BBC Radio 6 Music

Lamacq Livener

Steve Lamacq picks a favourite tune to play on his show every weekday until he finds another one – it’s winner stays on. Listen to all of his selections so far, and catch the show Monday - Friday at 16:00.

Last updated: 1 May 2018Tracks: 55

  • Daisy! It's The New Me Spielbergs
  • Picture The Saxophones
  • Gotta Get Thorugh The Blinders
  • Count Your Blessings Mattiel
  • Chequeless Reckless Fontaines D.C.
  • Addictions Lucy Dacus
  • White Ink Giant Party
  • Wiggy Giggy The Lovely Eggs
  • Frank The Barber Lonely Tourist
  • When The Cost Has No Value Moderate Rebels
  • One Rizla shame
  • Silk Spirit Drahla
  • Memory Critical Mono Club
  • Promissory Note Downtown Boys
  • Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
  • Locked Together On The Lines Theatre Royal
  • Sweet Harmony She Drew the Gun
  • Something For Your M.I.N.D. Superorganism
  • 95 Radios (feat. Has-Lo) Open Mike Eagle
  • Shadow of a Wave The Vryll Society
  • White Of An Eye Patience
  • Dreamers Neon Waltz
  • Live My Life (feat. Eva Lazarus) Mungo’s Hi Fi
  • Rats Pillow Queens
  • A Wall Downtown Boys
  • Nobody Cares Superorganism
  • The Garden Is Overgrown CHAMPS
  • They Gave Me a Lamp Public Service Broadcasting
  • City Rejects Ho99o9
  • Come On, Dreamer Tom Adams
  • In Your Hands LIFE
  • If You See Me Sink Ya Teeth
  • Tasteless shame
  • Ive League Alex Lahey
  • Call It Out H. Grimace
  • French Press Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
  • Stendhal Syndrome IDLES
  • Sweet Revenge Modern English
  • Resolution Desperate Journalist
  • Cuddling Wasuremono
  • A Perfect Rhythm The Vryll Society
  • Learning To Love The Bomb Laish
  • The Favourite Band of a Dead Man Man & The Echo
  • Operation Margarine Man & The Echo
  • Gold Hole shame
  • God Sent Us Moderate Rebels
  • Human Baby Phobophobes
  • I Can't Read Your Mind Tyrannamen
  • Pyrite Ammonite Faith Eliott
  • Small Crimes Nilüfer Yanya
  • Moby Dick Gurr
  • Sunkick The Shimmer Band
  • Castles The Horse Heads
  • Youth Glass Animals
  • I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore Lucy Dacus
