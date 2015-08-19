6 Music Celebrates David Byrne
Featuring tracks from the celebrated career of David Byrne, plus music from collaborators, influences and influencers all chosen by 6 Music presenters. More from 6 Music.
Last updated: 19 Aug 2015
Tracks
Once In A Lifetime Talking Heads
Lazy X‐Press 2
Crosseyed And Painless Talking Heads
The Jezebel Spirit Brian Eno & David Byrne
Wild Wild Life Talking Heads
Strange Weather Anna Calvi & David Byrne
Knotty Pine David Byrne & Dirty Projectors
Girlfriend Is Better Talking Heads
Slippery People The Staple Singers
Blind Talking Heads
Fela's Riff Talking Heads
I Feel It In My Heart Talking Heads
Dancing For Money Talking Heads
And She Was Talking Heads
America Is Waiting David Byrne & Brian Eno
Moonlight In Glory Brian Eno & David Byrne
Mea Culpa Brian Eno & David Byrne
Strange Overtones David Byrne & Brian Eno
Toe Jam (feat. David Byrne) Brighton Port Authority
The More I See Fun Boy Three
I Should Watch TV David Byrne & St. Vincent
Se Ba Ho Sunny Blacks Band