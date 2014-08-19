Image for The Joy of Country
BBC Four

The Joy of Country

From folk to bluegrass to the Nashville sound, this playlist showcases the music from BBC Four's honky tonkin' documentary. More from the show.

  • Folsom Prison Blues Johnny Cash
  • My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy Dolly Parton
  • Love Love Love Webb Pierce
  • Why Baby Why George Jones
  • Katy Hill Bill Monroe
  • Blue Yodel No.1 (T For Texas) Jimmie Rodgers
  • The Brakeman's Blues Jimmie Rodgers
  • Orange Blossom Special Johnny Cash
  • Freight Train Boogie The Delmore Brothers
  • Wabash Cannonball Roy Acuff
  • Wildwood Flower The Carter Family
  • (I've Got Spurs That) Jingle Jangle Jingle Gene Autry
  • Theme from "In Old Santa Fe" Gene Autry
  • My Little Girl in Tennessee (feat. Earl Scruggs) Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
  • Hillbilly Boogie The Delmore Brothers
  • Train 45 (Heading South) Bill Monroe
  • Will You Be Loving Another Man? Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys
  • New San Antonio Rose Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
  • Texas Playboy Rag Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys
  • Two Glasses Joe Ernest Tubb
  • Honky Tonk Blues Hank Williams
  • Hey Good Looking Hank Williams
  • Cold, Cold Heart Hank Williams
  • I'll Never Get Out Of This World Alive Hank Williams
  • Your Cheatin' Heart Hank Williams
  • It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels Kitty Wells
  • New Panhandle Rag Webb Pierce
  • I'm Walking the Dog Webb Pierce
  • If Youve Got The Money Ive Got The Time Lefty Frizzell
  • I'm Little But I'm Loud ‘Little’ Jimmy Dickens
  • That's All Right Elvis Presley
  • Catfish Boogie Tennessee Ernie Ford
  • Crazy Willie Nelson
  • Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind) Loretta Lynn
  • I Don't Wanna Play House Tammy Wynette
  • D.I.V.O.R.C.E. Tammy Wynette
  • Golden Ring George Jones & Tammy Wynette
  • We're Gonna Hold On George Jones & Tammy Wynette
  • If Drinkin' Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will) George Jones
  • He Stopped Loving Her Today George Jones
  • Distant Drums Jim Reeves
  • Get Rhythm Johnny Cash
  • I Walk The Line Johnny Cash
  • San Quentin Johnny Cash
  • Sing Me Back Home Merle Haggard
  • Workin' Man Blues Merle Haggard
  • Okie From Muskogee Merle Haggard
  • All I Have to Offer You (Is Me) Charley Pride
  • Kiss an Angel Good Morning Charley Pride
  • Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone? Charley Pride
  • Whiskey River Willie Nelson
  • Honky Tonk Heroes Waylon Jennings
  • Hello Dolly The Harry Stoneham Five
  • Baby I'm Burning Dolly Parton
  • Coat Of Many Colors Dolly Parton
  • Jolene Dolly Parton
  • I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry Hank Williams
  • Little Sparrow Dolly Parton
