BBC Radio 2

The Great Sunday Songbook

Songs perfect for a Sunday evening... Every week, Claudia Winkleman adds two new songs to her Great Sunday Songbook. Indulge in them all here. Claudia on Sunday, Radio 2, 19:00.

Last updated: 22 Mar 2018Tracks: 52

  • You're All I Need To Get By Aretha Franklin
  • Chasing Cars Snow Patrol
  • Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode
  • Live Forever Oasis
  • I Don't Want To Miss A Thing Aerosmith
  • Who's That Girl? Eurythmics
  • Pure Shores All Saints
  • Your Song Elton John
  • You To Me Are Everything The Real Thing
  • Everyday I Love You Boyzone
  • Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
  • The Boys Of Summer Don Henley
  • Another Love Tom Odell
  • Roar Katy Perry
  • I Couldn't Live Without Your Love Petula Clark
  • I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues Elton John
  • Ain't Got Far To Go Jess Glynne
  • Hall Of Fame (feat. will.i.am) The Script
  • Faith George Michael
  • Iris Goo Goo Dolls
  • Always And Forever Luther Vandross
  • Save Tonight Eagle‐Eye Cherry
  • In the Air Tonight Phil Collins
  • Broken Strings (feat. Nelly Furtado) James Morrison
  • Lego House Ed Sheeran
  • Only You Yazoo
  • Instant Karma John Lennon
  • Wicked Games Chris Isaak
  • I Just Can't Stop Loving You (feat. Siedah Garrett) Michael Jackson
  • Theme From New York, New York Frank Sinatra
  • How Can You Mend a Broken Heart? Al Green
  • In My Life The Beatles
  • Jolene Dolly Parton
  • Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond
  • Dry Your Eyes The Streets
  • Temptation Wet Wet Wet
  • The Chain Fleetwood Mac
  • A Thousand Years Christina Perri
  • Piano Man Billy Joel
  • Blowin' In The Wind Bob Dylan
  • Black Coffee All Saints
  • Wild Wood Paul Weller
  • Kiss From A Rose Seal
  • Everything Michael Bublé
  • Song For A Winter’s Night Gordon Lightfoot
  • Spanish Dancer Patti Scialfa
  • Graffiti on the Train Stereophonics
  • The Colour Of My Love Céline Dion
  • Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell
  • A Case Of You Joni Mitchell
  • Woman In Love Barbra Streisand
  • Prettiest Eyes The Beautiful South
