Image for The Rack Pack
The Rack Pack

Music from the BBC's comedy drama The Rack Pack.Two megastars, one sport, and a fight for victory. This is snooker 80s style More from The Rack Pack

Last updated: 15 Jan 2016Tracks: 23

  • Black Dog Led Zeppelin
  • Liquidator Harry J. All Stars
  • Jeepster T. Rex
  • Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  • Baba O'Riley The Who
  • Let's Stick Together Bryan Ferry
  • Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
  • Another One Bites The Dust Queen
  • Drag Racer (BBC Snooker theme) Doug Wood Group
  • Money For Nothing Dire Straits
  • Won't Get Fooled Again The Who
  • Sunshine Of Your Love Cream
  • Voodoo Child (Slight Return) Jimi Hendrix
  • Tiny Dancer Elton John
  • The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy
  • Red Red Wine UB40
  • Enjoy Yourself The Specials
  • Tainted Love Soft Cell
  • White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
  • In Every Dream Home A Heartache Roxy Music
  • Snooker Loopy Chas & Dave
  • A Clearing Brian Eno
  • Soul On Fire Spiritualized
