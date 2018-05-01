Lamacq Livener
Steve Lamacq picks a favourite tune to play on his show every weekday until he finds another one – it’s winner stays on. Listen to all of his selections so far, and catch the show Monday - Friday at 16:00.
Last updated: 1 May 2018Tracks: 55
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Daisy! It's The New Me Spielbergs
Picture The Saxophones
Gotta Get Thorugh The Blinders
Count Your Blessings Mattiel
Chequeless Reckless Fontaines D.C.
Addictions Lucy Dacus
White Ink Giant Party
Wiggy Giggy The Lovely Eggs
Frank The Barber Lonely Tourist
When The Cost Has No Value Moderate Rebels
One Rizla shame
Silk Spirit Drahla
Memory Critical Mono Club
Promissory Note Downtown Boys
Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Locked Together On The Lines Theatre Royal
Sweet Harmony She Drew the Gun
Something For Your M.I.N.D. Superorganism
95 Radios (feat. Has-Lo) Open Mike Eagle
Shadow of a Wave The Vryll Society
White Of An Eye Patience
Dreamers Neon Waltz
Live My Life (feat. Eva Lazarus) Mungo’s Hi Fi
Rats Pillow Queens
A Wall Downtown Boys
Nobody Cares Superorganism
The Garden Is Overgrown CHAMPS
They Gave Me a Lamp Public Service Broadcasting
City Rejects Ho99o9
Come On, Dreamer Tom Adams
In Your Hands LIFE
If You See Me Sink Ya Teeth
Tasteless shame
Ive League Alex Lahey
Call It Out H. Grimace
French Press Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Stendhal Syndrome IDLES
Sweet Revenge Modern English
Resolution Desperate Journalist
Cuddling Wasuremono
A Perfect Rhythm The Vryll Society
Learning To Love The Bomb Laish
The Favourite Band of a Dead Man Man & The Echo
Operation Margarine Man & The Echo
Gold Hole shame
God Sent Us Moderate Rebels
Human Baby Phobophobes
I Can't Read Your Mind Tyrannamen
Pyrite Ammonite Faith Eliott
Small Crimes Nilüfer Yanya
Moby Dick Gurr
Sunkick The Shimmer Band
Castles The Horse Heads
Youth Glass Animals
I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore Lucy Dacus