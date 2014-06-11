The Joy of Easy Listening
Hear music from BBC Four's documentary about the more relaxed side of pop music. More from the show.
Last updated: 11 Jun 2014Tracks: 37
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
-
Themes For Young Lovers Percy Faith
-
I'm in the Mood For Love Paul Weston & His Orchestra
-
Bouquet Percy Faith
-
'S Wonderful Ray Conniff, His Orchestra & Chorus
-
Danke Schoen Bert Kaempfert and His Orchestra
-
Red Roses for a Blue Lady Bert Kaempfert
-
Baby Elephant Walk Henry Mancini
-
Theme from A Summer Place Percy Faith
-
Bolero Ray Conniff
-
Experiment in Terror Henry Mancini
-
Delicado Percy Faith
-
Holiday For Strings Morton Gould Orchestra
-
Moon River Henry Mancini
-
Spanish Eyes Bert Kaempfert & His Orchestra
-
Roll Over Beethoven The Beatles
-
Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry
-
She Loves You The Beatles
-
Hey Jude James Last Orchestra
-
Things We Said Today The Hollyridge Strings
-
I'll Follow the Sun The Hollyridge Strings
-
Bye Bye Blues Bert Kaempfert
-
-
Classical Gas Sounds Orchestral
-
The More I See You Chris Montez
-
Memphis Tennessee James Last Orchestra
-
MAGIC MOMENTS Perry Como
-
Laughter in the Rain Neil Sedaka
-
Heartbreak Hotel The Hollyridge Strings
-
The Lonely Bull Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
-
Spanish Flea Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
-
If I Fell The Hollyridge Strings
-
The Pink Panther Theme Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
-
Bits and Pieces The Dave Clark Five
-
Heroes And Villains The Beach Boys
-
Up Up & Away Fifth Dimension
-
Windmills of Your Mind Henry Mancini & His Orchestra