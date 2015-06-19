Image for The Birth of The Who
BBC Radio 6 Music

The Birth of The Who

The music that influenced and inspired The Who from soul to rock n roll via rhythm and blues. Find out more about The Who's origins, with Matt Everitt on 6Music.

Last updated: 19 Jun 2015Tracks: 27

  • Daddy Rolling Stone The Who
  • Ooh Poo Pah Do Jessie Hill
  • That Certain Door Snooks Eaglin
  • Baby Don't You Do It The Who
  • Smokestack Lightning Howlin’ Wolf
  • Green Onions Booker T. & The MG’s
  • Out In The Street The Who
  • I Gotta Dance To Keep From Crying The Miracles
  • Come On Chuck Berry
  • I Don't Mind James Brown
  • Please Don't Touch Johnny Kidd and The Pirates
  • Money Barrett Strong
  • Twist and Shout The Isley Brothers
  • The Kids Are Alright The Who
  • Jump Back Rufus Thomas
  • Just You and Me, Darling James Brown
  • Zoot Suit The High Numbers
  • Young Man's Blues Mose Allison
  • I Can't Explain The Who
  • Hey Bo Diddley Bo Diddley
  • Not Fade Away The Rolling Stones
  • Grow Your Own Small Faces
  • Walkin' The Dog Rufus Thomas
  • Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere The Who
  • My Generation Manfred Mann
  • Heat Wave Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
  • My Generation The Who
