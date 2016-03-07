Image for Steve Lamacq: Greatest Female Voice World Cup
BBC Radio 6 Music

Steve Lamacq: Greatest Female Voice World Cup

To coincide with International Women's Day, the latest edition of Steve’s musical World Cup is looking for the greatest female voice of all time - listen to the shortlist here. Find out more and hear Steve announcing the shortlist

Last updated: 7 Mar 2016Tracks: 16

  • Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush
  • Pearly-Dewdrops' Drops Cocteau Twins
  • Hong Kong Garden Siouxsie and the Banshees
  • I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free) Nina Simone
  • Respect Aretha Franklin
  • 50ft Queenie PJ Harvey
  • Here's Where The Story Ends The Sundays
  • One Way Or Another Blondie
  • Son Of A Preacher Man Dusty Springfield
  • Army Of Me Björk
  • (They Long To Be) Close To You Carpenters
  • Back To Black Amy Winehouse
  • A Case Of You Joni Mitchell
  • A New England Kirsty MacColl
  • Because the Night Patti Smith Group
  • I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones
