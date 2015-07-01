Image for Rock 'n' Roll America
BBC Four

Rock 'n' Roll America

BBC Music celebrates the BBC's Rock 'n' Roll America season with a playlist inspired by the programmes featured. More from the Rock 'n' Roll America season on the BBC..

Last updated: 1 Jul 2015Tracks: 28

  • Be My Baby The Ronettes
  • Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Sweet Little Sixteen Chuck Berry
  • Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry
  • Goodnight Sweetheart The Spaniels
  • Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley & His Comets
  • Lucille Little Richard
  • Great Balls of Fire Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Oh Boy! The Crickets
  • Ain't That A Shame Fats Domino
  • Hound Dog Elvis Presley
  • Keep a Knockin' Little Richard
  • Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want To Meet) Jackie Wilson
  • Blueberry Hill Fats Domino
  • Summertime Blues Eddie Cochran
  • High School Confidential Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
  • Tutti Frutti Little Richard
  • I Only Have Eyes For You The Flamingos
  • Bad Boy Marty Wilde
  • Roadrunner Bo Diddley
  • I'm Walkin' Fats Domino
  • The Fat Man Fats Domino
  • Rocket 88 Jackie Brenston
  • Baby It's You The Spaniels
  • Why Do Fools Fall In Love The Teenagers
  • That's Alright Mama Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
