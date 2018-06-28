Lauren Laverne: People's Playlist
Your Great Northern Songbook
The Lambton Worm Bryan Ferry, Colin Good, Mick Green, Paul A.Campell, Paul Thompson, Steve Dagget
Only A Northern Song The Beatles
A Great Northern River The Unthanks
Coles Corner Richard Hawley
Ships In The Rain Lanterns on the Lake
Station Approach Elbow
A Wedding Playlist for Jo Milne
Into My Arms Nick Cave
When I Fall In Love Nat King Cole
Something's Got A Hold On Me Etta James
Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours Stevie Wonder
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher Jackie Wilson
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) Frank Wilson
The Book Of Love The Magnetic Fields
Baby Driver Simon & Garfunkel
Absolute Beginners David Bowie
That's Love Oddisee
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Sylvester
You Got The Love (feat. Candi Staton) The Source
I Found Lovin' Fatback Band
One Life Stand Hot Chip
Pride
Over The Rainbow Judy Garland
And Then She Kissed Me St. Vincent
Do You Wanna Funk Sylvester
Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
Freedom! '90 George Michael
Free Ultra Naté
On The Regular Shamir
Collaborations
Summertime Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
Under Pressure Queen & David Bowie
Love Lots Of Lovin' Lee Dorsey & Betty Harris
Some Velvet Morning Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra
I Want You (feat. Mark E. Smith) Inspiral Carpets & Mark E. Smith
Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
PEOPLE’S PLAYLIST – Northern Ireland Hidden Treasures
Hear My Song Violetta Josef Locke
Big Time Rudi
Don't Ring Me Up Protex
Take Your Name Martha Ffion
Freewheel Duke Special
Together Ejeca
La Onzième Marche (Phil Kieran Mix) Agoria
Gold Star Cashier No.9
The Wellbeing List
Exchange Massive Attack
Words Doves
Get Free Major Lazer
GMF John Grant
My Friend Groove Armada
Our Love (Will See Us Through) Nina Simone
Making
Knit One Purl Two Glen Miller
If I Were a Carpenter Four Tops
When I Paint My Masterpiece Bob Dylan
The Craft Blackalicious
Babydoll Laurie Anderson
Handlebars Flobots
Meditation
Lost In Meditation Duke Ellington
Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey The Beatles
To Travel The Path Unknown Goat
Raghupati Ananda Shankar
Making Progress Blackalicious
Higher Than The Sun Primal Scream
Higher State Of Consciousness Wink
People's Playlist: Babies
Baby Donnie & Joe Emerson
Pitch the Baby Cocteau Twins
Small Talk Sly & The Family Stone
Birth In Reverse St. Vincent
Babies Pulp
People’s Playlist: DJs
Three MC's and One DJ Beastie Boys
Spinderella's Not a Fella (But a Girl D.J.) Salt‐N‐Pepa
Too Many DJ's Soulwax
Adventures Of Flash On The Wheels Of Steel Grandmaster Flash
Superjock Reuben Bell
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Indeep
People’s Playlist: The History Of Electronic Music
SW DR WHO Theme (1980) Peter Howell and The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Autobahn Kraftwerk
I Feel Love Donna Summer
Strings Of Life Rhythim Is Rhythim
Army Of Me Björk
Each Moment Like The First James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Piano People's Playlist
Clair de Lune Claude Debussy
My Baby Just Cares For Me Nina Simone
Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
Linus And Lucy Vince Guaraldi Trio
Philosophy Ben Folds
The Green Shoots of Spring People's Playlist
Flowers In The Rain The Move
Push Th' Little Daisies Ween
Play In The Sunshine Prince
It Might As Well Be Spring Nina Simone
Green Garden Laura Mvula
Les Fleur 4hero
Physics People’s Playlist
Quark, Strangeness And Charm Hawkwind
The Galaxy Song Monty Python
Let X=X Laurie Anderson
E=MC2 (feat. Common) J Dilla
Chain Reaction Diana Ross
We Have All The Time In The World Louis Armstrong
People’s Playlist: Unsung Heroines of Music
Up Above My Head I Hear Music In the Air Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Gimme Shelter Merry Clayton
The Kiss Judee Sill
Gotta Find Me A Lover Erma Franklin
Ladies First Queen Latifah & Monie Love
Deceptacon Le Tigre
The People's Playlist: Snow
Ice Dance Danny Elfman
Winter Trees The Staves
In the bleak midwinter Bert Jansch
Out in the Cold Again Sam Cooke
Last Snowstorm of the Year Low
Frozen Madonna
Slippin' And Slidin' Little Richard
People’s Playlist: Prom
Turn On Your Love Light Bobby “Blue” Bland
Born To Hand Jive Sha Na Na
Pretty In Pink The Psychedelic Furs
Time After Time Cyndi Lauper
Love's Unkind Donna Summer
The East Coast Hip Hop People's Playlist
The Breaks Kurtis Blow
Have A Nice Day Roxanne Shanté
Code Of The Streets Gang Starr
Shimmy Shimmy Ya O.D.B.
Ladies First Queen Latifah
An Open Letter To NYC Beastie Boys
The Reasons To Be Cheerful People's Playlist
Happiness The Pointer Sisters
Oh Happy Day The Edwin Hawkins Singers
Alarm Call Björk
Everybody's Happy Nowadays Buzzcocks
Happy Man Chic
On Days Like These Matt Monro
The Sci Fi People’s Playlist (for Ursula. Le Guin)
Blade Runner Vangelis
Utopia Goldfrapp
30 Century Man Scott Walker
Cantina Band London Symphony Orchestra
Intergalactic Beastie Boys
The Bless The Telephone People's Playlist
Busy Line Rose Murphy
Telephone Thing (Extended Mix) The Fall & Coldcut
I Called U Lil' Louis & The World
Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey) De La Soul
Ansaphone Pulp
Hung Up (Extended Vocal Mix) Madonna
People’s Playlist: Patterns
Spottieottiedopaliscious OutKast
Polka Dots And Moonbeams Frank Sinatra
Diagonals Stereolab
I Got Stripes Johnny Cash
Zig Zag Wanderer The Rogers Sisters
Paisley Park Prince & The Revolution
The STRONG People’s Playlist
Hercules Aaron Neville
The World's Strongest Man Scott Walker
Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse
Waitin' For A Superman The Flaming Lips
16 Tons Tennessee Ernie Ford
The Power Snap!
People's Playlist: Nativity
Promised Land Joe Smooth
Mary Mary Run‐D.M.C.
Jesus Christ Big Star
Dominick The Donkey Lou Monte
Like A Virgin Madonna
I Want An Alien For Christmas Fountains of Wayne
People's Playlist: Colds & Flu
Rockin Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns
Fever Peggy Lee
I'm Sick Y'all Otis Redding
Shakin' All Over Johnny Kidd and The Pirates
Let Me Clear My Throat DJ Kool
Down With The Sickness Richard Cheese
Touch Me I'm Sick Mudhoney
People's Playlist - Weddings
Let's Get Married Al Green
Third Finger, Left Hand Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
Let's Pretend We're Married Prince
Wedding Song Bob Dylan
This Is The One The Stone Roses
Baby, I Love You Ramones
The Spend + Save People's Playlist
Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) Pet Shop Boys
Spend, Spend, Spend The Slits
Pretty Green The Jam
Money's Too Tight (To Mention) The Valentine Brothers
Busy Earnin' Jungle
Let The Dollar Circulate Billy Paul
People's Playlist: Muscles
Muscle Car (Radio Edit) Mylo & Freeform Five
Work That Body Diana Ross
Only Love Can Break Your Heart Saint Etienne
Sand In My Face 10cc
It Takes A Muscle M.I.A.
People’s Playlist: Life On The Farm
Barnyard Boogie Louis Jordan and His Tympany Five
Cornfed Dames The Cramps
Little Red Rooster Howlin’ Wolf
And Dream of Sheep Kate Bush
Piggies The Beatles
Bestest In The Barn Charlie & Lola
Maggie's Farm Rage Against the Machine
People’s Playlist: Kids & Parenting
Teach Your Children Crosby, Stills & Nash
Kid The Pretenders
Insomnia Faithless
I’m Living In Shame The Supremes
Papa Don't Preach Madonna
People's Playlist - Television
TV Is The Thing (This Year) Dinah Washington
TV Party Black Flag
Television The Beatnigs