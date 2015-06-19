The Birth of The Who
The music that influenced and inspired The Who from soul to rock n roll via rhythm and blues. Find out more about The Who's origins, with Matt Everitt on 6Music.
Last updated: 19 Jun 2015Tracks: 27
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Daddy Rolling Stone The Who
-
Ooh Poo Pah Do Jessie Hill
-
That Certain Door Snooks Eaglin
-
Baby Don't You Do It The Who
-
Smokestack Lightning Howlin’ Wolf
-
Green Onions Booker T. & The MG’s
-
Out In The Street The Who
-
I Gotta Dance To Keep From Crying The Miracles
-
Come On Chuck Berry
-
I Don't Mind James Brown
-
Please Don't Touch Johnny Kidd and The Pirates
-
Money Barrett Strong
-
Twist and Shout The Isley Brothers
-
The Kids Are Alright The Who
-
Jump Back Rufus Thomas
-
Just You and Me, Darling James Brown
-
Zoot Suit The High Numbers
-
Young Man's Blues Mose Allison
-
I Can't Explain The Who
-
Hey Bo Diddley Bo Diddley
-
Not Fade Away The Rolling Stones
-
Grow Your Own Small Faces
-
Walkin' The Dog Rufus Thomas
-
Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere The Who
-
My Generation Manfred Mann
-
Heat Wave Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
-
My Generation The Who