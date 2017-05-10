Freaky Tracks to Hear Before You Die
Highlights from the eclectic mix of essential freakiness, as suggested by listeners to Stuart Maconie’s Freak Zone. On 6 Music, Sundays at 8pm.
Last updated: 10 May 2017Tracks: 100
Tracks
Bricks Diagram Brothers
She Is Beyond Good And Evil The Pop Group
Vitamin C Can
Manège Jacques Lasry
Heart of Darkness Pere Ubu
Parallelograms Linda Perhacs
It's A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl Faust
Windowlicker Aphex Twin
Almustafa The Beloved Billy Cobham & George Duke
Carol of the Bells Melvins
The Suit Public Image Ltd
Poor You Daniel Johnston
A Mulher do Fim do Mundo Elza Soares
Bela Lugosi's Dead Bauhaus
Twilight Alehouse Genesis
Farmer In The City Scott Walker
The Magician Graham Bond
Helen And Heaven Cardiacs
Soul Vibrations Dorothy Ashby
Keep Your Mind Open Kaleidoscope
Furious Table Nick Haeffner
‘Larks’ Tongues In Aspic (Part One) King Crimson
Slow Motion Blackbird Chris Hughes
Time Beat Ray Cathode
A Great Northern River The Unthanks
Hana ASA-CHANG&巡礼
Ship of Fools Robert Calvert
Black Ships Ate The Sky Current 93
Dominoes Syd Barrett
FORBIDDEN PLANET: Main Titles - Overture Louis Barron, Bebe Barron, Bebe Barron & Louis Barron
Children of the Stones End Theme Unknown
Sun Butler Sunbutler
Velvet Pony Psapp
Kurious Oranj The Fall
In The Land Of Grey & Pink Caravan
Flutter Autechre
1969 Boards of Canada
You Can't Kill Me Gong
Chaconne in G major Moondog
The Mathematicians Air Display Pekka Pohjola
Nag Nag Nag Cabaret Voltaire
Will Bleed Amen Max Tundra & Sarah Measures
N/JZ/BM (Remix) Derek Bailey
Di Enw Sidan
A Fire In The Forest David Sylvian
Tropical Iceland The Fiery Furnaces
THE A470 SONG Soft Hearted Scientists
How To Play Your Internal Organs Overnight Stereolab
The Dreams Delia Derbyshire & Barry Bermange
In C (Mantra) L'Infonie
Stampede Godley & Creme
In The Nursery Psychic TV
Contort Yourself James Chance
Butterfly Orbit Mary Halvorson Septet
The Equestrian Vortex Broadcast
E.V.A Jean‐Jacques Perrey
Variations The Canon In D Major by Johann Pachelbel: ii French Catalogues Brian Eno
The Current Below Steve Roach & Vidna Obmana
Grey Funnel Line Amy Annelle
T.V.O.D. The Normal
Give It Up Or Turn It Loose Dick Hyman
Satisfaction The Residents
Aurora Björk
Frosti Björk
No Birds Fred Frith
Gold Peter Blegvad
Fog On The Barrow Downs Bo Hansson
Don’t Laugh (Josh Winx Edit) Wink
At Last I Am Free Robert Wyatt
Monstrance Clock Ghost
In The Year 2525 Zager & Evans
21st Century Schizoid Man (Radio 1 In Concert, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, 1973) King Crimson
Evening Star Fripp & Eno
See Emily Play Pink Floyd
Final Day Young Marble Giants
Sally Free And Easy Trees
This Is How You Make A Buck Shatner's Bassoon
Careful With That Axe, Eugene (Live) Pink Floyd
Freak LFO
O Superman (For Massenet) Laurie Anderson
4: Floodwater Sixty/79
My Pagan Ass Brain Donor
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Main Theme) Jack Nitzsche
Ratamahatta Sepultura
Dog Bob Dorough
Janitor Of Lunacy Nico
Some Questions About Hats Slapp Happy
I Have Known Love Silver Apples
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet Gavin Bryars
Kyrie eleison The Electric Prunes
Rosemary's Baby Krzysztof Komeda
Smokin Japanese Babe The Future Sound of London
Plug Me In Add N to (X)
More Bounce To The Ounce Zapp & Roger
Magnet Pulls Through Tortoise
Beatnik's Wish Patsy Raye & The Beatnicks
Valley Girl Frank Zappa & Moon Unit Zappa
Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds William Shatner
The Wearing of the Horns (Weyhill on my mind) The Memory Band