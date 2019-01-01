BBC Introducing: Summer 2016
Listen to full tracks from the emerging UK artists performing on BBC Introducing's festival stages this summer, kicking off with Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter.
Tracks: 98
BBC Introducing stage at Reading & Leeds
-
One Foot Airways
-
For Us Arctic Lake
-
Revolution Avalanche Party
-
Gold Beau
-
Hold Your Crown Cameron A G
-
Foresteering Worldcub
-
Gold Coquin Migale
-
Byker Lime Slicer EAT FAST
-
Youth Fronteers
-
Running Happy Accidents
-
Dark Love High Tyde
-
Turn Up the Music K.O.G & the Zongo Brigade
-
Robyn Lawrence Taylor
-
Hollywood Mouses
-
Talkabout Mowbeck
-
Respect Muncie Girls
-
If You Wanna Paris Youth Foundation
-
Bars Sonny Green
-
The More That I Strong Asian Mothers
-
Oil SuperGlu
-
Lucy Ten Tonnes
-
Freedom The Shimmer Band
-
Sparks The Tin Pigeons
-
X21 The Wholls
-
Joely Tiny Giant
-
Dull Ache Tusk
BBC Introducing T in the Park
-
Discover Be Charlotte
-
Kevin Cabbage
-
Ride On Cherryshoes
-
Back To 95 Corey Bowen
-
Home (feat. Abi Ocia) Draper
-
Losing Any Sleep Elle Watson
-
Top To Toe Fenne Lily
-
Hard To Love Folly Rae
-
Dust & Dirt HQFU
-
Instincts ISLE
-
Time On The Line JNCTRE
-
Best Boy Lucia Fontaine
-
Better Making Monsters
-
The Road Man of Moon
-
Hurricane Matt Wills
-
19 Again Shiners
-
No I.D. The Mirror Trap
-
Growing Up The Night Café
-
Fly-By Alien VANT
-
Live A little Less Womps
BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury
-
Hell Jordan Max
-
Learn To Kiss Dancing Years
-
Hold You The Pylons
-
Tell You What (radio edit) Bossy Love
-
She's In Love With The Weekend Jodie Abacus
-
Arthur Plu
-
Last Words Isaac Gracie
-
Maya Eastern Barbers
-
New Home The Bay Rays
-
Big N Serious Coco
-
Screw Loose Zach Said
-
So Long My Mind AKA George
-
A Bird In The Hand OhBoy!
-
We Don Land (radio edit) Afro Cluster
-
Quest For Her Master ESTHER JOY LANE
-
Call Out Marcus McCoan
-
Kiss Away KIOKO
-
Moving Ghosts Sea Bed
-
I Don't Like It The RPMs
-
Self Realization The Vryll Society
-
Daylight Flood Georgie
-
Arms Of Another Marsicans
-
See My Girl Gwen and the Good Thing
-
Castles Saint Sister
-
I'm Not Right XY&O
-
Avalanche Bad Sounds
-
In A Band Go Primitive
-
Reflections Rocky NTI
Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter
-
Diamonds & Bones Alice Jemima
-
Glitter And Gold Barns Courtney
-
Instinct BB Diamond
-
Home Black Foxxes
-
Charlemagne Blossoms
-
L.U.V. Catholic Action
-
Close To Nowhere Cortes
-
Brazil Declan McKenna
-
My Kinda Swag Emmi
-
Mad Behaviour Izzy Bizu
-
Blame It On Our Youth James Cherry
-
Russian Doll Jealous of The Birds
-
Native KYKO
-
25 Reasons Louis Berry
-
I'm Doin' Myself (feat. Mace) Reuel Elijah
-
Who's That Girl? Rosie Lowe
-
Back Around Shannon Saunders
-
Who Are You? Spring King
-
We Could Be The Hunna
-
Amplitude Tiny Folds
-
Run Free Tobi Sunmola
-
Disrespectful VITAL (Rapper/MC)
-
Come Over Wolfie
-
Ignorance Yonaka