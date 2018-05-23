Image for Nemone's Wind Down
Preview all 50 tracks
BBC Radio 6 Music

Nemone's Wind Down

Each week on Nemone's Electric Ladyland a listener picks a classic late night wind-down track. We add the selections to this playlist. On 6 Music, Friday nights.

Last updated: 23 May 2018Tracks: 50

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

Selected by Nemone

  • It's Too Hot To Sleep Virginia Astley

Max Cooper

  • Only In The Dark Ben Lukas Boysen

Selected by DJ Darius Syrossian

  • Chorus (Original Mix) Bushwacka!

Selected by Nemone

  • Without your clarity, I would still be bound by gravity (boundless remix) The Grid

Selected by Nemone

  • Super Falling Star Stereolab

Selected by La Fleur

  • Mima Dorisburg

Selected by Nemone

  • Give it all away (Thomas Sagstad remix) DJ Rap

Selected by DJ Kölsch

  • Re: Stacks Bon Iver

Selected by Nemone

  • Don't Take My Soul Jane Weaver

Selected by JB Dunckel

  • Yes I'm Changing Tame Impala

Selected by Nemone

Selected by Mary Epworth

  • Sunday Morning Margo Guryan

Selected by Deetron

  • Temples Lone

Selected by Nemone

  • Drifting Escapism Refuge

Selected by Nathan Fake

  • Piezo Autechre

Selected by Nemone

  • Deep Space Cluster Hannah Peel

Selected by Booka Shade

  • The Last Dance Eagles & Butterflies

Selected by MANIK

  • Jazz (We've Got) Buggin' Out A Tribe Called Quest

Selected by MANIK

  • Why (12" mix) Carly Simon

Selected by Dave Seaman

  • Gorecki (6 Music Session, 9 May 2011) Lamb

Selected by Josh Wink

  • Really Love D’Angelo

Selected by Skream

  • Crystal Salutation Happy Meals

Selected by Thundercat

  • Black Narcissus Joe Henderson

Nemone's Wind Down

  • Original Leftfield
  • Kiua Andréa Daltro
  • La Rumba Experimental (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix) Gilles Peterson’s Havana Cultura Band
  • Nice Weather For Ducks Lemon Jelly
  • Mating Dance fLako
  • Power The Irresistible Force
  • Mabel Lil Silva
  • Abandon Window Jon Hopkins
  • Testone Sweet Exorcist
  • Tantakatan (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) Radio Slave
  • Make Me Wanna Die Tricky
  • Little Fluffy Clouds The Orb
  • The Untold Legend of Mysterious Ondo Pachanga Boys
  • Planet Caravan Black Sabbath
  • Here Before (James Yuill Remix) Alela Diane
  • San Junipero Clint Mansell
  • Wobbler Kat Evans & Fluke
  • Home The Durutti Column
  • Les Nuits Nightmares on Wax
  • Sour Times (Live Roseland NYC 1997) Portishead
  • Joy Rider 808 State
  • Mattachin Delia Derbyshire
  • Love Theme Vangelis
  • Fallen (Darkest Hour) One Dove
  • Smokebelch Ii The Sabres of Paradise
  • Roads Portishead
  • Lichen Aphex Twin
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists