BBC Introducing: Summer 2016

Listen to full tracks from the emerging UK artists performing on BBC Introducing's festival stages this summer, kicking off with Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter.

BBC Introducing stage at Reading & Leeds

  • One Foot Airways
  • For Us Arctic Lake
  • Revolution Avalanche Party
  • Gold Beau
  • Hold Your Crown Cameron A G
  • Foresteering Worldcub
  • Gold Coquin Migale
  • Byker Lime Slicer EAT FAST
  • Youth Fronteers
  • Running Happy Accidents
  • Dark Love High Tyde
  • Turn Up the Music K.O.G & the Zongo Brigade
  • Robyn Lawrence Taylor
  • Hollywood Mouses
  • Talkabout Mowbeck
  • Respect Muncie Girls
  • If You Wanna Paris Youth Foundation
  • Bars Sonny Green
  • The More That I Strong Asian Mothers
  • Oil SuperGlu
  • Lucy Ten Tonnes
  • Freedom The Shimmer Band
  • Sparks The Tin Pigeons
  • X21 The Wholls
  • Joely Tiny Giant
  • Dull Ache Tusk

BBC Introducing T in the Park

  • Discover Be Charlotte
  • Kevin Cabbage
  • Ride On Cherryshoes
  • Back To 95 Corey Bowen
  • Home (feat. Abi Ocia) Draper
  • Losing Any Sleep Elle Watson
  • Top To Toe Fenne Lily
  • Hard To Love Folly Rae
  • Dust & Dirt HQFU
  • Instincts ISLE
  • Time On The Line JNCTRE
  • Best Boy Lucia Fontaine
  • Better Making Monsters
  • The Road Man of Moon
  • Hurricane Matt Wills
  • 19 Again Shiners
  • No I.D. The Mirror Trap
  • Growing Up The Night Café
  • Fly-By Alien VANT
  • Live A little Less Womps

BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury

  • Hell Jordan Max
  • Learn To Kiss Dancing Years
  • Hold You The Pylons
  • Tell You What (radio edit) Bossy Love
  • She's In Love With The Weekend Jodie Abacus
  • Arthur Plu
  • Last Words Isaac Gracie
  • Maya Eastern Barbers
  • New Home The Bay Rays
  • Big N Serious Coco
  • Screw Loose Zach Said
  • So Long My Mind AKA George
  • A Bird In The Hand OhBoy!
  • We Don Land (radio edit) Afro Cluster
  • Quest For Her Master ESTHER JOY LANE
  • Call Out Marcus McCoan
  • Kiss Away KIOKO
  • Moving Ghosts Sea Bed
  • I Don't Like It The RPMs
  • Self Realization The Vryll Society
  • Daylight Flood Georgie
  • Arms Of Another Marsicans
  • See My Girl Gwen and the Good Thing
  • Castles Saint Sister
  • I'm Not Right XY&O
  • Avalanche Bad Sounds
  • In A Band Go Primitive
  • Reflections Rocky NTI

Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter

  • Diamonds & Bones Alice Jemima
  • Glitter And Gold Barns Courtney
  • Instinct BB Diamond
  • Home Black Foxxes
  • Charlemagne Blossoms
  • L.U.V. Catholic Action
  • Close To Nowhere Cortes
  • Brazil Declan McKenna
  • My Kinda Swag Emmi
  • Mad Behaviour Izzy Bizu
  • Blame It On Our Youth James Cherry
  • Russian Doll Jealous of The Birds
  • Native KYKO
  • 25 Reasons Louis Berry
  • I'm Doin' Myself (feat. Mace) Reuel Elijah
  • Who's That Girl? Rosie Lowe
  • Back Around Shannon Saunders
  • Who Are You? Spring King
  • We Could Be The Hunna
  • Amplitude Tiny Folds
  • Run Free Tobi Sunmola
  • Disrespectful VITAL (Rapper/MC)
  • Come Over Wolfie
  • Ignorance Yonaka
