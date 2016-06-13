Glastonbury Legends
Glastonbury greats from the infamous 'Sunday slot', and a few golden oldies who pre-date this Sabbath day tradition. More from Glastonbury
Last updated: 13 Jun 2016Tracks: 34
Tracks
Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
Sweet Talkin' Woman Electric Light Orchestra
After The Fall Ray Davies
Waterloo Sunset / Days - Glastonbury 2010 Crouch End Festival Chorus & Ray Davies
Hello (Glastonbury 2015) Lionel Richie
All Night Long (All Night) Lionel Richie
Jolene Dolly Parton
Blue Smoke Dolly Parton
It's Not Unusual Tom Jones
You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon
Graceland Paul Simon
Help Yourself Tom Jones
Everything's Gonna Be Alright Al Green
Call Me (Come Back Home) Al Green
Goldfinger Shirley Bassey
Big Spender Shirley Bassey
Folsom Prison Blues Johnny Cash
Ring Of Fire Johnny Cash
Rock Me Baby B.B. King
3 O'Clock Blues B.B. King
That's What Friends Are For Burt Bacharach
Walk On By (Glastonbury 2015) Burt Bacharach
Islands In The Stream Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
Lady Kenny Rogers
Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond
Song Sung Blue Neil Diamond
God Only Knows Brian Wilson & Various Artists
Good Vibrations Brian Wilson
I Got You (I Feel Good) James Brown
Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine Part 1 & 2 James Brown
Long Time Gone Crosby, Stills & Nash
After the Storm Crosby, Stills & Nash
Because the Night Patti Smith Group
Free Money Patti Smith