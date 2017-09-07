The Listening Service
Let Tom Service be your guide on an odyssey through the musical universe with The Listening Service. For summer 2017, tune your ears into a selection of some of the most exciting and accessible music from this year's BBC Proms. More about The Listening Service
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Charles Mingus
The Old Man's Back Again (Dedicated to the Neo-Stalinist Regime) Scott Walker
Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope John Williams, BBC Concert Orchestra & Keith Lockhart
Harmonium: Negative Love John Adams
Symphony No.38 in D major 'Prague', K.504 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
Symphony No 2 in E flat major (Proms 2017) Edward Elgar, Staatskapelle Berlin & Daniel Barenboim
Symphony no 10, Allegro Dmitri Shostakovich, Valery Gergiev & Mariinsky Orchestra and Chorus
Symphonie fantastique Op.14 - Marche au supplice London Symphony Orchestra, Hector Berlioz & Colin Davis
Symphony no 3 - Eroica - First movement Ludwig van Beethoven, Herbert von Karajan & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Neptune, the Mystic (The Planets, Op 32) Gustav Holst, BBC Philharmonic, Manchester Chamber Choir & Sir Andrew Davis
Symphony No. 9 Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso Ludwig van Beethoven
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79 Johann Sebastian Bach, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Clare Baroque, Mary Bevan, Robin Blaze, Neal Davies & Graham Ross
Symphony No. 1 In C Minor Op.68, i. Un poco sostenuto - Allegro Johannes Brahms, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Polaris: Voyage for Orchestra Thomas Adès, London Symphony Orchestra & Thomas Adès
The Rite of Spring (1947 version), Part 1: L'adoration de la terre: Introduction - Les augures printaniers - Danse des adolescentes - Jeu de rapt Igor Stravinsky, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Symphony No.2 in E minor: III. Adagio Sergei Rachmaninov, London Symphony Orchestra & André Previn
Nunc dimittis (Vespers) Sergei Rachmaninov, Latvian Radio Choir & Sigvards Kļava
Violin Concerto: Andante - Allegretto Alban Berg, Isabelle Faust, Orchestra Mozart & Claudio Abbado
Closing Philip Glass
Symphony No. 2 in C minor 'Resurrection' - Mit Aufschwung aber nicht eilen (from 5th movement) Gustav Mahler
Gurrelieder: Tauben von Gurre (Song of the Wood Dove) Arnold Schoenberg, Anne Sofie von Otter, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Es ist vollbracht (St John Passion, BWV.245) Johann Sebastian Bach
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (1st mvt) Ludwig van Beethoven, Chamber Orchestra of Europe & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
New World Symphony: Largo Antonín Dvořák
Harmonielehre: Part I John Adams
On the Waterfront (1954) - Themes Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein & New York Philharmonic
Symphony no. 5 in E minor Op.64 (2nd movement) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Vladimir Jurowski
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor : Scherzo Anton Bruckner, Sir Simon Rattle & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Le Merle Noir Olivier Messiaen, Patrick Gallois & Lydia Wong
String Quintet in C major, D 956 (2nd mvt) Franz Schubert, Heinrich Schiff & Hagen Quartett
Symphony no. 1 in D major Gustav Mahler, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Symphony no. 6 in A minor - 1st movement; Allegro energico, ma non troppo Gustav Mahler, London Symphony Orchestra & Leonard Bernstein
Prelude in C major, BWV846 Daniel Barenboim & Johann Sebastian Bach
Symphony no 7: 2nd mvt "Allegretto" Ludwig van Beethoven
Tristan und Isolde (Prelude) Richard Wagner, Wilhelm Furtwängler & Philharmonia Orchestra