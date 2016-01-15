The Rack Pack
Music from the BBC's comedy drama The Rack Pack.Two megastars, one sport, and a fight for victory. This is snooker 80s style More from The Rack Pack
Last updated: 15 Jan 2016Tracks: 23
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Black Dog Led Zeppelin
Liquidator Harry J. All Stars
Jeepster T. Rex
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Baba O'Riley The Who
Let's Stick Together Bryan Ferry
Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
Another One Bites The Dust Queen
Drag Racer (BBC Snooker theme) Doug Wood Group
Money For Nothing Dire Straits
Won't Get Fooled Again The Who
Sunshine Of Your Love Cream
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) Jimi Hendrix
Tiny Dancer Elton John
The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy
Red Red Wine UB40
Enjoy Yourself The Specials
Tainted Love Soft Cell
White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
In Every Dream Home A Heartache Roxy Music
Snooker Loopy Chas & Dave
A Clearing Brian Eno
Soul On Fire Spiritualized