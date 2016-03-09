Produced by Sir George Martin
A selection of music produced over five decades by the late Sir George Martin (1926-2016).
Last updated: 9 Mar 2016Tracks: 17
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Bluebell Polka Jimmy Shand
-
Portrait of My Love Matt Monro
-
Right Said Fred Bernard Cribbins
-
Love Me Do The Beatles
-
Please Please Me The Beatles
-
How Do You Do It Gerry & The Pacemakers
-
Anyone Who Had A Heart Cilla Black
-
Goldfinger Shirley Bassey
-
A Hard Day's Night Peter Sellers
-
In My Life The Beatles
-
Rain The Beatles
-
Tomorrow Never Knows The Beatles
-
Eleanor Rigby The Beatles
-
Strawberry Fields Forever The Beatles
-
I Am The Walrus The Beatles
-
Tin Man America
-
Say Say Say Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson