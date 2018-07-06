Image for Michael Ball’s Songwriters Hall of Fame
Michael Ball's Songwriters Hall of Fame

With a little help from his listeners, Michael celebrates some of the finest songwriters ever to have put pen to paper. Listen to the work of his inductees with a new one added every week - Radio 2, Sundays at 11:00.

Last updated: 6 Jul 2018

Billy Joel

  • She's Always A Woman Billy Joel

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

  • Locomotion Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Paul Weller

  • You're The Best Thing The Style Council

Paul Heaton

  • Song For Whoever The Beautiful South

Elvis Costello

  • Alison Elvis Costello

Tom Springfield

  • Losing You Dusty Springfield

Amy Wadge

  • Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran

Gretchen Peters

  • When You Are Old Gretchen Peters

Sade

  • The Sweetest Taboo Sade

Roy Orbison

  • Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel) Roy Orbison

David Gates

  • Everything I Own Bread

Lindsey Buckingham

  • Big Love Fleetwood Mac

Anthony Newley & Leslie Bricusse

  • Feeling Good Nina Simone

Russ Ballard

  • I Don't Believe In Miracles Colin Blunstone

Black

  • Wonderful Life Black

John Stewart

  • Daydream Believer The Monkees

Stevie Nicks

  • Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You? Stevie Nicks

Randy Edelman

  • Uptown Uptempo Woman Randy Edelman

Mel Tormé

  • The Christmas Song Mel Tormé

Jack Savoretti

  • Take Me Home Jack Savoretti

Dan Fogelberg

  • Longer Dan Fogelberg

Lionel Richie

  • Truly Lionel Richie

Tom Waits

  • Downtown Train Rod Stewart

Kelly & Richard Jones

  • Graffiti on the Train Stereophonics

George Harrison

  • If I Needed Someone George Harrison

Carly Simon

  • Let The River Run Carly Simon

Suzanne Vega

  • Marlene On The Wall Suzanne Vega

Gilbert O’Sullivan

  • Nothing Rhymed Gilbert O’Sullivan

Eric Carmen

  • All By Myself Eric Carmen

Gordon Lightfoot

  • If You Could Read My Mind Gordon Lightfoot

Ralph McTell

  • Streets Of London Ralph McTell

Dido

  • Here With Me Dido

Neil Hannon

  • Absent Friends The Divine Comedy

Barry Manilow

  • Bermuda Triangle Barry Manilow

Cat Stevens

  • Father And Son Cat Stevens

Chuck Berry

  • Promised Land Chuck Berry

Paul Carrack

  • How Long Ace

Gary Barlow

  • Greatest Day Take That

Victoria Wood

  • The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) Victoria Wood

Brian Wilson

  • God Only Knows The Beach Boys

Neil Young

  • Heart Of Gold Neil Young

James Blunt

  • 1973 James Blunt

Bono and The Edge

  • All I Want Is You U2

Neil Finn

  • Distant Sun Crowded House
  • Fall At Your Feet Crowded House

Felice and Boudleaux Bryant

  • All I Have to Do Is Dream Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry
  • Bye Bye Love The Everly Brothers

Labi Siffre

  • (Something Inside) So Strong Labi Siffre
  • It Must Be Love Madness

Michael McDonald

  • I Keep Forgettin' Michael McDonald
  • What A Fool Believes The Doobie Brothers

Amy Winehouse

  • Rehab Amy Winehouse
  • Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse

Clifford T. Ward

  • Home Thoughts From Abroad Clifford T. Ward
  • The Best Is Yet To Come Justin Hayward

Don Henley

  • The Heart Of The Matter  Don Henley
  • Desperado Eagles

Laura Nyro

  • Wedding Bell Blues The 5th Dimension
  • Stoney End Barbra Streisand

Bruce Springsteen

  • Thunder Road Bruce Springsteen
  • Fire The Pointer Sisters

Paul Simon

  • You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon
  • Bridge Over Troubled Water Simon & Garfunkel

George Michael

  • A Different Corner George Michael
  • Last Christmas Wham!

Mike Batt

  • A Winter's Tale David Essex
  • Bright Eyes Art Garfunkel

Paul McCartney

  • Here Today Paul McCartney
  • Say Say Say Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
