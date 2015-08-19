Image for The Pop Art Playlist
The Pop Art Playlist

BBC Music celebrates the BBC's Pop Art season with a playlist of selected tracks from the programmes featured on BBC Four, 6 Music, Radio 3 and Radio 4. Explore the BBC's Pop Art season.

Last updated: 19 Aug 2015Tracks: 46

Music from 6 Music's Album of the Day: Pop Art Week

  • Sweet Gene Vincent Ian Dury & Blockheads
  • In The Flesh Blondie
  • Sunday Morning The Velvet Underground
  • Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles
  • Bitters End Roxy Music

Music from the Radio 3 Programme: Andy Warhol’s Factory Friends

  • Walk On The Wild Side Lou Reed
  • Andy Warhol Dana Gillespie
  • Heroin The Velvet Underground

Music from the BBC Four Programme: What Do Artists Do All Day? Peter Blake

  • Roll With It Oasis
  • Razzle Dazzle Bill Haley & His Comets
  • See Emily Play David Bowie
  • Got A Girl The Four Preps
  • Ferry 'Cross The Mersey Gerry & The Pacemakers
  • Champagne Supernova Oasis

Music from the BBC Four Programme: Soup Cans and Superstars

  • Teen Scene The Hunters
  • He Was Really Sayin' Something The Velvelettes
  • Hard Travelin' Woody Guthrie
  • Watermelon Man Herbie Hancock
  • Cristo Redentor Donald Byrd
  • My Favorite Things John Coltrane
  • All Blues Miles Davis
  • Tommib Squarepusher
  • Puff (The Magic Dragon) Peter, Paul & Mary
  • Here In My Heart Al Martino
  • Goon Gumpas Aphex Twin
  • Mister Sandman The Chordettes
  • Got A Girl The Four Preps
  • Your Ma Said You Cried Doug Sheldon
  • Angie Bert Jansch
  • Mellow Yellow Donovan
  • Atlas Battles
  • Africastle Battles

Music from the BBC Four Programme: A Day In The Life Of Andy Warhol

  • All Tomorrow's Parties The Velvet Underground & Nico
  • Going To A Go-Go Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
  • Papa Was A Rollin' Stone The Temptations
  • All Blues Miles Davis
  • My Sugar Baby Frank Wilson
  • I Got A Woman Booker T. & The MG’s
  • I'm Waiting For The Man The Velvet Underground
  • Baby Love The Supremes
  • Beauty Is Only Skin Deep The Temptations
  • Ain't No Mountain High Enough Diana Ross
  • I'll Be Your Mirror The Velvet Underground & Nico

Music from the iWonder Guide: Who Put The Pop Into Pop Music?

  • Discothèque U2
  • Pop Art Poem The Jam
  • Venus Lady Gaga
