Image for Family Festival
Preview all 32 tracks

Family Festival

Have your own family festival at home this summer with a selection of tracks chosen by CBeebies social media followers and the CBeebies team.

Last updated: 24 Jun 2016Tracks: 32

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • What Makes You Beautiful One Direction
  • Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
  • Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
  • When I Come Around Green Day
  • Common People Pulp
  • Parklife Blur
  • Ray Of Light Madonna
  • Roar Katy Perry
  • Umbrella (feat. JAY-Z) Rihanna
  • What I Go To School For Busted
  • Wonderwall Oasis
  • Baby One More Time Britney Spears
  • Let's Dance David Bowie
  • Wannabe Spice Girls
  • Waterfalls TLC
  • Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana
  • Never Forget Take That
  • Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
  • Rock Your Body Justin Timberlake
  • Hey Ya! OutKast
  • I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Arctic Monkeys
  • Alright Supergrass
  • I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers
  • Summertime DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
  • Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne) Clean Bandit
  • Sing Ed Sheeran
  • Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
  • Happy Pharrell Williams
  • Superstition Stevie Wonder
  • Shake It Off Taylor Swift
  • Bohemian Rhapsody Queen
  • Three Little Birds Bob Marley & The Wailers
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists