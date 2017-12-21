Image for Peaky Blinders
BBC Two

Peaky Blinders

Listen to music featured in BBC Two’s epic gangster drama set in the lawless streets of 1920s Birmingham *contains language that may offend*. Peaky Blinders, Wednesdays at 21:00.

Last updated: 21 Dec 2017Tracks: 75

Series 4

  • Red Right Hand Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Pyramid Song Radiohead
  • Red Right Hand (Extract) Laura Marling
  • A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall Laura Marling
  • Red Right Hand (extract) Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker
  • Saved These Words Laura Marling
  • Heart Of A Dog The Kills
  • Snake Oil Foals
  • Beat the Devil's Tattoo Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
  • I Wish, I Wish Rachel Unthank & The Winterset
  • Devil Inside Me Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • The Longing Imelda May
  • Lost TOMMYANDMARY
  • Mercy Seat Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Further On Up The Road Johnny Cash
  • Alas Salvation Yak
  • Red Right Hand FIDLAR
  • Adore Savages

Series 3

  • Life In A Glasshouse Radiohead
  • Lazarus David Bowie
  • Cherry Lips Archie Bronson Outfit
  • Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing Queen Kwong
  • Monkey 23 The Kills
  • Meet Ze Monsta PJ Harvey
  • Bad Habits The Last Shadow Puppets
  • Red Right Hand PJ Harvey
  • Burn The Witch Queens of the Stone Age
  • Tupelo Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Soldier's Things Tom Waits
  • Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair Arctic Monkeys
  • Used To Be My Girl The Last Shadow Puppets
  • DNA The Kills
  • Crying Lightning Arctic Monkeys
  • I Might Be Wrong Radiohead
  • This Is Love PJ Harvey
  • Breathless Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Dangerous Animals Arctic Monkeys
  • You And Whose Army? Radiohead

Series 2

  • One For The Road Arctic Monkeys
  • Arabella Arctic Monkeys
  • What He Wrote Laura Marling
  • Working For The Man (Glastonbury 1995) PJ Harvey
  • Catherine PJ Harvey
  • C'Mon Billy PJ Harvey
  • Naked Cousin PJ Harvey
  • Long Snake Moan PJ Harvey
  • Is This Desire? PJ Harvey
  • Red Right Hand (Flood Remix) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Red Right Hand Arctic Monkeys
  • Out Of The Black Royal Blood
  • All and Everyone PJ Harvey
  • Loverman Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Man-Size PJ Harvey
  • A Perfect Day Elise PJ Harvey
  • Broken Harp PJ Harvey
  • Pull A U The Kills
  • Rocking Horse The Dead Weather
  • Danny boy Johnny Cash

Series 1

  • The Prowl Dan Auerbach
  • Love is Blindness Jack White
  • Ball and Biscuit The White Stripes
  • Little Cream Soda The White Stripes
  • God Is in the House Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • I Fought Piranhas The White Stripes
  • Clap Hands Tom Waits
  • Broken Boy Soldier The Raconteurs
  • Martha's Dream Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
  • When I Hear My Name The White Stripes
  • Abattoir Blues Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • St. James Infirmary Blues The White Stripes
  • Tough Call The Samphire Band
  • Blue Veins The Raconteurs
  • Hardest Button to Button The White Stripes
  • Zanstra Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
  • I Think I Smell a Rat The White Stripes
