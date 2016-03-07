Steve Lamacq: Greatest Female Voice World Cup
To coincide with International Women's Day, the latest edition of Steve’s musical World Cup is looking for the greatest female voice of all time - listen to the shortlist here. Find out more and hear Steve announcing the shortlist
Last updated: 7 Mar 2016Tracks: 16
Tracks
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush
Pearly-Dewdrops' Drops Cocteau Twins
Hong Kong Garden Siouxsie and the Banshees
I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free) Nina Simone
Respect Aretha Franklin
50ft Queenie PJ Harvey
Here's Where The Story Ends The Sundays
One Way Or Another Blondie
Son Of A Preacher Man Dusty Springfield
Army Of Me Björk
(They Long To Be) Close To You Carpenters
Back To Black Amy Winehouse
A Case Of You Joni Mitchell
A New England Kirsty MacColl
Because the Night Patti Smith Group
I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones