Rock 'n' Roll America
BBC Music celebrates the BBC's Rock 'n' Roll America season with a playlist inspired by the programmes featured. More from the Rock 'n' Roll America season on the BBC..
Last updated: 1 Jul 2015Tracks: 28
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Be My Baby The Ronettes
-
Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On Jerry Lee Lewis
-
Sweet Little Sixteen Chuck Berry
-
Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry
-
Goodnight Sweetheart The Spaniels
-
Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley & His Comets
-
Lucille Little Richard
-
Great Balls of Fire Jerry Lee Lewis
-
Oh Boy! The Crickets
-
-
Hound Dog Elvis Presley
-
Keep a Knockin' Little Richard
-
Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want To Meet) Jackie Wilson
-
Blueberry Hill Fats Domino
-
Summertime Blues Eddie Cochran
-
High School Confidential Jerry Lee Lewis
-
Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
-
Tutti Frutti Little Richard
-
I Only Have Eyes For You The Flamingos
-
Bad Boy Marty Wilde
-
Roadrunner Bo Diddley
-
I'm Walkin' Fats Domino
-
The Fat Man Fats Domino
-
-
Rocket 88 Jackie Brenston
-
Baby It's You The Spaniels
-
Why Do Fools Fall In Love The Teenagers
-
That's Alright Mama Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup