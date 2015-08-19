Image for 6 Music Celebrates David Byrne
BBC Radio 6 Music

6 Music Celebrates David Byrne

Featuring tracks from the celebrated career of David Byrne, plus music from collaborators, influences and influencers all chosen by 6 Music presenters. More from 6 Music.

  • Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads
  • Lazy X‐Press 2
  • Crosseyed And Painless Talking Heads
  • The Jezebel Spirit Brian Eno & David Byrne
  • Wild Wild Life Talking Heads
  • Strange Weather Anna Calvi & David Byrne
  • Knotty Pine David Byrne & Dirty Projectors
  • Girlfriend Is Better Talking Heads
  • Slippery People The Staple Singers
  • Blind Talking Heads
  • Fela's Riff Talking Heads
  • I Feel It In My Heart Talking Heads
  • Dancing For Money Talking Heads
  • And She Was Talking Heads
  • America Is Waiting David Byrne & Brian Eno
  • Moonlight In Glory Brian Eno & David Byrne
  • Mea Culpa Brian Eno & David Byrne
  • Strange Overtones David Byrne & Brian Eno
  • Toe Jam (feat. David Byrne) Brighton Port Authority
  • The More I See Fun Boy Three
  • I Should Watch TV David Byrne & St. Vincent
  • Se Ba Ho Sunny Blacks Band
