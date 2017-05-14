Image for Match of the Day 2
BBC One

Match of the Day 2

All the music from the round-up of the weekend's football action. More from MOTD2, Sundays at 10.30pm on BBC One

Last updated: 14 May 2017

14th May

  • I Can't Explain The Who
  • Hometown Glory Adele

7th May

  • A Violent Noise The xx
  • F For You Disclosure

30th April

  • What Makes A Good Man? The Heavy
  • Lazy Sunday Small Faces
  • No Easy Way Down Dusty Springfield

23rd April

  • Green Light Lorde
  • Bitter End Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Jungle X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons
  • Dreams Beck
  • Remember The Name Fort Minor
  • House of Moody Jimi Charles Moody

April 2nd

  • On Hold The xx
  • High and Low Empire of the Sun

March 19th

  • Immigrant Song Led Zeppelin
  • Walking With Elephants Ten Walls
  • The Currents Bastille
  • Only One Sigala & Digital Farm Animals
  • Bang Bang (feat. R. City, Selah Sue & Craig David) DJ Fresh Vs. Diplo
  • Find Me (feat. Birdy) Sigma
  • Green Light Lorde
  • Fire (feat. Max Marshall) Matrix & Futurebound

March 12th

  • The Quickening Danny Cocke

March 5th

  • Apply Some Pressure Maxïmo Park
  • Never Stop DC Breaks

February 12th

  • Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
  • Get Up Young Fathers
  • Skin Rag’n’Bone Man

February 5th

  • My Heart Rate Rapid Metronomy
  • Ride a White Swan T. Rex

January 22nd

  • On Hold The xx
  • Nessun Dorma Andrea Bocelli
  • This Is The One The Stone Roses

January 15th

  • The Currents Bastille

January 1st

  • Talk to Me Run The Jewels
  • Bike Engine Stylo G x Jacob Plant
  • Everyone’s Dead Rizzle Kicks
  • Alive The Temper Trap
  • Pretty Woman Robbie Williams

December 11th

  • Shoot To Thrill AC/DC
  • Hung Up Madonna

4th December

  • That's the Way (I Like It) KC and the Sunshine Band
  • Fool Rae & Christian

27th November

  • The Bamboos Theme The Bamboos
  • The Great Pretender Freddie Mercury

30th October

  • Like That (feat. Moko) Chase & Status
  • Transatlantic Quantic

23rd October

  • Familiar Agnes Obel
  • Fall Miles Davis
  • Flight Bogus Order
  • So Far Away Katy B
  • Sunshine (feat. Dan Harkna) TIEKS
  • Don't You Know (feat. Jamie N Commons) Kungs

16th October

  • Complaint Department Lykke Li
  • Suck My Kiss Red Hot Chili Peppers

2nd October

  • Winner (feat. Justin Timberlake & T.I.) Jamie Foxx
  • Towers Cortes
  • Einstein A Go-Go Landscape
  • Gone  M83 & David Holmes 

25th September

  • One Eye Open Trentemøller
  • I Exhale Underworld
  • Nobody Speak feat. Run The Jewels DJ Shadow
  • Autumn Leaves Ed Sheeran

18th September

  • Dry The Rain The Beta Band
  • Rigoletto 'La donna è mobile' Giuseppe Verdi & Mario Lanza
  • Alright Supergrass

11th September

  • La Dolce Vita (1960): Arrividerci Roma/Notturno o mattutino/Finale Carlo Savina, Aida Studio Orchestra & Nino Rota
  • Do You Remember The First Time? Pulp
  • The Meaning Of Soul Oasis

28th August

  • Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right Jamie N Commons
  • Speechless Kruder & Dorfmeister

14th August

  • There's No Other Way Blur
