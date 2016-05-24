Weird Glastonbury
The alternative Glastonbury playlist.
Last updated: 24 May 2016Tracks: 47
Tracks
55 (Hamsa oua Hamsine) Master Musicians of Jajouka
Take Me With You, Darling, Take Me With You Master Musicians of Jajouka
Festival Bell Fairport Convention
Who Knows Where The Time Goes? Fairport Convention
Warni Warni Omar Souleyman
Wenu Wenu Omar Souleyman
Always On My Mind Willie Nelson
A Horse Called Music Willie Nelson
Do It Pink Fairies
The Snake Pink Fairies
Devil's Grip The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Beasley Street John Cooper Clarke
Evidently Chickentown John Cooper Clarke
Big Bottom Spinal Tap
Stonehenge Spinal Tap
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) The Wurzels
I am A Cider Drinker The Wurzels
Do You Realize?? The Flaming Lips
Bad Days The Flaming Lips
Devil Woman Hayseed Dixie
Ace Of Spades Hayseed Dixie
Soapbar Goldie Lookin Chain
Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do Goldie Lookin Chain
Astro Black Sun Ra
Nuclear War Sun Ra
Bondye Goat
Run to Your Mama Goat
La Cumbia del Parisino Cumbia All Stars
Amor Secreto Cumbia All Stars
Army Of Me Björk
Human Behaviour Björk
All for love of one Mediæval Bæbes
Scarborough Faire Mediæval Bæbes
Chin Up Bruce Forsyth
Hey Baby Chicken Shack
I'd Rather Go Blind Chicken Shack
The Foggy Dew (feat. Sinéad O’Connor) The Chieftains
Cotton-Eyed Joe The Chieftains
The Jazzstep Courtney Pine
Hardtimes Courtney Pine
Happiness Black Uhuru
Shine Eye Gal Black Uhuru
Killing Me Little Dragon
Cat Rider Little Dragon
Master of the Universe Hawkwind
Levitation Hawkwind