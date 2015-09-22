Music With 'The Tingle Factor'
The ultimate list of music to make you tingle. Curated by presenter Andrew McGregor, Professor Lauren Stewart and composer Neil Brand as part of Radio 3’s partnership with the Wellcome Collection. Radio 3’s partnership with the Wellcome Collection.
Last updated: 22 Sep 2015Tracks: 31
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Pianist and composer Neil Brand
Sunday (from Sunday in the Park With George) Stephen Sondheim
Esurientes from Magnificat in D major, BWV.243 Johann Sebastian Bach, Marjana Lipovšek, Concentus Musicus Wien & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Rebecca - Suite Franz Waxman
The Railway Children Johnny Douglas
The Firebird Suite (1910) Finale Igor Stravinsky, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Thomas Søndergård
Radio 3 Presenter Andrew McGregor
Adagio from Symphony no 10 Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustav Mahler & Susanna Mälkki
Estonian Lullaby Jan Garbarek & The Hilliard Ensemble
Lecons de tenebres: Troisieme Lecon François Couperin, Emma Kirkby, Judith Nelson, Jane Ryan & Christopher Hogwood
The Three Ravens Trad, Andreas Martin & Andreas Scholl
Actus Tragicus' Cantata - Sonata Johann Sebastian Bach
Strange Fruit Billie Holiday
San Diego Serenade Tom Waits
Cavaleiro Monge Mariza
Mein schöner Stern! (from Minnespiel) Robert Schumann
Scherza infida (from Ariodante) George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto - 'To the Memory of an Angel' Alban Berg
Intermezzo (Quartet No.2 in A minor, Op.13) Felix Mendelssohn & Artemis Quartet
Duo Seraphim (from Vespers 1610) Claudio Monteverdi
Psychologist, Professor Lauren Stewart
O magnum mysterium Morten Lauridsen, Armonico Consort & Christopher Monks
Everybody's Got to Learn Sometime Beck
Pictures at an Exhibition Modest Mussorgsky & Nikolai Demidenko
Viva La Vida Coldplay
Still Learning Arne Jansen Trio
Music chosen by the Radio 3 Listeners
Piano Quartet No 2 in G minor (3rd mvt) Gabriel Fauré, Kathy Scott & Hermitage String Trio
Duet from The Pearl Fishers - Au fond du temple saint Georges Bizet, Jussi Björling, Robert Merrill, RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra & Renato Cellini
Intermezzo in A major, Op 118 No 2 Johannes Brahms & Hélène Grimaud
Suite gothique in C minor, Op 25 (Toccata) Guy Morancon & Léon Boëllmann
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne) George Frideric Handel, Alison Balsom, Iestyn Davies, The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), September Richard Strauss, Kiri Te Kanawa, Wiener Philharmoniker & Sir Georg Solti
Piano Quartet in E flat - ii) Andante cantabile Ludwig van Beethoven, Emanuel Ax, Isaac Stern, Jaime Laredo & Yo‐Yo Ma