Peaky Blinders
Listen to music featured in BBC Two’s epic gangster drama set in the lawless streets of 1920s Birmingham *contains language that may offend*. Peaky Blinders, Wednesdays at 21:00.
Last updated: 21 Dec 2017Tracks: 75
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Series 4
-
Red Right Hand Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
Pyramid Song Radiohead
-
Red Right Hand (Extract) Laura Marling
-
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall Laura Marling
-
Red Right Hand (extract) Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker
-
Saved These Words Laura Marling
-
Heart Of A Dog The Kills
-
Snake Oil Foals
-
Beat the Devil's Tattoo Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
-
I Wish, I Wish Rachel Unthank & The Winterset
-
Devil Inside Me Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
-
The Longing Imelda May
-
Lost TOMMYANDMARY
-
Mercy Seat Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
Further On Up The Road Johnny Cash
-
Alas Salvation Yak
-
Red Right Hand FIDLAR
-
Adore Savages
Series 3
-
Life In A Glasshouse Radiohead
-
Lazarus David Bowie
-
Cherry Lips Archie Bronson Outfit
-
Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing Queen Kwong
-
Monkey 23 The Kills
-
Meet Ze Monsta PJ Harvey
-
Bad Habits The Last Shadow Puppets
-
Red Right Hand PJ Harvey
-
Burn The Witch Queens of the Stone Age
-
Tupelo Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
Soldier's Things Tom Waits
-
Don't Sit Down 'cause I've Moved Your Chair Arctic Monkeys
-
Used To Be My Girl The Last Shadow Puppets
-
DNA The Kills
-
Crying Lightning Arctic Monkeys
-
I Might Be Wrong Radiohead
-
This Is Love PJ Harvey
-
Breathless Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
Dangerous Animals Arctic Monkeys
-
You And Whose Army? Radiohead
Series 2
-
One For The Road Arctic Monkeys
-
Arabella Arctic Monkeys
-
What He Wrote Laura Marling
-
Working For The Man (Glastonbury 1995) PJ Harvey
-
Catherine PJ Harvey
-
C'Mon Billy PJ Harvey
-
Naked Cousin PJ Harvey
-
Long Snake Moan PJ Harvey
-
Is This Desire? PJ Harvey
-
Red Right Hand (Flood Remix) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
Red Right Hand Arctic Monkeys
-
Out Of The Black Royal Blood
-
All and Everyone PJ Harvey
-
Loverman Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
Man-Size PJ Harvey
-
A Perfect Day Elise PJ Harvey
-
Broken Harp PJ Harvey
-
Pull A U The Kills
-
Rocking Horse The Dead Weather
-
Danny boy Johnny Cash
Series 1
-
The Prowl Dan Auerbach
-
Love is Blindness Jack White
-
Ball and Biscuit The White Stripes
-
Little Cream Soda The White Stripes
-
God Is in the House Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
I Fought Piranhas The White Stripes
-
Clap Hands Tom Waits
-
Broken Boy Soldier The Raconteurs
-
Martha's Dream Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
-
When I Hear My Name The White Stripes
-
Abattoir Blues Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
-
St. James Infirmary Blues The White Stripes
-
Tough Call The Samphire Band
-
Blue Veins The Raconteurs
-
Hardest Button to Button The White Stripes
-
Zanstra Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
-
I Think I Smell a Rat The White Stripes