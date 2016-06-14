Image for Songs for Spring
Preview all 52 tracks

Songs for Spring

Blossoms are out and birds are tweeting... listen to our soundtrack for the season with spring selections from presenters on BBC 6 Music and BBC Two's Springwatch, including Cerys Matthews, Chris Packham, Craig Charles, Nemone, Lou Rhodes, Nick Baker, Lindsey Chapman, Martin Hughes-Games, David Lindo, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams. Springwatch is on BBC Two every night from 30 May.

Last updated: 14 Jun 2016Tracks: 52

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Their Hearts Were Ful Of Spring The Beach Boys
  • It Might As Well Be Spring Ella Fitzgerald
  • Here Comes The Sun The Beatles
  • Náttúra Björk
  • Lark Ascending Ralph Vaughan Williams
  • Sing With Our Senses Stornoway
  • The Pop Singer's Fear of the Pollen Count The Divine Comedy
  • Lovin' You Minnie Riperton
  • I Can Hear The Grass Grow The Move
  • On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Frederick Delius, San Francisco Symphony & Michael Tilson Thomas
  • Good Morning Starshine Oliver
  • Daydream In Blue I Monster
  • Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head B.J. Thomas
  • Everglow Coldplay
  • Spring Is Here Frank Sinatra
  • Sunny Afternoon The Kinks
  • Here comes the sun Richie Havens
  • Springtime Promises Pentangle
  • Garden C Duncan
  • Today Zero 7
  • Blossom Nick Drake
  • Bless The Weather John Martyn
  • What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
  • When Doves Cry Prince
  • Beautiful Day U2
  • Finding Beauty Craig Armstrong
  • I Feel The Earth Move Carole King
  • Rylynn Andy McKee
  • Aerial Boundaries Michael Hedges
  • Time to Smile Xavier Rudd
  • Cloudy Day J.J. Cale
  • Boys Don't Cry The Cure
  • Mr Brightside The Killers
  • Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals
  • Suzanne Leonard Cohen
  • Spring Haze Tori Amos
  • Cherry Blossom Girl Air
  • Trippin' On Sunshine (Radio Edit) Pizzaman
  • Don't Go (Kicks Like A Mule Mix) Awesome 3
  • The Lifting R.E.M.
  • Come Next Spring Scott Walker
  • This Is What You Are Mario Biondi
  • She's On Fire Bo Saris
  • Can You Feel It The Jacksons
  • Spring Affair Donna Summer
  • Is This Love Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Spring Saint Etienne
  • Flowers In May Simone White
  • Petite Fleur Sidney Bechet & Claude Luter Orchestra
  • Primavera Michi Sarmiento y Sus Bravos
  • Spring, Spring, Spring Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Original Cast
  • Concerto In E Major, Op.8 RV 269, "La primavera" (Spring) Antonio Vivaldi, Adrian Chandler & La Serenissima
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists