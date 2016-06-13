Image for Glastonbury Legends
Glastonbury Legends

Glastonbury greats from the infamous 'Sunday slot', and a few golden oldies who pre-date this Sabbath day tradition. More from Glastonbury

Last updated: 13 Jun 2016Tracks: 34

  • Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
  • Sweet Talkin' Woman Electric Light Orchestra
  • After The Fall Ray Davies
  • Waterloo Sunset / Days - Glastonbury 2010 Crouch End Festival Chorus & Ray Davies
  • Hello (Glastonbury 2015) Lionel Richie
  • All Night Long (All Night) Lionel Richie
  • Jolene Dolly Parton
  • Blue Smoke Dolly Parton
  • It's Not Unusual Tom Jones
  • You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon
  • Graceland Paul Simon
  • Help Yourself Tom Jones
  • Everything's Gonna Be Alright Al Green
  • Call Me (Come Back Home) Al Green
  • Goldfinger Shirley Bassey
  • Big Spender Shirley Bassey
  • Folsom Prison Blues Johnny Cash
  • Ring Of Fire Johnny Cash
  • Rock Me Baby B.B. King
  • 3 O'Clock Blues B.B. King
  • That's What Friends Are For Burt Bacharach
  • Walk On By (Glastonbury 2015) Burt Bacharach
  • Islands In The Stream Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
  • Lady Kenny Rogers
  • Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond
  • Song Sung Blue Neil Diamond
  • God Only Knows Brian Wilson & Various Artists
  • Good Vibrations Brian Wilson
  • I Got You (I Feel Good) James Brown
  • Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine Part 1 & 2 James Brown
  • Long Time Gone Crosby, Stills & Nash
  • After the Storm Crosby, Stills & Nash
  • Because the Night Patti Smith Group
  • Free Money Patti Smith
