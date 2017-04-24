B.Traits: Future Sonic Selection
Future Sonic Selection is Bri’s biggest track of the week; a track so good that it is future proof. More from B.Traits on Friday nights at 1am.
Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 48
Tracks
The Wolf (Marcel Fengler Remix) Dave Clarke
Last Train To Drums Phil Kieran
Resist (Truncate Remix V1) Wink
Howling Clouds Tom Demac
Another Club Radio Slave
Feel The Same Radio Slave
Phantom Studies Marcel Dettmann & Ben Klock
Tata Florian Busse
Wander To Hell Vaal
Tilt Mark Henning
Future Adam Beyer & Dense & Pika
In Your Body Cosmin TRG
Related Sources Shlomi Aber
Blondes Have More Fun (Gerd Janson Go Acid Dub) Tiga
Necessity Rampa
Human Strand Fiberroot
In Yer Face - Bicep Remix 808 State
Lost Tales Jay Lumen
Elephant In My Box Escorting Sarah
The Lover That You Are Bjarki
Bruzer PAWSA
River Gardens of God
Boost Marco Faraone
Final Credits Midland
Mouth To Mouth (Dense & Pika Remix) Audion
Pano TRP
Deliverance RY X
Acid In The First Degree The Butcha
A Prayer For Jupiter Tom Dicicco
Ukus Traumer
Honey David Jackson
Finish Me Endian
Singularity Stephen Bodzin
Coconut Paradise Steve Bug
Unterwegs Kölsch
Decisions (Alden Tyrell Remix) Oli Furness
After The Rain Trevino
XTC DJ Koze
Punxsutawney (Alan Fitzpatrick Remix) Pan-Pot
Rust (Midland Remix) Akase
Loud Places (Special Request Remix) (feat. Romy) Jamie xx
Syko Kenton Slash Demon
Smoke Machine (Dense & Pika Remix) X‐Press 2
The Clone Wars (DJ Spider Remix) Radio Slave
Squelch Ejeca
Waiting 4 Visa D'Julz
Adaptation Hunter/Game
Magma Agents of Time