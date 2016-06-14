Songs for Spring
Blossoms are out and birds are tweeting... listen to our soundtrack for the season with spring selections from presenters on BBC 6 Music and BBC Two's Springwatch, including Cerys Matthews, Chris Packham, Craig Charles, Nemone, Lou Rhodes, Nick Baker, Lindsey Chapman, Martin Hughes-Games, David Lindo, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams. Springwatch is on BBC Two every night from 30 May.
Last updated: 14 Jun 2016Tracks: 52
Their Hearts Were Ful Of Spring The Beach Boys
It Might As Well Be Spring Ella Fitzgerald
Here Comes The Sun The Beatles
Náttúra Björk
Lark Ascending Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sing With Our Senses Stornoway
The Pop Singer's Fear of the Pollen Count The Divine Comedy
Lovin' You Minnie Riperton
I Can Hear The Grass Grow The Move
On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Frederick Delius, San Francisco Symphony & Michael Tilson Thomas
Good Morning Starshine Oliver
Daydream In Blue I Monster
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head B.J. Thomas
Everglow Coldplay
Spring Is Here Frank Sinatra
Sunny Afternoon The Kinks
Here comes the sun Richie Havens
Springtime Promises Pentangle
Garden C Duncan
Today Zero 7
Blossom Nick Drake
Bless The Weather John Martyn
What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
When Doves Cry Prince
Beautiful Day U2
Finding Beauty Craig Armstrong
I Feel The Earth Move Carole King
Rylynn Andy McKee
Aerial Boundaries Michael Hedges
Time to Smile Xavier Rudd
Cloudy Day J.J. Cale
Boys Don't Cry The Cure
Mr Brightside The Killers
Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals
Suzanne Leonard Cohen
Spring Haze Tori Amos
Cherry Blossom Girl Air
Trippin' On Sunshine (Radio Edit) Pizzaman
Don't Go (Kicks Like A Mule Mix) Awesome 3
The Lifting R.E.M.
Come Next Spring Scott Walker
This Is What You Are Mario Biondi
She's On Fire Bo Saris
Can You Feel It The Jacksons
Spring Affair Donna Summer
Is This Love Bob Marley & The Wailers
Spring Saint Etienne
Flowers In May Simone White
Petite Fleur Sidney Bechet & Claude Luter Orchestra
Primavera Michi Sarmiento y Sus Bravos
Spring, Spring, Spring Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Original Cast
Concerto In E Major, Op.8 RV 269, "La primavera" (Spring) Antonio Vivaldi, Adrian Chandler & La Serenissima