EastEnders: The Queen Vic Jukebox

Ever wondered what track was playing in Walford's finest boozer? Here's what's spinning on The Queen Vic's jukebox. All the latest from EastEnders.

Last updated: 17 Feb 2017Tracks: 200

  • Move Rat Boy
  • Best Fake Smile James Bay
  • On Hold The xx
  • Re-arrange Biffy Clyro
  • A Thousand Hallelujahs The Shires
  • Bitter Salt Jake Bugg
  • Birch Tree Foals
  • Lush Life Zara Larsson
  • Snake Eyes Mumford & Sons
  • Lego Milk Kan
  • Happy Now Jon Allen
  • Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me Elton John
  • Minimal Pet Shop Boys
  • Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse
  • Letter From America The Proclaimers
  • London Girls Chas & Dave
  • Candyman Sammy Davis Junior
  • Copacabana Barry Manilow
  • How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) Marvin Gaye
  • Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams
  • Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Adele
  • Best Fake Smile James Bay
  • Kicks Lauren Aquilina
  • I Shot The Sheriff Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • White Tiger Izzy Bizu
  • Since I Saw You Last Gary Barlow
  • Liquid Spirit Gregory Porter
  • A Sky Full Of Stars Coldplay
  • I Can't Stop Thinking About You Sting
  • What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve The Head and the Heart
  • Christmas Wrapping Waitresses
  • Never Do A Tango With An Eskimo Alma Cogan
  • A Time For Peace Roger Whittaker
  • Feliz Navidad José Feliciano & Jools Holland
  • Little Saint Nick The Beach Boys
  • Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin’ Stevens
  • Santa Baby Kylie Minogue
  • White Christmas (feat. Shania Twain) Michael Bublé
  • Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) The Pogues
  • The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy
  • Christmas Wish Percy Sledge
  • Blue Christmas Elvis Presley
  • A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
  • Friends Eliza And The Bear
  • In The Morning Razorlight
  • I Can't Stop Thinking About You Sting
  • A Sky Full Of Stars Coldplay
  • Last Christmas Wham!
  • Santa Claus Is Ska-ing To Town The Granville Williams Orchestra
  • Star Guitar The Chemical Brothers
  • Whiskey In The Jar Thin Lizzy
  • Black Hole Sun Soundgarden
  • Stay Like This James Morrison
  • Jet Black Heart 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Bitter Salt Jake Bugg
  • Jackie and Wilson Hozier
  • Bury It (feat. Hayley Williams) CHVRCHES
  • Gold Kiiara
  • Heathens TWENTY ØNE PILØTS
  • Club Tropicana Wham!
  • Two Out of Three Ain't Bad Meatloaf
  • Mama Do The Hump Rizzle Kicks
  • Good Grief Bastille
  • Cloudbusting Kate Bush
  • Worship Years & Years
  • Atomic Blondie
  • I Say A Little Prayer Aretha Franklin
  • Wild Wood Paul Weller
  • Cigarettes & Alcohol Oasis
  • You Can Get It If You Really Want Jimmy Cliff
  • Tears (feat. Louisa Johnson) Clean Bandit
  • Craving James Bay
  • London Calling The Clash
  • Sunny Marvin Gaye
  • She's Not There The Zombies
  • Up The Junction Squeeze
  • I Walk The Line Johnny Cash
  • Impaired Vision (feat. Tink) Gorgon City & Mikky Ekko
  • Too Much Too Young The Specials
  • Maggie May Rod Stewart
  • Atomic Blondie
  • Sadly Beautiful Glen Campbell
  • Rocket Man Elton John
  • Wild Things Alessia Cara
  • Downtown Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Desire Years & Years
  • Tainted Love Soft Cell
  • Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley
  • If You Love Somebody Set Them Free Sting
  • Hinterland The Cult
  • Close (feat. Tove Lo) Nick Jonas
  • Amazing Foxes
  • House Of Fun Madness
  • I Got A Woman Ray Charles
  • Live It Up Mental as Anything
  • Born This Way Lady Gaga
  • Spinning Around Kylie Minogue
  • Dreams Gabrielle
  • Shine Take That
  • Steal My Girl One Direction
  • On The Street Where You Live Vic Damone
  • All I Have to Do Is Dream The Everly Brothers
  • You're My World Cilla Black
  • Why Anthony Newley
  • Wonderful Land The Shadows
  • What a Wonderful World Nick Cave & Shane MacGowan
  • Make You Feel My Love Bob Dylan
  • Bohemian Like You The Dandy Warhols
  • Kicks Lauren Aquilina
  • Dangerous Woman Ariana Grande
  • Viva Love ABC
  • Girls The 1975
  • My Number 1 (feat. Gyptian) Stylo G
  • Say My Name (feat. Zyra) ODESZA
  • Desire Years & Years
  • Seasons Olly Murs
  • Follow You Bring Me The Horizon
  • Barbaric Petite Meller
  • Dangerous Woman Ariana Grande
  • I Knew You Were Trouble Taylor Swift
  • Swim Fickle Friends
  • Amazing Foxes
  • Sax Fleur East
  • Pillowtalk ZAYN
  • Hair (feat. Sean Paul) Little Mix
  • I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys
  • All Night Long (All Night) Lionel Richie
  • More Than A Woman Bee Gees
  • Listen To The Music The Doobie Brothers
  • 2 Become 1 Spice Girls
  • Could It Be Magic Take That
  • Congratulations Cliff Richard
  • I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
  • Take On Me a‐ha
  • Lovely Day Bill Withers
  • Don't Stop Me Now Queen
  • Cool For The Summer Demi Lovato
  • Take On Me a‐ha
  • Open Season Josef Salvat
  • Suddenly I See KT Tunstall
  • Daniel Elton John
  • Candy Paolo Nutini
  • Hey Boy Take That
  • Here For You (feat. Ella Henderson) Kygo
  • Delilah Florence + the Machine
  • The Sound The 1975
  • Snake Eyes Mumford & Sons
  • Different Colors WALK THE MOON
  • I Can't Give Everything Away David Bowie
  • When We Were Young Adele
  • Where Did The Love Go Bipolar Sunshine
  • Rope Foo Fighters
  • You Know You Like It AlunaGeorge
  • Wildest Dreams Taylor Swift
  • Roar Katy Perry
  • Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
  • Chandelier Sia
  • Everyday Buddy Holly
  • Stay Inside Raleigh Ritchie
  • Keeping Your Head Up Birdy
  • Follow You Bring Me The Horizon
  • Out Of The Woods Taylor Swift
  • Lay It All On Me (feat. Ed Sheeran) Rudimental
  • Hey Now London Grammar
  • Broken Arrows Avicii
  • New Americana Halsey
  • Empty Threat CHVRCHES
  • A Little Time The Beautiful South
  • Woman Trouble (feat. Craig David) Original Dodger & Robbie Craig
  • Out Of The Woods Taylor Swift
  • Spinning Around Kylie Minogue
  • Pretty Flamingo Manfred Mann
  • Like a Virgin Madonna
  • Waterloo ABBA
  • Relight My Fire (feat. Lulu) Take That
  • Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) Beyoncé
  • Cradle To The Grave Squeeze
  • Shape of You Beverley Knight
  • Breathe In Lucie Silvas
  • Lovely Day Bill Withers
  • 7 Years Lukas Graham
  • I Only Want To Be With You Dusty Springfield
  • Winner Pet Shop Boys
  • Champion Pixie Lott
  • Born To Run Bruce Springsteen
  • Young Hearts Run Free Candi Staton
  • Different Colors WALK THE MOON
  • Too Much Wine The Fratellis
  • Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want The Smiths
  • In The Midnight Hour Wilson Pickett
  • Underdog Kasabian
  • I Can't Give Everything Away David Bowie
  • Prayin' Plan B
  • Time After Time Cyndi Lauper
  • Mama Told Me Not To Come (feat. Stereophonics) Tom Jones
  • Trap Queen Fetty Wap
  • 7 Years Lukas Graham
  • Valerie Steve Winwood
  • Chasing Pavements Adele
  • Put 'Em High (feat. Therese) Therese & StoneBridge
