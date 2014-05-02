Eurovision Party
Celebrate all things Eurovision with this great selection of songs from past entries. Get ready for Eurovision 2016 with the BBC.
Last updated: 2 May 2014Tracks: 26
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Rise Like a Phoenix Conchita
-
Children Of The Universe Molly
-
Parlez-Vous Francais? Baccara
-
Waterloo ABBA
-
Making Your Mind Up Bucks Fizz
-
Love Shine A Light Katrina and the Waves
-
Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit Gina G
-
Boom Bang a Bang Lulu
-
One Step Out Of Time Michael Ball
-
Non Ho L'eta Per Amarti Gigliola Cinquetti
-
Only Teardrops Emmelie de Forest
-
Diva Dana International
-
Congratulations Cliff Richard
-
Cliche Love Song Basim
-
Save Your Kisses For Me Brotherhood of Man
-
J'Aime La Vie Sandra Kim
-
Beg, Steal Or Borrow The New Seekers
-
Flying The Flag (For You) Scooch
-
I Can Blue
-
One Step Further Bardo
-
Are You Sure The Allisons
-
Let Me Be The One The Shadows
-
Better The Devil You Know Sonia
-
Teenage Life Daz Sampson
-
Where Are You Imaani
-
Love Will Set You Free Engelbert Humperdinck