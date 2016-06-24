Family Festival
Have your own family festival at home this summer with a selection of tracks chosen by CBeebies social media followers and the CBeebies team.
Last updated: 24 Jun 2016Tracks: 32
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
What Makes You Beautiful One Direction
Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
When I Come Around Green Day
Common People Pulp
Parklife Blur
Ray Of Light Madonna
Roar Katy Perry
Umbrella (feat. JAY-Z) Rihanna
What I Go To School For Busted
Wonderwall Oasis
Baby One More Time Britney Spears
Let's Dance David Bowie
Wannabe Spice Girls
Waterfalls TLC
Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana
Never Forget Take That
Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
Rock Your Body Justin Timberlake
Hey Ya! OutKast
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Arctic Monkeys
Alright Supergrass
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers
Summertime DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne) Clean Bandit
Sing Ed Sheeran
Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
Happy Pharrell Williams
Superstition Stevie Wonder
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Bohemian Rhapsody Queen
Three Little Birds Bob Marley & The Wailers