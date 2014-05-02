Image for Eurovision Party
Eurovision Party

Celebrate all things Eurovision with this great selection of songs from past entries. Get ready for Eurovision 2016 with the BBC.

Last updated: 2 May 2014Tracks: 26

  • Rise Like a Phoenix Conchita
  • Children Of The Universe Molly
  • Parlez-Vous Francais? Baccara
  • Waterloo ABBA
  • Making Your Mind Up Bucks Fizz
  • Love Shine A Light Katrina and the Waves
  • Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit Gina G
  • Boom Bang a Bang Lulu
  • One Step Out Of Time Michael Ball
  • Non Ho L'eta Per Amarti Gigliola Cinquetti
  • Only Teardrops Emmelie de Forest
  • Diva Dana International
  • Congratulations Cliff Richard
  • Cliche Love Song Basim
  • Save Your Kisses For Me Brotherhood of Man
  • J'Aime La Vie Sandra Kim
  • Beg, Steal Or Borrow The New Seekers
  • Flying The Flag (For You) Scooch
  • I Can Blue
  • One Step Further Bardo
  • Are You Sure The Allisons
  • Let Me Be The One The Shadows
  • Better The Devil You Know Sonia
  • Teenage Life Daz Sampson
  • Where Are You Imaani
  • Love Will Set You Free Engelbert Humperdinck
