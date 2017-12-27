Image for Mark Kermode's Celluloid Jukebox
Mark Kermode's Celluloid Jukebox

Film critic, Mark Kermode takes listeners on a highly personal, eclectic tour through 60 years of pop music in the movies. More from Mark on Wednesday nights at 22:00.

Last updated: 27 Dec 2017

Diner, 1982

  • Ain't Got No Home Clarence “Frogman” Henry

Quadrophenia, 1979

  • Green Onions Booker T. & The MG’s

Moonlight, 2016

  • Hello Stranger Barbara Lewis

If, 1968

Cat People, 1982

  • Cat People (Putting Out Fire) David Bowie

Broken Flowers, 2005

  • Yegelle Tezeta Mulatu Astatke

Chungking Express, 1994

  • Dream Lover Faye Wong

The Virgin Suicides, 1999

  • So Far Away Carole King

The End Of The Tour, 2015

  • The Big Ship Brian Eno

Heathers, 1988

  • Qué Será, Será (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) Sly & The Family Stone

Romeo + Juliet, 1996

  • Exit Music (For A Film) Radiohead

An American Werewolf In London, 1981

  • Blue Moon The Marcels

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

  • Coconut Harry Nilsson

Trainspotting, 1996

  • Born Slippy Underworld

Die Hard, 1988

  • Christmas In Hollis Run‐D.M.C.

Home Alone, 1990

  • Run Run Rudolph Chuck Berry

Goodfellas, 1990

  • Frosty The Snowman The Ronettes

The Lemon Drop Kid, 1951

  • Silver Bells Bob Hope

Elf, 2003

  • Baby, It's Cold Outside Zooey Deschanel & Leon Redbone

Meet Me In St Louis, 1944

  • Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Judy Garland

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 1965

  • Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio

The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992

  • Room In Your Heart Paul Williams

Bowie Corner: Christmas Special

  • Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy David Bowie & Bing Crosby

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, 1983

  • Forbidden Colours David Sylvian & Ryuichi Sakamoto

Love Actually, 2003

  • Both Sides Now Joni Mitchell

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, 1982

  • Hard Candy Christmas Dolly Parton

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

  • Hey Santa Claus The Moonglows

Jingle All The Way, 1996

  • Back Door Santa Clarence Carter

Miracle on 34th Street, 1994

  • Santa Claus Is Back in Town Elvis Presley

Gremlins, 1984

  • Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Darlene Love

Baby Driver, 2017

  • Bellbottoms The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

The Double, 2013

  • Sukiyaki Kyu Sakamoto

Badlands, 1973 & Dirty Dancing, 1987

  • Love Is Strange Mickey & Sylvia

Dirty Dancing, 1987

  • Love Man Otis Redding

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

  • Tequila The Champs

Magic Mike XXL, 2015

  • Pony Ginuwine

Young Americans, 1993

  • Play Dead Bjork / David Arnold

A United Kingdom, 2016

  • Pula Kgosi Seretse Miriam Makeba

Silence of the Lambs, 1991

  • American Girl Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Frances Ha, 2012

  • Modern Love David Bowie

The Man Who Fell To Earth, 1976

  • Love Is Coming Back Geneviève Waïte & John Phillips

Midnight Cowboy, 1969

  • A Famous Myth The Groop

Shrek, 2001

  • Hallelujah Rufus Wainwright

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

  • Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs

Pink Flamingos, 1973

  • Jim Dandy LaVern Baker

Beetlejuice, 1988

  • Jump In The Line Harry Belafonte

20th Century Women, 2016

  • Fairytale In The Supermarket The Raincoats

Lemon Popsicle, 1978 & Blue Velvet, 1986

  • Mr Lonely Bobby Vinton

Purple Rain, 1984

  • I Would Die 4 U Prince & The Revolution

Flaming Star, 1960

  • Flaming Star Elvis Presley

Rock Around The World, 1957

  • Take Me Back, Baby Tommy Steele and the Steelmen

To Sir, With Love., 1967

  • To Sir With Love Lulu

Christiane F, 1981

  • Station to Station David Bowie

Black Caesar, 1973

  • The Boss James Brown

The Harder They Come, 1972

  • Pressure Drop Toots & The Maytals

Dogfight, 1991

  • Silver Dagger Joan Baez

Irma Vep, 1996

  • Bonnie And Clyde Luna

The Rose, 1979

  • Stay With Me Bette Midler

Stand By Me, 1987; Straight To Hell, 1987; The Great Outdoors, 1988; Twins, 1988; Always, 1989; Ed, 1996; October Sky, 1999

  • Yakety Yak The Coasters

Morvern Callar, 2002

  • I Want More Can

High Rise, 2015

  • SOS Portishead

Wattstax, 1973

  • Shaft Isaac Hayes
  • I'll Take You There The Staple Singers

The Last Waltz, 1978

  • Coyote Joni Mitchell

Stop Making Sense, 1984

  • Genius Of Love Tom Tom Club

Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, 1973

  • Hang On To Yourself David Bowie

Weekend, 2011

  • I Wanna go to Marz John Grant

Stroszek, 1977; Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, 2009

  • Old Lost John Sonny Terry

One From The Heart, 1981

  • Picking Up After You Tom Waits & Crystal Gayle

Mommy, 2014

  • Born To Die Lana Del Rey

Radio Days, 1987; The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

  • If I Didn't Care The Ink Spots

Beau Travail, 1999

  • The Rhythm Of The Night Corona

Slade In Flame, 1973

  • How Does It Feel? Slade

Fight Club, 1999

  • Where Is My Mind? Pixies

  • Subterraneans David Bowie

Repo Man, 1984

  • Institutionalized Suicidal Tendencies

On The Nickel, 1980

  • On The Nickel Tom Waits

Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962

  • I've Written a Letter to Daddy Bette Davis

Rolling Thunder, 1977/The Ninth Configuration, 1980

  • San Antone Denny Brooks

Blood Simple, 1984

  • It's The Same Old Song The Four Tops

The Passion of Darkly Noon, 1995

  • Who Will Love Me Now? PJ Harvey

Ex Machina, 2015

  • Get Down Saturday Night Oliver Cheatham

Salmonberries, 1991

  • Barefoot k.d. lang

Ghost World, 2001

  • Jaan Pehechan Ho Mohammed Rafi

Pump Up The Volume, 1990

  • Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen

Halloween, 1978

  • (Don't Fear) The Reaper Blue Öyster Cult

Breathless, 1983

  • Breathless X

Harold and Maude, 1971

  • Don’t Be Shy Cat Stevens

Moulin Rouge!, 2001

  • Nature Boy David Bowie & Massive Attack

Romeo + Juliet, 1996

  • When Doves Cry Quindon Tarver

The French Connection, 1971

  • Everybody Gets to Go to the Moon The Three Degrees

Rollercoaster, 1977

  • Big Boy Sparks

Wings of Desire, 1987

  • From Her to Eternity Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Blow-Up, 1966

  • Stroll On The Yardbirds

Girl Can’t Help It, 1956

  • Cry Mre A River Julie London

Boogie Nights, 1997

  • Machine Gun The Commodores

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2013

  • Funnel Of Love Wanda Jackson

Splash, 1984

  • Wooly Bully Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs

King Creole, 1958

  • Hard Headed Woman Elvis Presley

Do The Right Thing, 1989

  • Fight The Power Public Enemy

Head, 1968

  • Porpoise Song (Theme From Head) The Monkees

Natural Born Killers, 1994

  • Sweet Jane Cowboy Junkies

The Harder They Come, 1972

  • 007 Shanty Town Desmond Dekker

Labyrinth, 1986

  • Magic Dance David Bowie

Planes, Trains & Automobiles, 1987

  • Mess Around Ray Charles

Sorcerer, 1977

  • Betrayal Tangerine Dream

Drive, 2011

  • Real Hero College and Electric Youth

Withnail & I, 1987

  • Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) Jimi Hendrix Experience

Easy Rider, 1969

  • Born To Be Wild Steppenwolf

Marie Antoinette, 2006

  • Hong Kong Garden Siouxsie and the Banshees

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, 1971

  • Sweetback's Theme Melvin Van Peebles

O Lucky Man!, 1973

  • O Lucky Man Alan Price
  • Poor People Alan Price

Slade In Flame, 1975

  • Them Kinda Monkeys Can't Swing Slade

The Wanderers, 1979

  • Pipeline The Chantays

La Vallee, 1972

  • Obscured By Clouds Pink Floyd

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, 2004

  • Starman Seu Jorge

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000

  • I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow The Soggy Bottom Boys

That Thing You Do!

  • That Thing You Do! The Wonders

A Mighty Wind, 2003

  • Old Joe's Place The Folksmen

The Thomas Crown Affair, 1968

  • Windmills Of Your Mind Noel Harrison

Shaft In Africa, 1973

  • Shaft in Africa Johnny Pate

Silent Running, 1972

  • Rejoice In The Sun Joan Baez

The Duke of Burgundy, 2014

  • The Duke Of Burgundy Cat’s Eyes

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, 1992

  • Questions In A World Of Blue Julee Cruise & Angelo Badalamenti

Jackie Brown, 1997

  • Across 110th Street Bobby Womack

Mean Streets, 1973

  • Rubber Biscuit The Chips

For The Boys, 1991

  • Stuff Like That There Bette Midler

St. Louis Blues, 1929

  • St. Louis Blues Bessie Smith

Inherent Vice, 2014

  • Vitamin C Can

Paint Your Wagon, 1970

  • Wand'rin' Star Lee Marvin
  • Wand'rin' Star Christopher Lee

True Stories, 1986

  • People Like Us John Goodman & Talking Heads

Frank, 2014

  • I Love You All Michael Fassbender

Inside Llewyn Davis, 2013

  • Fare Thee Well (feat. Marcus Mumford) Oscar Isaac & Marcus Mumford

Vanishing Point, 1971

  • Sing Out For Jesus Big Mama Thornton

Radio On, 1979

  • 'Helden' David Bowie

Magnolia, 1999

  • Wise Up Aimee Mann

The Last Supper, 1995

  • Top Of The World Shonen Knife

Blackboard Jungle, 1955

  • (We're Gonna) Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley & His Comets

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

  • Surfin' Bird The Trashmen

Cruising, 1980

  • Lump Mutiny

The Buddy Holly Story, 1978

  • Rock Around With Ollie Vee Buddy Holly

Walk The Line, 2005

Love and Mercy, 2014

  • God Only Knows Paul Dano

Lady Sings The Blues, 1972

  • All Of Me Diana Ross

Play Misty For Me, 1971

  • The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack

Wild Is The Wind, 1957

  • Wild Is the Wind Johnny Mathis
  • Wild Is The Wind Nina Simone
  • Wild Is The Wind David Bowie

Se7en, 1995

  • The Hearts Filthy Lesson David Bowie

Girlhood, 2014

  • Diamonds Rihanna
