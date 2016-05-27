The Genius of Paul McCartney
BBC presenters including Chris Evans, Lauren Laverne, John Wilson, Elaine Paige, Marc Riley, Don Letts, Tom Robinson and Simon Mayo choose their favourite tracks by a man who needs no introduction: Paul McCartney. Watch Paul in conversation with John Wilson for Radio 4's Mastertapes.
Last updated: 27 May 2016Tracks: 18
Tracks
Maybe I'm Amazed Paul McCartney
Friends to Go Paul McCartney
Riding To Vanity Fair Paul McCartney
Band On The Run Paul McCartney & Wings
Every Night Paul McCartney
Singalong Junk Paul McCartney
Coming Up Paul McCartney
Temporary Secretary Paul McCartney
C Moon Wings
Hot As Sun/Glasses Paul McCartney
Old Siam, Sir Wings
Live And Let Die Wings
Say Say Say Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
FourFiveSeconds Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney
Mull Of Kintyre Wings
Little Willow Paul McCartney
Here Today Paul McCartney