Michael Ball’s Songwriters Hall of Fame
With a little help from his listeners, Michael celebrates some of the finest songwriters ever to have put pen to paper. Listen to the work of his inductees with a new one added every week - Radio 2, Sundays at 11:00.
Last updated: 6 Jul 2018Tracks: 69
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Billy Joel
-
She's Always A Woman Billy Joel
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
-
Locomotion Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Paul Weller
-
You're The Best Thing The Style Council
Paul Heaton
-
Song For Whoever The Beautiful South
Elvis Costello
-
Alison Elvis Costello
Tom Springfield
-
Losing You Dusty Springfield
Amy Wadge
-
Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran
Gretchen Peters
-
When You Are Old Gretchen Peters
Sade
-
The Sweetest Taboo Sade
Roy Orbison
-
Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel) Roy Orbison
David Gates
-
Everything I Own Bread
Lindsey Buckingham
-
Big Love Fleetwood Mac
Anthony Newley & Leslie Bricusse
-
Feeling Good Nina Simone
Russ Ballard
-
I Don't Believe In Miracles Colin Blunstone
Black
-
Wonderful Life Black
John Stewart
-
Daydream Believer The Monkees
Stevie Nicks
-
Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You? Stevie Nicks
Randy Edelman
-
Uptown Uptempo Woman Randy Edelman
Mel Tormé
-
The Christmas Song Mel Tormé
Jack Savoretti
-
Take Me Home Jack Savoretti
Dan Fogelberg
-
Longer Dan Fogelberg
Lionel Richie
-
Truly Lionel Richie
Tom Waits
-
Downtown Train Rod Stewart
Kelly & Richard Jones
-
Graffiti on the Train Stereophonics
George Harrison
-
If I Needed Someone George Harrison
Carly Simon
-
Let The River Run Carly Simon
Suzanne Vega
-
Marlene On The Wall Suzanne Vega
Gilbert O’Sullivan
-
Nothing Rhymed Gilbert O’Sullivan
Eric Carmen
-
All By Myself Eric Carmen
Gordon Lightfoot
-
If You Could Read My Mind Gordon Lightfoot
Ralph McTell
-
Streets Of London Ralph McTell
Dido
-
Here With Me Dido
Neil Hannon
-
Absent Friends The Divine Comedy
Barry Manilow
-
Bermuda Triangle Barry Manilow
Cat Stevens
-
Father And Son Cat Stevens
Chuck Berry
-
Promised Land Chuck Berry
Paul Carrack
-
How Long Ace
Gary Barlow
-
Greatest Day Take That
Victoria Wood
-
The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) Victoria Wood
Brian Wilson
-
God Only Knows The Beach Boys
Neil Young
-
Heart Of Gold Neil Young
James Blunt
-
1973 James Blunt
Bono and The Edge
-
All I Want Is You U2
Neil Finn
-
Distant Sun Crowded House
-
Fall At Your Feet Crowded House
Felice and Boudleaux Bryant
-
All I Have to Do Is Dream Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry
-
Bye Bye Love The Everly Brothers
Labi Siffre
-
(Something Inside) So Strong Labi Siffre
-
It Must Be Love Madness
Michael McDonald
-
I Keep Forgettin' Michael McDonald
-
What A Fool Believes The Doobie Brothers
Amy Winehouse
-
Rehab Amy Winehouse
-
Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse
Clifford T. Ward
-
Home Thoughts From Abroad Clifford T. Ward
-
The Best Is Yet To Come Justin Hayward
Don Henley
-
The Heart Of The Matter Don Henley
-
Desperado Eagles
Laura Nyro
-
Wedding Bell Blues The 5th Dimension
-
Stoney End Barbra Streisand
Bruce Springsteen
-
Thunder Road Bruce Springsteen
-
Fire The Pointer Sisters
Paul Simon
-
You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon
-
Bridge Over Troubled Water Simon & Garfunkel
George Michael
-
A Different Corner George Michael
-
Last Christmas Wham!
Mike Batt
-
A Winter's Tale David Essex
-
Bright Eyes Art Garfunkel
Paul McCartney
-
Here Today Paul McCartney
-
Say Say Say Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson