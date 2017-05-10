Image for Freaky Tracks to Hear Before You Die
Freaky Tracks to Hear Before You Die

Highlights from the eclectic mix of essential freakiness, as suggested by listeners to Stuart Maconie’s Freak Zone. On 6 Music, Sundays at 8pm.

Last updated: 10 May 2017Tracks: 100

  • Bricks Diagram Brothers
  • She Is Beyond Good And Evil The Pop Group
  • Vitamin C Can
  • Manège Jacques Lasry
  • Heart of Darkness Pere Ubu
  • Parallelograms Linda Perhacs
  • It's A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl Faust
  • Windowlicker Aphex Twin
  • Almustafa The Beloved Billy Cobham & George Duke
  • Carol of the Bells Melvins
  • Suiren Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster & Panaiotis
  • The Suit Public Image Ltd
  • Poor You Daniel Johnston
  • A Mulher do Fim do Mundo Elza Soares
  • Bela Lugosi's Dead Bauhaus
  • Twilight Alehouse Genesis
  • Farmer In The City Scott Walker
  • The Magician Graham Bond
  • Helen And Heaven Cardiacs
  • Soul Vibrations Dorothy Ashby
  • Keep Your Mind Open Kaleidoscope
  • Furious Table Nick Haeffner
  • ‘Larks’ Tongues In Aspic (Part One) King Crimson
  • Slow Motion Blackbird Chris Hughes
  • Time Beat Ray Cathode
  • A Great Northern River The Unthanks
  • Hana ASA-CHANG&巡礼
  • Ship of Fools Robert Calvert
  • Black Ships Ate The Sky Current 93
  • Dominoes Syd Barrett
  • FORBIDDEN PLANET: Main Titles - Overture Louis Barron, Bebe Barron, Bebe Barron & Louis Barron
  • Children of the Stones End Theme Unknown
  • Sun Butler Sunbutler
  • Velvet Pony Psapp
  • Kurious Oranj The Fall
  • In The Land Of Grey & Pink Caravan
  • Flutter Autechre
  • 1969 Boards of Canada
  • You Can't Kill Me Gong
  • Chaconne in G major Moondog
  • The Mathematicians Air Display Pekka Pohjola
  • Nag Nag Nag Cabaret Voltaire
  • Will Bleed Amen Max Tundra & Sarah Measures
  • N/JZ/BM (Remix) Derek Bailey
  • Di Enw Sidan
  • A Fire In The Forest David Sylvian
  • Tropical Iceland The Fiery Furnaces
  • THE A470 SONG Soft Hearted Scientists
  • How To Play Your Internal Organs Overnight Stereolab
  • The Dreams Delia Derbyshire & Barry Bermange
  • In C (Mantra) L'Infonie
  • Stampede Godley & Creme
  • In The Nursery Psychic TV
  • Contort Yourself James Chance
  • Butterfly Orbit Mary Halvorson Septet
  • The Equestrian Vortex Broadcast
  • E.V.A Jean‐Jacques Perrey
  • Variations The Canon In D Major by Johann Pachelbel: ii French Catalogues Brian Eno
  • The Current Below Steve Roach & Vidna Obmana
  • Grey Funnel Line Amy Annelle
  • T.V.O.D. The Normal
  • Give It Up Or Turn It Loose Dick Hyman
  • Satisfaction The Residents
  • Aurora Björk
  • Frosti Björk
  • No Birds Fred Frith
  • Gold Peter Blegvad
  • Fog On The Barrow Downs Bo Hansson
  • Don’t Laugh (Josh Winx Edit) Wink
  • At Last I Am Free Robert Wyatt
  • Monstrance Clock Ghost
  • In The Year 2525 Zager & Evans
  • 21st Century Schizoid Man (Radio 1 In Concert, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, 1973) King Crimson
  • Evening Star Fripp & Eno
  • See Emily Play Pink Floyd
  • Final Day Young Marble Giants
  • Sally Free And Easy Trees
  • This Is How You Make A Buck Shatner's Bassoon
  • Careful With That Axe, Eugene (Live) Pink Floyd
  • Freak LFO
  • O Superman (For Massenet) Laurie Anderson
  • 4: Floodwater Sixty/79
  • My Pagan Ass Brain Donor
  • One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Main Theme) Jack Nitzsche
  • Ratamahatta Sepultura
  • Dog Bob Dorough
  • Janitor Of Lunacy Nico
  • Some Questions About Hats Slapp Happy
  • I Have Known Love Silver Apples
  • Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet Gavin Bryars
  • Kyrie eleison The Electric Prunes
  • Rosemary's Baby Krzysztof Komeda
  • Smokin Japanese Babe The Future Sound of London
  • Plug Me In Add N to (X)
  • More Bounce To The Ounce Zapp & Roger
  • Magnet Pulls Through Tortoise
  • Beatnik's Wish Patsy Raye & The Beatnicks
  • Valley Girl Frank Zappa & Moon Unit Zappa
  • Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds William Shatner
  • The Wearing of the Horns (Weyhill on my mind) The Memory Band
