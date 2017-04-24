Image for B.Traits: Future Sonic Selection
Future Sonic Selection is Bri’s biggest track of the week; a track so good that it is future proof. More from B.Traits on Friday nights at 1am.

  • The Wolf (Marcel Fengler Remix) Dave Clarke
  • Last Train To Drums Phil Kieran
  • Resist (Truncate Remix V1) Wink
  • Howling Clouds Tom Demac
  • Another Club Radio Slave
  • Feel The Same Radio Slave
  • Phantom Studies Marcel Dettmann & Ben Klock
  • Tata Florian Busse
  • Wander To Hell Vaal
  • Tilt Mark Henning
  • Future Adam Beyer & Dense & Pika
  • In Your Body Cosmin TRG
  • Related Sources Shlomi Aber
  • Blondes Have More Fun (Gerd Janson Go Acid Dub) Tiga
  • Necessity Rampa
  • Human Strand Fiberroot
  • In Yer Face - Bicep Remix 808 State
  • Lost Tales Jay Lumen
  • Elephant In My Box Escorting Sarah
  • The Lover That You Are Bjarki
  • Bruzer PAWSA
  • River Gardens of God
  • Boost Marco Faraone
  • Final Credits Midland
  • Mouth To Mouth (Dense & Pika Remix) Audion
  • Pano TRP
  • Deliverance RY X
  • Acid In The First Degree The Butcha
  • A Prayer For Jupiter Tom Dicicco
  • Ukus Traumer
  • Honey David Jackson
  • Finish Me Endian
  • Singularity Stephen Bodzin
  • Coconut Paradise Steve Bug
  • Unterwegs Kölsch
  • Decisions (Alden Tyrell Remix) Oli Furness
  • After The Rain Trevino
  • XTC DJ Koze
  • Punxsutawney (Alan Fitzpatrick Remix) Pan-Pot
  • Rust (Midland Remix) Akase
  • Loud Places (Special Request Remix) (feat. Romy) Jamie xx
  • Syko Kenton Slash Demon
  • Smoke Machine (Dense & Pika Remix) X‐Press 2
  • The Clone Wars (DJ Spider Remix) Radio Slave
  • Squelch Ejeca
  • Waiting 4 Visa D'Julz
  • Adaptation Hunter/Game
  • Magma Agents of Time
