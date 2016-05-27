Image for The Genius of Paul McCartney
Preview all 18 tracks

The Genius of Paul McCartney

BBC presenters including Chris Evans, Lauren Laverne, John Wilson, Elaine Paige, Marc Riley, Don Letts, Tom Robinson and Simon Mayo choose their favourite tracks by a man who needs no introduction: Paul McCartney. Watch Paul in conversation with John Wilson for Radio 4's Mastertapes.

Last updated: 27 May 2016Tracks: 18

  • Maybe I'm Amazed Paul McCartney
  • Friends to Go Paul McCartney
  • Riding To Vanity Fair Paul McCartney
  • Band On The Run Paul McCartney & Wings
  • Every Night Paul McCartney
  • Singalong Junk Paul McCartney
  • Coming Up Paul McCartney
  • Temporary Secretary Paul McCartney
  • C Moon Wings
  • Hot As Sun/Glasses Paul McCartney
  • Jet Paul McCartney & Wings
  • Old Siam, Sir Wings
  • Live And Let Die Wings
  • Say Say Say Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
  • FourFiveSeconds Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney
  • Mull Of Kintyre Wings
  • Little Willow Paul McCartney
  • Here Today Paul McCartney
