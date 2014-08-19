The Joy of Disco
From Studio 54 to your ears, hear music from BBC Four's documentary on the club sound that took over the world. See clips from the show and more.
Last updated: 19 Aug 2014Tracks: 31
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
The Love I Lost Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
-
Lost In Music Sister Sledge
-
Surf City Jan & Dean
-
The Theme From Midnight Cowboy John Barry
-
Nowhere To Run Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
-
Ball of Confusion (That's What the World is Today) The Temptations
-
Love's Theme Love Unlimited Orchestra
-
Law Of The Land The Temptations
-
Taxi Driver - Main Title Bernard Herrmann
-
Girl, You Need A Change Of Mind Eddie Kendricks
-
Love Is the Message MFSB
-
Don't Leave Me This Way Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes
-
TSOP (The Sound Of Philadelphia) (feat. The Three Degrees) MFSB
-
The Snake Al Wilson
-
Tainted Love Gloria Jones
-
Turn The Beat Around Vicki Sue Robinson
-
Rock Your Baby George McCrae
-
Love to Love You Baby Donna Summer
-
Lady Marmalade Labelle
-
More, More, More The Andrea True Connection
-
Never Can Say Goodbye Gloria Gaynor
-
Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) Chic
-
Love In 'C' Minor Cerrone
-
The Chase Giorgio Moroder
-
I Feel Love Donna Summer
-
Jive Talkin' Bee Gees
-
Stayin' Alive Bee Gees
-
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Sylvester
-
YMCA Village People
-
Rasputin Boney M.
-
Le Freak Chic