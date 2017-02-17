EastEnders: The Queen Vic Jukebox
Ever wondered what track was playing in Walford's finest boozer? Here's what's spinning on The Queen Vic's jukebox. All the latest from EastEnders.
Last updated: 17 Feb 2017Tracks: 200
Tracks
Move Rat Boy
On Hold The xx
Re-arrange Biffy Clyro
A Thousand Hallelujahs The Shires
Birch Tree Foals
Lush Life Zara Larsson
Lego Milk Kan
Happy Now Jon Allen
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me Elton John
Minimal Pet Shop Boys
Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse
Letter From America The Proclaimers
London Girls Chas & Dave
Candyman Sammy Davis Junior
Copacabana Barry Manilow
How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) Marvin Gaye
Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Adele
I Shot The Sheriff Bob Marley & The Wailers
White Tiger Izzy Bizu
Since I Saw You Last Gary Barlow
Liquid Spirit Gregory Porter
What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve The Head and the Heart
Christmas Wrapping Waitresses
Never Do A Tango With An Eskimo Alma Cogan
A Time For Peace Roger Whittaker
Feliz Navidad José Feliciano & Jools Holland
Little Saint Nick The Beach Boys
Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin’ Stevens
Santa Baby Kylie Minogue
White Christmas (feat. Shania Twain) Michael Bublé
Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) The Pogues
The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy
Christmas Wish Percy Sledge
Blue Christmas Elvis Presley
A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
Friends Eliza And The Bear
In The Morning Razorlight
Last Christmas Wham!
Santa Claus Is Ska-ing To Town The Granville Williams Orchestra
Star Guitar The Chemical Brothers
Whiskey In The Jar Thin Lizzy
Black Hole Sun Soundgarden
Stay Like This James Morrison
Jet Black Heart 5 Seconds of Summer
Jackie and Wilson Hozier
Bury It (feat. Hayley Williams) CHVRCHES
Gold Kiiara
Heathens TWENTY ØNE PILØTS
Club Tropicana Wham!
Two Out of Three Ain't Bad Meatloaf
Mama Do The Hump Rizzle Kicks
Good Grief Bastille
Cloudbusting Kate Bush
Worship Years & Years
I Say A Little Prayer Aretha Franklin
Wild Wood Paul Weller
Cigarettes & Alcohol Oasis
You Can Get It If You Really Want Jimmy Cliff
Tears (feat. Louisa Johnson) Clean Bandit
Craving James Bay
London Calling The Clash
Sunny Marvin Gaye
She's Not There The Zombies
Up The Junction Squeeze
I Walk The Line Johnny Cash
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink) Gorgon City & Mikky Ekko
Too Much Too Young The Specials
Maggie May Rod Stewart
Sadly Beautiful Glen Campbell
Rocket Man Elton John
Wild Things Alessia Cara
Downtown Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Tainted Love Soft Cell
Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free Sting
Hinterland The Cult
Close (feat. Tove Lo) Nick Jonas
House Of Fun Madness
I Got A Woman Ray Charles
Live It Up Mental as Anything
Born This Way Lady Gaga
Dreams Gabrielle
Shine Take That
Steal My Girl One Direction
On The Street Where You Live Vic Damone
All I Have to Do Is Dream The Everly Brothers
You're My World Cilla Black
Why Anthony Newley
Wonderful Land The Shadows
What a Wonderful World Nick Cave & Shane MacGowan
Make You Feel My Love Bob Dylan
Bohemian Like You The Dandy Warhols
Viva Love ABC
Girls The 1975
My Number 1 (feat. Gyptian) Stylo G
Say My Name (feat. Zyra) ODESZA
Seasons Olly Murs
Barbaric Petite Meller
I Knew You Were Trouble Taylor Swift
Swim Fickle Friends
Sax Fleur East
Pillowtalk ZAYN
Hair (feat. Sean Paul) Little Mix
I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys
All Night Long (All Night) Lionel Richie
More Than A Woman Bee Gees
Listen To The Music The Doobie Brothers
2 Become 1 Spice Girls
Could It Be Magic Take That
Congratulations Cliff Richard
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
Don't Stop Me Now Queen
Cool For The Summer Demi Lovato
Open Season Josef Salvat
Suddenly I See KT Tunstall
Daniel Elton John
Candy Paolo Nutini
Hey Boy Take That
Here For You (feat. Ella Henderson) Kygo
Delilah Florence + the Machine
The Sound The 1975
When We Were Young Adele
Where Did The Love Go Bipolar Sunshine
Rope Foo Fighters
You Know You Like It AlunaGeorge
Wildest Dreams Taylor Swift
Roar Katy Perry
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Chandelier Sia
Everyday Buddy Holly
Stay Inside Raleigh Ritchie
Keeping Your Head Up Birdy
Lay It All On Me (feat. Ed Sheeran) Rudimental
Hey Now London Grammar
Broken Arrows Avicii
New Americana Halsey
Empty Threat CHVRCHES
A Little Time The Beautiful South
Woman Trouble (feat. Craig David) Original Dodger & Robbie Craig
Pretty Flamingo Manfred Mann
Like a Virgin Madonna
Waterloo ABBA
Relight My Fire (feat. Lulu) Take That
Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) Beyoncé
Cradle To The Grave Squeeze
Shape of You Beverley Knight
Breathe In Lucie Silvas
I Only Want To Be With You Dusty Springfield
Winner Pet Shop Boys
Champion Pixie Lott
Born To Run Bruce Springsteen
Young Hearts Run Free Candi Staton
Too Much Wine The Fratellis
Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want The Smiths
In The Midnight Hour Wilson Pickett
Underdog Kasabian
Prayin' Plan B
Time After Time Cyndi Lauper
Mama Told Me Not To Come (feat. Stereophonics) Tom Jones
Trap Queen Fetty Wap
Valerie Steve Winwood
Chasing Pavements Adele
Put 'Em High (feat. Therese) Therese & StoneBridge