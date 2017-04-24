Image for Late Junction’s Greatest Outsider Musicians
Preview all 20 tracks
BBC Radio 3

Late Junction’s Greatest Outsider Musicians

The Late Junction team has selected some their favourite outsider musicians - untrained, unconventional and unusual artists who despite existing outside of the mainstream have made some of the most interesting music around. More from Late Junction, on Radio 3.

Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 20

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Silicon Chip Basil Kirchin
  • If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? Julius Eastman & Julius Eastman
  • Convoy Acholi Machon
  • Soul Fire Lee “Scratch” Perry
  • I Am An Instrument Sun Ra
  • Still Walking Throbbing Gristle
  • Wild Dream Joe Tossini And Friends
  • Electricity Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
  • I Hear A New World Joe Meek
  • Bicarbonate of Chicken Ivor Cutler
  • Ring Around The Moon - Phase 4 Harry Partch
  • True Love Will Find You In The End Daniel Johnston
  • I Wanna Lose Control Gary Wilson
  • Synthesize Me The Space Lady
  • All is Loneliness Moondog
  • Dominoes Syd Barrett
  • Time and Space Jandek
  • I Wish I Could Sing R. Stevie Moore
  • Love In Your Heart Kevin Coyne
  • Rock N' Roll McDonald's Wesley Willis
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists