Relive the illustrious Super Bowl Halftime show with original versions of the stand-out songs performed over the years, including tracks by Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones. Watch Super Bowl 50 live on BBC Two and listen on 5 live, Sunday 7th February.

Last updated: 8 Feb 2016Tracks: 40

50 - 2016

  • Viva La Vida Coldplay
  • Adventure Of A Lifetime Coldplay
  • Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
  • Formation Beyoncé

XLIX - 2015

  • Roar Katy Perry
  • Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J) Katy Perry
  • Get Ur Freak On Missy Elliott

XLVIII - 2014

  • Locked Out Of Heaven Bruno Mars
  • Treasure Bruno Mars
  • Give It Away Red Hot Chili Peppers

XLVII - 2013

  • Run The World (Girls) Beyoncé
  • Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
  • Bootylicious Destiny’s Child

XLVI - 2012

  • Vogue Madonna
  • Give Me All Your Luvin' (feat. Nicki Minaj & M.I.A.) Madonna
  • Party Rock Anthem LMFAO

XLV - 2011

  • I Gotta Feeling The Black Eyed Peas
  • Let's Get It Started The Black Eyed Peas
  • OMG (feat. will.i.am) Usher

XLIV - 2010

  • Pinball Wizard The Who
  • Baba O'Riley The Who
  • Dynamite Taio Cruz

XLIII - 2009

  • Born To Run Bruce Springsteen
  • Working on a Dream Bruce Springsteen

XLII - 2008

  • I Won't Back Down Tom Petty
  • Free Fallin' Tom Petty

XLI - 2007

  • Baby I'm A Star Prince & The Revolution
  • Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution

XL - 2006

  • Start Me Up The Rolling Stones
  • (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Rolling Stones

XXXIX - 2005

  • Live And Let Die Wings
  • Hey Jude The Beatles

XXXVIII - 2004

  • Rhythm Nation Janet Jackson
  • Diddy Diddy
  • Rock Your Body Justin Timberlake

XXXVII - 2003

  • Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Shania Twain
  • Just A Girl No Doubt
  • Message In A Bottle The Police

XXXVI - 2002

  • Beautiful Day U2
  • Where The Streets Have No Name U2
