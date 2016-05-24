Image for Weird Glastonbury
Preview all 47 tracks

Weird Glastonbury

The alternative Glastonbury playlist.

Last updated: 24 May 2016Tracks: 47

  • 55 (Hamsa oua Hamsine) Master Musicians of Jajouka
  • Take Me With You, Darling, Take Me With You Master Musicians of Jajouka
  • Festival Bell Fairport Convention
  • Who Knows Where The Time Goes? Fairport Convention
  • Warni Warni Omar Souleyman
  • Wenu Wenu Omar Souleyman
  • Always On My Mind Willie Nelson
  • A Horse Called Music Willie Nelson
  • Do It Pink Fairies
  • The Snake Pink Fairies
  • Fire The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
  • Devil's Grip The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
  • Beasley Street John Cooper Clarke
  • Evidently Chickentown John Cooper Clarke
  • Big Bottom Spinal Tap
  • Stonehenge Spinal Tap
  • Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) The Wurzels
  • I am A Cider Drinker The Wurzels
  • Do You Realize?? The Flaming Lips
  • Bad Days The Flaming Lips
  • Devil Woman Hayseed Dixie
  • Ace Of Spades Hayseed Dixie
  • Soapbar Goldie Lookin Chain
  • Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do Goldie Lookin Chain
  • Astro Black Sun Ra
  • Nuclear War Sun Ra
  • Bondye Goat
  • Run to Your Mama Goat
  • La Cumbia del Parisino Cumbia All Stars
  • Amor Secreto Cumbia All Stars
  • Army Of Me Björk
  • Human Behaviour Björk
  • All for love of one Mediæval Bæbes
  • Scarborough Faire Mediæval Bæbes
  • Chin Up Bruce Forsyth
  • Hey Baby Chicken Shack
  • I'd Rather Go Blind Chicken Shack
  • The Foggy Dew (feat. Sinéad O’Connor) The Chieftains
  • Cotton-Eyed Joe The Chieftains
  • The Jazzstep Courtney Pine
  • Hardtimes Courtney Pine
  • Happiness Black Uhuru
  • Shine Eye Gal Black Uhuru
  • Killing Me Little Dragon
  • Cat Rider Little Dragon
  • Master of the Universe Hawkwind
  • Levitation Hawkwind
