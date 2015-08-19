The Pop Art Playlist
BBC Music celebrates the BBC's Pop Art season with a playlist of selected tracks from the programmes featured on BBC Four, 6 Music, Radio 3 and Radio 4. Explore the BBC's Pop Art season.
Last updated: 19 Aug 2015Tracks: 46
Tracks
Music from 6 Music's Album of the Day: Pop Art Week
Sweet Gene Vincent Ian Dury & Blockheads
In The Flesh Blondie
Sunday Morning The Velvet Underground
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles
Bitters End Roxy Music
Music from the Radio 3 Programme: Andy Warhol’s Factory Friends
Walk On The Wild Side Lou Reed
Andy Warhol Dana Gillespie
Heroin The Velvet Underground
Music from the BBC Four Programme: What Do Artists Do All Day? Peter Blake
Roll With It Oasis
Razzle Dazzle Bill Haley & His Comets
See Emily Play David Bowie
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey Gerry & The Pacemakers
Champagne Supernova Oasis
Music from the BBC Four Programme: Soup Cans and Superstars
Teen Scene The Hunters
He Was Really Sayin' Something The Velvelettes
Hard Travelin' Woody Guthrie
Watermelon Man Herbie Hancock
Cristo Redentor Donald Byrd
My Favorite Things John Coltrane
Tommib Squarepusher
Puff (The Magic Dragon) Peter, Paul & Mary
Here In My Heart Al Martino
Goon Gumpas Aphex Twin
Mister Sandman The Chordettes
Your Ma Said You Cried Doug Sheldon
Angie Bert Jansch
Mellow Yellow Donovan
Atlas Battles
Africastle Battles
Music from the BBC Four Programme: A Day In The Life Of Andy Warhol
All Tomorrow's Parties The Velvet Underground & Nico
Going To A Go-Go Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone The Temptations
My Sugar Baby Frank Wilson
I Got A Woman Booker T. & The MG’s
I'm Waiting For The Man The Velvet Underground
Baby Love The Supremes
Beauty Is Only Skin Deep The Temptations
Ain't No Mountain High Enough Diana Ross
I'll Be Your Mirror The Velvet Underground & Nico