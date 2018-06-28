Image for Lauren Laverne: People's Playlist
Lauren Laverne: People's Playlist

Each week Lauren sets a theme and the listeners suggest the songs that fit. The tracks are gathered here and we're updating every week. On 6 Music, weekdays at 10am.

Last updated: 28 Jun 2018Tracks: 200

Your Great Northern Songbook

  • The Lambton Worm Bryan Ferry, Colin Good, Mick Green, Paul A.Campell, Paul Thompson, Steve Dagget
  • Only A Northern Song The Beatles
  • A Great Northern River The Unthanks
  • Coles Corner Richard Hawley
  • Ships In The Rain Lanterns on the Lake
  • Station Approach Elbow

A Wedding Playlist for Jo Milne

  • Into My Arms Nick Cave
  • When I Fall In Love Nat King Cole
  • Something's Got A Hold On Me Etta James
  • Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours Stevie Wonder
  • (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher Jackie Wilson
  • Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) Frank Wilson
  • The Book Of Love The Magnetic Fields
  • Baby Driver Simon & Garfunkel
  • Absolute Beginners David Bowie
  • That's Love Oddisee
  • Finest Dreams Richard X & Kelis
  • You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Sylvester
  • You Got The Love (feat. Candi Staton) The Source
  • I Found Lovin' Fatback Band
  • One Life Stand Hot Chip
  • I Only Have Eyes For You The Flamingos

Pride

  • Over The Rainbow Judy Garland
  • And Then She Kissed Me St. Vincent
  • Do You Wanna Funk Sylvester
  • Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
  • Freedom! '90 George Michael
  • Free Ultra Naté
  • On The Regular Shamir

Collaborations

  • Summertime Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
  • Under Pressure  Queen & David Bowie
  • Love Lots Of Lovin' Lee Dorsey & Betty Harris
  • Some Velvet Morning Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra
  • I Want You (feat. Mark E. Smith) Inspiral Carpets & Mark E. Smith
  • Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
  • Finest Dreams Richard X & Kelis

PEOPLE’S PLAYLIST – Northern Ireland Hidden Treasures

  • Hear My Song Violetta Josef Locke
  • Big Time Rudi
  • Don't Ring Me Up Protex
  • Take Your Name Martha Ffion
  • Freewheel Duke Special
  • Together Ejeca
  • La Onzième Marche (Phil Kieran Mix) Agoria
  • Gold Star Cashier No.9

The Wellbeing List

  • Exchange Massive Attack
  • Words Doves
  • Get Free Major Lazer
  • GMF John Grant
  • My Friend Groove Armada
  • Our Love (Will See Us Through) Nina Simone

Making

  • Knit One Purl Two Glen Miller
  • If I Were a Carpenter Four Tops
  • When I Paint My Masterpiece Bob Dylan
  • The Craft Blackalicious
  • Babydoll Laurie Anderson
  • Handlebars Flobots

Meditation

  • Lost In Meditation Duke Ellington
  • Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey The Beatles
  • To Travel The Path Unknown Goat
  • Raghupati Ananda Shankar
  • Making Progress Blackalicious
  • Higher Than The Sun Primal Scream
  • Higher State Of Consciousness Wink

People's Playlist: Babies

  • Kooks David Bowie
  • Baby Donnie & Joe Emerson
  • Pitch the Baby Cocteau Twins
  • Small Talk Sly & The Family Stone
  • Birth In Reverse St. Vincent
  • Babies Pulp

People’s Playlist: DJs

  • Three MC's and One DJ Beastie Boys
  • Spinderella's Not a Fella (But a Girl D.J.) Salt‐N‐Pepa
  • Too Many DJ's Soulwax
  • Adventures Of Flash On The Wheels Of Steel Grandmaster Flash
  • Superjock Reuben Bell
  • Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Indeep

People’s Playlist: The History Of Electronic Music

  • SW DR WHO Theme (1980) Peter Howell and The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
  • Autobahn Kraftwerk
  • I Feel Love Donna Summer
  • O Superman Laurie Anderson
  • Strings Of Life Rhythim Is Rhythim
  • Army Of Me Björk
  • Each Moment Like The First James Holden & The Animal Spirits

Piano People's Playlist

  • Clair de Lune Claude Debussy
  • My Baby Just Cares For Me Nina Simone
  • Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
  • Linus And Lucy Vince Guaraldi Trio
  • Philosophy Ben Folds

The Green Shoots of Spring People's Playlist

  • Flowers In The Rain The Move
  • Push Th' Little Daisies Ween
  • Play In The Sunshine Prince
  • It Might As Well Be Spring Nina Simone
  • Green Garden Laura Mvula
  • Les Fleur 4hero

Physics People’s Playlist

  • Quark, Strangeness And Charm Hawkwind
  • The Galaxy Song Monty Python
  • Let X=X Laurie Anderson
  • E=MC2 (feat. Common) J Dilla
  • Chain Reaction Diana Ross
  • We Have All The Time In The World Louis Armstrong

People’s Playlist: Unsung Heroines of Music

  • Up Above My Head I Hear Music In the Air Sister Rosetta Tharpe
  • Gimme Shelter Merry Clayton
  • The Kiss Judee Sill
  • Gotta Find Me A Lover Erma Franklin
  • Ladies First Queen Latifah & Monie Love
  • Deceptacon Le Tigre

The People's Playlist: Snow

  • Ice Dance Danny Elfman
  • Winter Trees The Staves
  • In the bleak midwinter Bert Jansch
  • Out in the Cold Again Sam Cooke
  • Last Snowstorm of the Year Low
  • Frozen Madonna
  • Slippin' And Slidin' Little Richard

People’s Playlist: Prom

  • I Only Have Eyes For You The Flamingos
  • Turn On Your Love Light Bobby “Blue” Bland
  • Born To Hand Jive Sha Na Na
  • Pretty In Pink The Psychedelic Furs
  • Time After Time Cyndi Lauper
  • Love's Unkind Donna Summer

The East Coast Hip Hop People's Playlist

  • The Breaks Kurtis Blow
  • Have A Nice Day Roxanne Shanté
  • Code Of The Streets Gang Starr
  • Shimmy Shimmy Ya O.D.B.
  • Ladies First Queen Latifah
  • An Open Letter To NYC Beastie Boys

The Reasons To Be Cheerful People's Playlist

  • Happiness The Pointer Sisters
  • Oh Happy Day The Edwin Hawkins Singers
  • Alarm Call Björk
  • Everybody's Happy Nowadays Buzzcocks
  • Happy Man Chic
  • On Days Like These Matt Monro

The Sci Fi People’s Playlist (for Ursula. Le Guin)

  • Blade Runner Vangelis
  • O Superman Laurie Anderson
  • Utopia Goldfrapp
  • 30 Century Man Scott Walker
  • Cantina Band London Symphony Orchestra
  • Intergalactic Beastie Boys

The Bless The Telephone People's Playlist

  • Busy Line Rose Murphy
  • Telephone Thing (Extended Mix) The Fall & Coldcut
  • I Called U Lil' Louis & The World
  • Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey) De La Soul
  • Ansaphone Pulp
  • Hung Up (Extended Vocal Mix) Madonna

People’s Playlist: Patterns

  • Spottieottiedopaliscious OutKast
  • Polka Dots And Moonbeams Frank Sinatra
  • Diagonals Stereolab
  • I Got Stripes Johnny Cash
  • Zig Zag Wanderer The Rogers Sisters
  • Paisley Park Prince & The Revolution

The STRONG People’s Playlist

  • Hercules Aaron Neville
  • The World's Strongest Man Scott Walker
  • Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse
  • Waitin' For A Superman The Flaming Lips
  • 16 Tons Tennessee Ernie Ford
  • The Power Snap!

People's Playlist: Nativity

  • Promised Land Joe Smooth
  • Mary Mary Run‐D.M.C.
  • Jesus Christ Big Star
  • Dominick The Donkey Lou Monte
  • Like A Virgin Madonna
  • I Want An Alien For Christmas Fountains of Wayne

People's Playlist: Colds & Flu

  • Rockin Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns
  • Fever Peggy Lee
  • I'm Sick Y'all Otis Redding
  • Shakin' All Over Johnny Kidd and The Pirates
  • Let Me Clear My Throat DJ Kool
  • Down With The Sickness Richard Cheese
  • Touch Me I'm Sick Mudhoney

People's Playlist - Weddings

  • Let's Get Married Al Green
  • Third Finger, Left Hand Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
  • Let's Pretend We're Married Prince
  • Wedding Song Bob Dylan
  • This Is The One The Stone Roses
  • Baby, I Love You Ramones

The Spend + Save People's Playlist

  • Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) Pet Shop Boys
  • Spend, Spend, Spend The Slits
  • Pretty Green The Jam
  • Money's Too Tight (To Mention) The Valentine Brothers
  • Busy Earnin' Jungle
  • Let The Dollar Circulate Billy Paul

People's Playlist: Muscles

  • Muscle Car (Radio Edit) Mylo & Freeform Five
  • Work That Body Diana Ross
  • Only Love Can Break Your Heart Saint Etienne
  • Sand In My Face 10cc
  • It Takes A Muscle M.I.A.

People’s Playlist: Life On The Farm

  • Barnyard Boogie Louis Jordan and His Tympany Five
  • Cornfed Dames The Cramps
  • Little Red Rooster Howlin’ Wolf
  • And Dream of Sheep Kate Bush
  • Piggies The Beatles
  • Bestest In The Barn Charlie & Lola
  • Maggie's Farm Rage Against the Machine

People’s Playlist: Kids & Parenting

  • Teach Your Children Crosby, Stills & Nash
  • Kooks David Bowie
  • Kid The Pretenders
  • Insomnia Faithless
  • I’m Living In Shame The Supremes
  • Papa Don't Preach Madonna

People's Playlist - Television

  • TV Is The Thing (This Year) Dinah Washington
  • TV Party Black Flag
  • Television The Beatnigs
