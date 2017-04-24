Late Junction’s Greatest Outsider Musicians
The Late Junction team has selected some their favourite outsider musicians - untrained, unconventional and unusual artists who despite existing outside of the mainstream have made some of the most interesting music around. More from Late Junction, on Radio 3.
Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 20
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Silicon Chip Basil Kirchin
-
If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? Julius Eastman & Julius Eastman
-
Convoy Acholi Machon
-
Soul Fire Lee “Scratch” Perry
-
I Am An Instrument Sun Ra
-
Still Walking Throbbing Gristle
-
Wild Dream Joe Tossini And Friends
-
Electricity Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
-
I Hear A New World Joe Meek
-
Bicarbonate of Chicken Ivor Cutler
-
Ring Around The Moon - Phase 4 Harry Partch
-
True Love Will Find You In The End Daniel Johnston
-
I Wanna Lose Control Gary Wilson
-
Synthesize Me The Space Lady
-
All is Loneliness Moondog
-
Dominoes Syd Barrett
-
Time and Space Jandek
-
I Wish I Could Sing R. Stevie Moore
-
Love In Your Heart Kevin Coyne
-
Rock N' Roll McDonald's Wesley Willis