Mary Anne Hobbs' Sunrisers
Each weekend Mary Anne Hobbs chooses a new game-changing track. We bring her selection to you right here. On 6 Music, weekends at 7am.
Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 157
-
Silurian Blue Floating Points
-
-
I Adore You Goldie & Ulterior Motive
-
Brainwash Nils Frahm
-
Lead Andrea Belfi
-
Niorum Demen
-
The Rain Like Curses Colin Stetson
-
Hoova Clark
-
Absorbed In Serenity Lav & Purl
-
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
-
Reflection Brian Eno
-
Final Eclipse The Comet Is Coming
-
Young Death Burial
-
Retour Au Champs De Mars A Winged Victory for the Sullen
-
Gallons Kojey Radical
-
Opus Einn (Tom Adams Remix) IN-IS
-
The Stall Warpaint
-
Present Tense Jonny Greenwood & Thom Yorke
-
Blue Lullaby BE
-
The Feeling When You Walk Away Yves Tumor
-
Elsewhere Anchises (feat. Stephen Rea) David Holmes & Jon Hopkins
-
It's Better to Have (And Don't Need) Don Covay
-
Tuck Katie Gately
-
New Song Warpaint
-
Öldurót (feat. Atli Örvarsson & SinfoniaNord) Ólafur Arnalds
-
Conceptual Romance Jenny Hval
-
Óveður Sigur Rós
-
Flammable Biffy Clyro
-
Diving Platform nonkeen
-
Voyages By Starlight Tom Adams
-
Give It Your Choir Mark Pritchard
-
Choose Me James Blake
-
Are You Trending Vessels
-
Fickle Sun (III) I'm Set Free Brian Eno
-
Kotos Mala
-
Golden Times 1 Ben Lukas Boysen
-
Study for Generative Piano (i) Ólafur Arnalds
-
Beautiful People (feat. Thom Yorke) Mark Pritchard
-
Jimmy V Mary Lattimore
-
I'm So Sorry Aldous Harding
-
Modern Soul James Blake
-
Kwame Nkrumah Kojey Radical
-
Cycle 5 (Clint Mansell Remix) Matt Dunkley
-
Ether Mogwai
-
I Need Something New Savages
-
The Wheel PJ Harvey
-
I Can't Give Everything Away David Bowie
-
Brite Boy Alex G
-
Blackstar David Bowie
-
Dear Ribane (feat.. Manthe) Okzharp
-
The Answer Savages
-
Open Hand Kojey Radical
-
The Lavishments Of Light Looking (feat. George Clinton) WOKE
-
-
-
-
Pardon Me Jono McCleery
-
Kendrick Anushka
-
-
Genocide (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Marsha Ambrosius & Candice Pillay) Dr. Dre
-
Trouble Knows Me Madlib & Sam T Herring
-
4' 33 Nils Frahm
-
Feel You Julia Holter
-
Them Changes Thundercat
-
Mantra Emily Hall
-
Without You Tobias Jesso Jr.
-
Kontrapunkd Klavikon
-
Morning Sun Holly Herndon
-
U Never Know (feat. Andreya Triana) Lapalux
-
Change Of The Guard Kamasi Washington
-
Higher (feat. Raury) SBTRKT
-
Where Dreams Go to Die (6 Music Live 3 Oct 2014) John Grant & BBC Philharmonic
-
Warrior Laura Marling
-
Glass & Patron FKA twigs
-
King Kunta Kendrick Lamar
-
But She Was Not Flying Algiers
-
Madres Daymé Arocena
-
No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross Sufjan Stevens
-
My Yellow Heart Sandra Kolstad
-
Easter Michael Price
-
Sometimes Duke Garwood
-
Youwoudn’tlikemewhenI’mangry Thom Yorke
-
Argent Jane Weaver
-
Stop Your Tears Aldous Harding
-
Heavy Love Duke Garwood
-
200 Press James Blake
-
Esotro Lucrecia Dalt
-
'Tis A Pity She Was A Whore David Bowie
-
No Skylarking Wiley
-
Djanegh Etoumast Tamikrest
-
A Day In The Life (feat. Miley Cyrus & New Fumes) The Flaming Lips
-
I Wait Part II Mala
-
Wanna Party Remix Future Brown
-
-
Everybody Knows SBTRKT
-
Last Night The Moon Came Jon Hassell
-
Odds And Ends Bob Dylan & The Band
-
End Of The Affair Ben Howard
-
Almost Like The Blues Leonard Cohen
-
My City Bodhi vs. George The Poet
-
True Love Tobias Jesso Jr.
-
-
New Dorp. New York (feat. Ezra Koenig) SBTRKT
-
Growing Waterwings Oliveray
-
New Romance Azekel
-
Liberty (Is Where We’ll Be) Gruff Rhys
-
What Alice Boman
-
Nothing Will Change Sharon Van Etten
-
Time of Dark tUnE-yArDs
-
Lazaretto Jack White
-
Jan Mayan Boozoo Bajo
-
Isslottet (feat. Arve Henriksen, Lena Nymark, Svante Henryson, Sidsel Walstad & Eilif Gundersen) Terje Isungset
-
Genedigaeth Koring-Bato Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita
-
Water Fountain tUnE-yArDs
-
Juga (Baconhead remix) Donso
-
Dear Friend Jonathan Wilson
-
Advanced Falconry Mutual Benefit
-
Until You Are Sound (feat. RYAT) Mast
-
Collider Jon Hopkins
-
Love The House You're In Moonface
-
Tuit Tuit (Smadj remix) Rokia Traoré
-
Envy Breton
-
Love is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA) David Bowie
-
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
-
Got Well Soon Breton
-
Darkest Place Woman's Hour
-
My Yout (feat. Collie Buddz) Joey Bada$$
-
One Half Julianna Barwick
-
Runaway Nadine Shah
-
Stolen Youth Roots Manuva
-
Black Belt John Grant
-
In The Green Wild Julia Holter
-
Elvis Annie Eve
-
Always Forever Vondelpark
-
Fixture Guy Andrews
-
Smooth Sailing Queens of the Stone Age
-
To Be a Young Man Nadine Shah
-
Reach For The Dead Boards of Canada
-
Change Mala
-
All I Want Out Cold
-
Bluebell Fields Money
-
Strife Savages
-
Tiff (feat. Justin Vernon) Poliça
-
My God Is The Sun Queens of the Stone Age
-
Telephone King Garbage
-
Tuomi Sega Bodega
-
She Will Savages
-
Voyeur James Blake
-
Love Is Lost David Bowie
-
Noche Suenos (feat. Danay Suárez) Mala
-
Walkin' On A Pretty Day Kurt Vile
-
California Analogue Dream Vondelpark
-
Hey Gypsy Boy Jimi Hendrix
-
You Nils Frahm
-
Unaware Allen Stone
-
6 Months In A Cast The Trouble With Templeton
-
Full Circle Half Moon Run