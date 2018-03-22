The Great Sunday Songbook
Songs perfect for a Sunday evening... Every week, Claudia Winkleman adds two new songs to her Great Sunday Songbook. Indulge in them all here. Claudia on Sunday, Radio 2, 19:00.
Last updated: 22 Mar 2018Tracks: 52
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
You're All I Need To Get By Aretha Franklin
-
Chasing Cars Snow Patrol
-
Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode
-
Live Forever Oasis
-
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing Aerosmith
-
Who's That Girl? Eurythmics
-
Pure Shores All Saints
-
Your Song Elton John
-
You To Me Are Everything The Real Thing
-
Everyday I Love You Boyzone
-
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
-
The Boys Of Summer Don Henley
-
Another Love Tom Odell
-
Roar Katy Perry
-
I Couldn't Live Without Your Love Petula Clark
-
I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues Elton John
-
Ain't Got Far To Go Jess Glynne
-
Hall Of Fame (feat. will.i.am) The Script
-
Faith George Michael
-
Iris Goo Goo Dolls
-
Always And Forever Luther Vandross
-
Save Tonight Eagle‐Eye Cherry
-
In the Air Tonight Phil Collins
-
Broken Strings (feat. Nelly Furtado) James Morrison
-
Lego House Ed Sheeran
-
Only You Yazoo
-
Instant Karma John Lennon
-
Wicked Games Chris Isaak
-
I Just Can't Stop Loving You (feat. Siedah Garrett) Michael Jackson
-
Theme From New York, New York Frank Sinatra
-
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart? Al Green
-
In My Life The Beatles
-
Jolene Dolly Parton
-
Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond
-
Dry Your Eyes The Streets
-
Temptation Wet Wet Wet
-
The Chain Fleetwood Mac
-
A Thousand Years Christina Perri
-
Piano Man Billy Joel
-
Blowin' In The Wind Bob Dylan
-
Black Coffee All Saints
-
Wild Wood Paul Weller
-
Kiss From A Rose Seal
-
Everything Michael Bublé
-
Song For A Winter’s Night Gordon Lightfoot
-
Spanish Dancer Patti Scialfa
-
Graffiti on the Train Stereophonics
-
The Colour Of My Love Céline Dion
-
Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell
-
A Case Of You Joni Mitchell
-
Woman In Love Barbra Streisand
-
Prettiest Eyes The Beautiful South