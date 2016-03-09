Image for Produced by Sir George Martin
Preview all 17 tracks

Produced by Sir George Martin

A selection of music produced over five decades by the late Sir George Martin (1926-2016).

Last updated: 9 Mar 2016Tracks: 17

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Bluebell Polka Jimmy Shand
  • Portrait of My Love Matt Monro
  • Right Said Fred Bernard Cribbins
  • Love Me Do The Beatles
  • Please Please Me The Beatles
  • How Do You Do It Gerry & The Pacemakers
  • Anyone Who Had A Heart Cilla Black
  • Goldfinger Shirley Bassey
  • A Hard Day's Night Peter Sellers
  • In My Life The Beatles
  • Rain The Beatles
  • Tomorrow Never Knows The Beatles
  • Eleanor Rigby The Beatles
  • Strawberry Fields Forever The Beatles
  • I Am The Walrus The Beatles
  • Tin Man America
  • Say Say Say Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists