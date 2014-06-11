Image for The Joy of Easy Listening
BBC Four

The Joy of Easy Listening

Hear music from BBC Four's documentary about the more relaxed side of pop music. More from the show.

Last updated: 11 Jun 2014Tracks: 37

  • Wives and Lovers  Burt Bacharach
  • Themes For Young Lovers  Percy Faith
  • I'm in the Mood For Love  Paul Weston & His Orchestra
  • Bouquet  Percy Faith
  • 'S Wonderful Ray Conniff, His Orchestra & Chorus
  • Danke Schoen  Bert Kaempfert and His Orchestra 
  • Red Roses for a Blue Lady Bert Kaempfert
  • Baby Elephant Walk Henry Mancini
  • Theme from A Summer Place Percy Faith
  • Bolero  Ray Conniff
  • Experiment in Terror Henry Mancini
  • Delicado Percy Faith
  • Holiday For Strings Morton Gould Orchestra
  • Moon River Henry Mancini
  • Spanish Eyes  Bert Kaempfert & His Orchestra
  • Roll Over Beethoven The Beatles
  • Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry
  • She Loves You The Beatles
  • Hey Jude James Last Orchestra
  • Things We Said Today  The Hollyridge Strings
  • I'll Follow the Sun  The Hollyridge Strings
  • Bye Bye Blues Bert Kaempfert
  • Wives and Lovers  Burt Bacharach
  • Classical Gas  Sounds Orchestral
  • The More I See You Chris Montez
  • Memphis Tennessee James Last Orchestra
  • MAGIC MOMENTS Perry Como
  • Laughter in the Rain Neil Sedaka
  • Heartbreak Hotel The Hollyridge Strings
  • The Lonely Bull Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
  • Spanish Flea Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
  • If I Fell The Hollyridge Strings
  • The Pink Panther Theme Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Bits and Pieces The Dave Clark Five
  • Heroes And Villains The Beach Boys
  • Up Up & Away Fifth Dimension
  • Windmills of Your Mind Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
