2001
Nature Boy David Bowie & Massive Attack
Romeo + Juliet, 1996
When Doves Cry Quindon Tarver
The French Connection, 1971
Everybody Gets to Go to the Moon The Three Degrees
Rollercoaster, 1977
Big Boy Sparks
Wings of Desire, 1987
From Her to Eternity Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Blow-Up, 1966
Stroll On The Yardbirds
Girl Can’t Help It, 1956
Cry Mre A River Julie London
Boogie Nights, 1997
Machine Gun The Commodores
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2013
Funnel Of Love Wanda Jackson
Splash, 1984
Wooly Bully Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs
King Creole, 1958
Hard Headed Woman Elvis Presley
Do The Right Thing, 1989
Fight The Power Public Enemy
Head, 1968
Porpoise Song (Theme From Head) The Monkees
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Sweet Jane Cowboy Junkies
The Harder They Come, 1972
007 Shanty Town Desmond Dekker
Labyrinth, 1986
Magic Dance David Bowie
Planes, Trains & Automobiles, 1987
Mess Around Ray Charles
Sorcerer, 1977
Betrayal Tangerine Dream
Withnail & I, 1987
Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) Jimi Hendrix Experience
Easy Rider, 1969
Born To Be Wild Steppenwolf
Marie Antoinette, 2006
Hong Kong Garden Siouxsie and the Banshees
Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, 1971
Sweetback's Theme Melvin Van Peebles
O Lucky Man!, 1973
O Lucky Man Alan Price
Poor People Alan Price
Slade In Flame, 1975
Them Kinda Monkeys Can't Swing Slade
The Wanderers, 1979
Pipeline The Chantays
La Vallee, 1972
Obscured By Clouds Pink Floyd
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, 2004
Starman Seu Jorge
O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000
I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow The Soggy Bottom Boys
That Thing You Do!
That Thing You Do! The Wonders
A Mighty Wind, 2003
Old Joe's Place The Folksmen
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1968
Windmills Of Your Mind Noel Harrison
Shaft In Africa, 1973
Shaft in Africa Johnny Pate
Silent Running, 1972
Rejoice In The Sun Joan Baez
The Duke of Burgundy, 2014
The Duke Of Burgundy Cat’s Eyes
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, 1992
Questions In A World Of Blue Julee Cruise & Angelo Badalamenti
Jackie Brown, 1997
Across 110th Street Bobby Womack
Mean Streets, 1973
Rubber Biscuit The Chips
For The Boys, 1991
Stuff Like That There Bette Midler
St. Louis Blues, 1929
St. Louis Blues Bessie Smith
Inherent Vice, 2014
Vitamin C Can
Paint Your Wagon, 1970
Wand'rin' Star Lee Marvin
Wand'rin' Star Christopher Lee
True Stories, 1986
People Like Us John Goodman & Talking Heads
Frank, 2014
I Love You All Michael Fassbender
Inside Llewyn Davis, 2013
Fare Thee Well (feat. Marcus Mumford) Oscar Isaac & Marcus Mumford
Vanishing Point, 1971
Sing Out For Jesus Big Mama Thornton
Radio On, 1979
'Helden' David Bowie
Magnolia, 1999
Wise Up Aimee Mann
The Last Supper, 1995
Top Of The World Shonen Knife
Blackboard Jungle, 1955
(We're Gonna) Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley & His Comets
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Surfin' Bird The Trashmen
Cruising, 1980
Lump Mutiny
The Buddy Holly Story, 1978
Rock Around With Ollie Vee Buddy Holly
Walk The Line, 2005
Love and Mercy, 2014
God Only Knows Paul Dano
Lady Sings The Blues, 1972
All Of Me Diana Ross
Play Misty For Me, 1971
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack
Wild Is The Wind, 1957
Wild Is the Wind Johnny Mathis
Wild Is The Wind Nina Simone
Wild Is The Wind David Bowie
Se7en, 1995
The Hearts Filthy Lesson David Bowie
Girlhood, 2014
Diamonds Rihanna