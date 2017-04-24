Image for Mary Anne Hobbs' Sunrisers
BBC Radio 6 Music

Mary Anne Hobbs' Sunrisers

Each weekend Mary Anne Hobbs chooses a new game-changing track. We bring her selection to you right here. On 6 Music, weekends at 7am.

Last updated: 24 Apr 2017Tracks: 157

  • Silurian Blue Floating Points
  • Call The Days Nadia Reid
  • I Adore You Goldie & Ulterior Motive
  • Brainwash Nils Frahm
  • Lead Andrea Belfi
  • Niorum Demen
  • The Rain Like Curses Colin Stetson
  • Hoova Clark
  • Absorbed In Serenity Lav & Purl
  • (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha
  • Reflection Brian Eno
  • Final Eclipse The Comet Is Coming
  • Young Death Burial
  • Retour Au Champs De Mars A Winged Victory for the Sullen
  • Gallons Kojey Radical
  • Opus Einn (Tom Adams Remix) IN-IS
  • The Stall Warpaint
  • Present Tense Jonny Greenwood & Thom Yorke
  • Blue Lullaby BE
  • The Feeling When You Walk Away Yves Tumor
  • Elsewhere Anchises (feat. Stephen Rea) David Holmes & Jon Hopkins
  • It's Better to Have (And Don't Need) Don Covay
  • Tuck Katie Gately
  • New Song Warpaint
  • Öldurót (feat. Atli Örvarsson & SinfoniaNord) Ólafur Arnalds
  • Conceptual Romance Jenny Hval
  • Óveður Sigur Rós
  • Flammable Biffy Clyro
  • Diving Platform nonkeen
  • Voyages By Starlight Tom Adams
  • Give It Your Choir Mark Pritchard
  • Choose Me James Blake
  • Are You Trending Vessels
  • Fickle Sun (III) I'm Set Free Brian Eno
  • Kotos Mala
  • Golden Times 1 Ben Lukas Boysen
  • Study for Generative Piano (i) Ólafur Arnalds
  • Beautiful People (feat. Thom Yorke) Mark Pritchard
  • Jimmy V Mary Lattimore
  • I'm So Sorry Aldous Harding
  • Modern Soul James Blake
  • Kwame Nkrumah Kojey Radical
  • Cycle 5 (Clint Mansell Remix) Matt Dunkley
  • Ether Mogwai
  • I Need Something New Savages
  • The Wheel PJ Harvey
  • I Can't Give Everything Away David Bowie
  • Brite Boy Alex G
  • Blackstar David Bowie
  • Dear Ribane (feat.. Manthe) Okzharp
  • The Answer Savages
  • Open Hand Kojey Radical
  • The Lavishments Of Light Looking (feat. George Clinton) WOKE
  • Call The Days Nadia Reid
  • 21:05 Nils Frahm & Ólafur Arnalds
  • Hello Stranger Julia Holter
  • Pardon Me Jono McCleery
  • Kendrick Anushka
  • a1 Ólafur Arnalds & Nils Frahm
  • Genocide (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Marsha Ambrosius & Candice Pillay) Dr. Dre
  • Trouble Knows Me Madlib & Sam T Herring
  • 4' 33 Nils Frahm
  • Feel You Julia Holter
  • Them Changes Thundercat
  • Mantra Emily Hall
  • Without You Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • Kontrapunkd Klavikon
  • Morning Sun Holly Herndon
  • U Never Know (feat. Andreya Triana) Lapalux
  • Change Of The Guard Kamasi Washington
  • Higher (feat. Raury) SBTRKT
  • Where Dreams Go to Die (6 Music Live 3 Oct 2014) John Grant & BBC Philharmonic
  • Warrior Laura Marling
  • Glass & Patron FKA twigs
  • King Kunta Kendrick Lamar
  • But She Was Not Flying Algiers
  • Madres Daymé Arocena
  • No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross Sufjan Stevens
  • My Yellow Heart Sandra Kolstad
  • Easter Michael Price
  • Sometimes Duke Garwood
  • Youwoudn’tlikemewhenI’mangry Thom Yorke
  • Argent Jane Weaver
  • Stop Your Tears Aldous Harding
  • Heavy Love Duke Garwood
  • 200 Press James Blake
  • Esotro Lucrecia Dalt
  • 'Tis A Pity She Was A Whore David Bowie
  • No Skylarking Wiley
  • Djanegh Etoumast Tamikrest
  • A Day In The Life (feat. Miley Cyrus & New Fumes) The Flaming Lips
  • I Wait Part II Mala
  • Wanna Party Remix Future Brown
  • i Kendrick Lamar
  • Everybody Knows SBTRKT
  • Last Night The Moon Came Jon Hassell
  • Odds And Ends Bob Dylan & The Band
  • End Of The Affair Ben Howard
  • Almost Like The Blues Leonard Cohen
  • My City Bodhi vs. George The Poet
  • True Love Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • Hello Stranger Julia Holter
  • New Dorp. New York (feat. Ezra Koenig) SBTRKT
  • Growing Waterwings Oliveray
  • New Romance Azekel
  • Liberty (Is Where We’ll Be) Gruff Rhys
  • What Alice Boman
  • Nothing Will Change Sharon Van Etten
  • Time of Dark tUnE-yArDs
  • Lazaretto Jack White
  • Jan Mayan Boozoo Bajo
  • Isslottet (feat. Arve Henriksen, Lena Nymark, Svante Henryson, Sidsel Walstad & Eilif Gundersen) Terje Isungset
  • Genedigaeth Koring-Bato Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita
  • Water Fountain tUnE-yArDs
  • Juga (Baconhead remix) Donso
  • Dear Friend Jonathan Wilson
  • Advanced Falconry Mutual Benefit
  • Until You Are Sound (feat. RYAT) Mast
  • Collider Jon Hopkins
  • Love The House You're In Moonface
  • Tuit Tuit (Smadj remix) Rokia Traoré
  • Envy Breton
  • Love is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA) David Bowie
  • Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
  • Got Well Soon Breton
  • Darkest Place Woman's Hour
  • My Yout (feat. Collie Buddz) Joey Bada$$
  • One Half Julianna Barwick
  • Runaway Nadine Shah
  • Stolen Youth Roots Manuva
  • Black Belt John Grant
  • In The Green Wild Julia Holter
  • Elvis Annie Eve
  • Always Forever Vondelpark
  • Fixture Guy Andrews
  • Smooth Sailing Queens of the Stone Age
  • To Be a Young Man Nadine Shah
  • Reach For The Dead Boards of Canada
  • Change Mala
  • All I Want Out Cold
  • Bluebell Fields Money
  • Strife Savages
  • Tiff (feat. Justin Vernon) Poliça
  • My God Is The Sun Queens of the Stone Age
  • Telephone King Garbage
  • Tuomi Sega Bodega
  • She Will Savages
  • Voyeur James Blake
  • Love Is Lost David Bowie
  • Noche Suenos (feat. Danay Suárez) Mala
  • Walkin' On A Pretty Day Kurt Vile
  • California Analogue Dream Vondelpark
  • Hey Gypsy Boy Jimi Hendrix
  • You Nils Frahm
  • Unaware Allen Stone
  • 6 Months In A Cast The Trouble With Templeton
  • Full Circle Half Moon Run
