Super Bowl Halftime Playlist
Relive the illustrious Super Bowl Halftime show with original versions of the stand-out songs performed over the years, including tracks by Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones. Watch Super Bowl 50 live on BBC Two and listen on 5 live, Sunday 7th February.
Last updated: 8 Feb 2016Tracks: 40
Tracks
50 - 2016
Viva La Vida Coldplay
Adventure Of A Lifetime Coldplay
Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
Formation Beyoncé
XLIX - 2015
Roar Katy Perry
Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J) Katy Perry
Get Ur Freak On Missy Elliott
XLVIII - 2014
Locked Out Of Heaven Bruno Mars
Treasure Bruno Mars
Give It Away Red Hot Chili Peppers
XLVII - 2013
Run The World (Girls) Beyoncé
Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
Bootylicious Destiny’s Child
XLVI - 2012
XLV - 2011
I Gotta Feeling The Black Eyed Peas
Let's Get It Started The Black Eyed Peas
OMG (feat. will.i.am) Usher
XLIII - 2009
Born To Run Bruce Springsteen
Working on a Dream Bruce Springsteen
XLI - 2007
Baby I'm A Star Prince & The Revolution
Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution
XL - 2006
Start Me Up The Rolling Stones
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Rolling Stones
XXXIX - 2005
Live And Let Die Wings
Hey Jude The Beatles
XXXVIII - 2004
Rhythm Nation Janet Jackson
Diddy Diddy
Rock Your Body Justin Timberlake
XXXVII - 2003
Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Shania Twain
Just A Girl No Doubt
Message In A Bottle The Police