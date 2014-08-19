The Joy of Country
From folk to bluegrass to the Nashville sound, this playlist showcases the music from BBC Four's honky tonkin' documentary. More from the show.
Last updated: 19 Aug 2014Tracks: 58
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Folsom Prison Blues Johnny Cash
My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy Dolly Parton
Love Love Love Webb Pierce
Why Baby Why George Jones
Katy Hill Bill Monroe
Blue Yodel No.1 (T For Texas) Jimmie Rodgers
The Brakeman's Blues Jimmie Rodgers
Orange Blossom Special Johnny Cash
Freight Train Boogie The Delmore Brothers
Wabash Cannonball Roy Acuff
Wildwood Flower The Carter Family
(I've Got Spurs That) Jingle Jangle Jingle Gene Autry
Theme from "In Old Santa Fe" Gene Autry
My Little Girl in Tennessee (feat. Earl Scruggs) Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Hillbilly Boogie The Delmore Brothers
Train 45 (Heading South) Bill Monroe
Will You Be Loving Another Man? Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys
New San Antonio Rose Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
Texas Playboy Rag Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
Two Glasses Joe Ernest Tubb
Honky Tonk Blues Hank Williams
Hey Good Looking Hank Williams
Cold, Cold Heart Hank Williams
I'll Never Get Out Of This World Alive Hank Williams
Your Cheatin' Heart Hank Williams
It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels Kitty Wells
New Panhandle Rag Webb Pierce
I'm Walking the Dog Webb Pierce
If Youve Got The Money Ive Got The Time Lefty Frizzell
I'm Little But I'm Loud ‘Little’ Jimmy Dickens
That's All Right Elvis Presley
Catfish Boogie Tennessee Ernie Ford
Crazy Willie Nelson
Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind) Loretta Lynn
I Don't Wanna Play House Tammy Wynette
D.I.V.O.R.C.E. Tammy Wynette
Golden Ring George Jones & Tammy Wynette
We're Gonna Hold On George Jones & Tammy Wynette
If Drinkin' Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will) George Jones
He Stopped Loving Her Today George Jones
Distant Drums Jim Reeves
Get Rhythm Johnny Cash
I Walk The Line Johnny Cash
San Quentin Johnny Cash
Sing Me Back Home Merle Haggard
Workin' Man Blues Merle Haggard
Okie From Muskogee Merle Haggard
All I Have to Offer You (Is Me) Charley Pride
Kiss an Angel Good Morning Charley Pride
Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone? Charley Pride
Whiskey River Willie Nelson
Honky Tonk Heroes Waylon Jennings
Hello Dolly The Harry Stoneham Five
Baby I'm Burning Dolly Parton
Coat Of Many Colors Dolly Parton
Jolene Dolly Parton
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry Hank Williams
Little Sparrow Dolly Parton