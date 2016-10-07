Image for Trevor Nelson's Albums For Life
Preview all 200 tracks
BBC Radio 1Xtra

Trevor Nelson's Albums For Life

Trevor Nelson's list of must-have albums with his choices of the essential tracks from each one. A new album lands each week on 1Xtra. *Contains Strong Language* Weekdays on 1Xtra.

Last updated: 7 Oct 2016Tracks: 200

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

Aaliyah: Aaliyah

  • Try Again Aaliyah
  • Rock The Boat Aaliyah
  • We Need A Resolution (feat. Timbaland) Aaliyah
  • Loose Rap (feat. MC Static) Aaliyah
  • I Care 4 U Aaliyah

Labrinth: Electronic Earth

  • Climb On Board Labrinth
  • Earthquake (feat. Tinie Tempah) Labrinth
  • Last Time Labrinth
  • Treatment Labrinth
  • Express Yourself Labrinth
  • Let The Sun Shine Labrinth
  • Beneath Your Beautiful (feat. Emeli Sandé) Labrinth
  • Sundown Labrinth
  • Sweet Riot Labrinth
  • Vultures Labrinth

Lil Kim : The Naked Truth

  • Spell Check Lil’ Kim
  • All Good Lil’ Kim
  • Slippin' Lil’ Kim
  • Woah Lil’ Kim
  • Lighters Up Lil’ Kim

Pete Rock & CL Smooth: Mecca and the Soul Brother

  • They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.) Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
  • Return Of The Mecca Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
  • Act Like You Know Pete Rock & CL Smooth
  • Lots Of Lovin Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth

Eric B & Rakim: Paid In Full

  • I Know You Got Soul Eric B. & Rakim
  • Paid In Full Eric B. & Rakim
  • I Ain't No Joke Eric B. & Rakim
  • My Melody Eric B. & Rakim
  • Eric B Is President Eric B. & Rakim

Tinie Tempah: Disc-Overy

  • Pass Out Tinie Tempah
  • Frisky (feat. Labrinth) Tinie Tempah
  • Miami 2 Ibiza Swedish House Mafia vs Tinie Tempah
  • Wonderman (feat. Ellie Goulding) Tinie Tempah
  • Written In The Stars (feat. Eric Turner) Tinie Tempah

Jay Z: The Blueprint

  • Izzo (H.O.V.A.) JAY-Z
  • Girls, Girls, Girls JAY-Z
  • Jigga What, Jigga Who JAY-Z
  • Takeover JAY-Z
  • Renegade (feat. Eminem) JAY Z

Robin Thicke: The Evolution of Robin Thicke

  • Lost Without U Robin Thicke
  • Got 2 Be Down (feat. Faith Evans) Robin Thicke
  • Everything I Can't Have Robin Thicke
  • Wanna Love You Girl (feat. Pharrell Williams) Robin Thicke
  • Can U Believe Robin Thicke

Shaggy: Hot Shot

  • It Wasn't Me (feat. Ricardo “Rik Rok” Ducent) Shaggy
  • Angel (feat. Rayvon) Shaggy
  • Luv Me Luv Me (feat. Janet Jackson) Shaggy
  • Dance and Shout Shaggy
  • Hope Shaggy

En Vogue: Funky Divas

  • My Lovin' En Vogue
  • Giving Him Something He Can Feel En Vogue
  • Free Your Mind En Vogue
  • Give It Up, Turn It Loose En Vogue
  • Love Dont Love You En Vogue

Notorious B.I.G: Life After Death.

  • Hypnotize The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Miss U The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Kick In The Door The Notorious B.I.G.
  • I'm Lovin' You Tonight (feat. R. Kelly) The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Going Back To Cali The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Sky's The Limit (feat. 112) The Notorious B.I.G.
  • I Love The Dough (feat. JAY-Z & Angela Winbush) The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Notorious Thugs (feat. Bone Thugs‐n‐Harmony) The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Ten Commandments The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. Puff Daddy & Mase) The Notorious B.I.G.

Tweet: Southern Hummingbird

  • Oops (Oh My) (feat. Missy Elliott) Tweet & Missy Elliott
  • Boogie Tonight Tweet
  • Best Friend Tweet
  • Make Ur Move Tweet
  • Call Me Tweet

Wiley: Treddin' On Thin Ice

  • Wot Do U Call It? Wiley
  • Pies Wiley
  • Treddin' On Thin Ice Wiley
  • Special Girl (feat. Kano) Wiley
  • Eskimo Wiley

CeeLo Green: The Lady Killer

  • Forget You CeeLo Green
  • I Want You (Hold On To Love) CeeLo Green
  • Bright Lights Bigger City (feat. Wiz Khalifa) CeeLo Green
  • Fool For You (feat. Philip Bailey) CeeLo Green
  • It's OK CeeLo Green

Timbaland: Shock Value

  • Throw It On Me (feat. The Hives) Timbaland
  • Scream (feat. Keri Hilson & Nicole Scherzinger) Timbaland
  • Apologize (feat. OneRepublic) Timbaland
  • The Way I Are (feat. Keri Hilson) Timbaland
  • Give It To Me (feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake) Timbaland

G-Unit: Beg For Mercy

  • Stunt 101 G-Unit
  • Poppin Them Thangs G-Unit
  • Smile G-Unit
  • Wanna Get To Know You G-Unit & Joe
  • Groupie Love (feat. Butch Cassidy) G-Unit

Emile Sandé: Our Version of Events

  • Heaven Emeli Sandé
  • Read All About It Pt III Emeli Sandé
  • Next To Me Emeli Sandé
  • Daddy (feat. Naughty Boy) Emeli Sandé

Whitney Houston: My Love Is Your Love

  • My Love Is Your Love Whitney Houston
  • It's Not Right But It's Okay Whitney Houston
  • Heartbreak Hotel (feat. Kelly Price & Faith Evans) Whitney Houston
  • If I Told You That Whitney Houston & George Michael
  • I Learned From The Best Whitney Houston

Nelly: Nellyville

  • Hot In Herre Nelly
  • Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland) Nelly
  • Work It (feat. Justin Timberlake) Nelly
  • Pimp Juice Nelly
  • Air Force Ones (feat. Ali, Murphy Lee & Kyjuan) Nelly

Mary J. Blige: Share My World

  • Love Is All We Need (feat. Nas) Mary J. Blige
  • (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman Mary J. Blige
  • Share My World Mary J. Blige
  • Everything Mary J. Blige
  • I Can Love You (feat. Lil’ Kim) Mary J. Blige

Lil Wayne: Tha Carter III

  • Lollipop Lil Wayne
  • A Milli Lil Wayne
  • Mr. Carter (feat. JAY-Z) Lil Wayne
  • Comfortable (feat. Babyface) Lil Wayne
  • Got Money (feat. T‐Pain) Lil Wayne

P. Diddy: No Way Out

  • I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112) Puff Daddy & Faith Evans
  • It's All About The Benjamins (feat. Lil’ Kim, The LOX & The Notorious B.I.G.) Diddy
  • Been Around The World (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Mase) Diddy
  • Pain Diddy
  • Victory (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes) Diddy

Mariah Carey: Emancipation Of Mimi

  • It's Like That Mariah Carey
  • We Belong Together Mariah Carey
  • Shake It Off Mariah Carey
  • Get Your Number (feat. Jermaine Dupri) Mariah Carey
  • Say Something (feat. Snoop Dogg) Mariah Carey

Ludacris

  • Rollout (My Business) Ludacris
  • Area Codes (feat. Nate Dogg) Ludacris
  • Move (feat. Mystikal & I-20) Ludacris
  • Growing Pains Ludacris, Fate Wilson & Keon Bryce
  • Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!) (feat. Sleepy Brown) Ludacris

Amy Winehouse: Back To Black

  • Rehab Amy Winehouse
  • You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse
  • Back To Black Amy Winehouse
  • Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse
  • Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse

Beyoncé: Dangerously In Love

  • Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
  • Naughty Girl Beyoncé
  • Me Myself And I Beyoncé
  • Baby Boy (feat. Sean Paul) Beyoncé
  • Dangerously In Love 2 Beyoncé

A Tribe Called Quest: Midnight Marauders

  • Award Tour A Tribe Called Quest
  • Electric Relaxation A Tribe Called Quest
  • Oh My God A Tribe Called Quest
  • Hot Sex A Tribe Called Quest
  • Steve Biko (Stir It Up) A Tribe Called Quest
  • Lyrics To Go A Tribe Called Quest

Justin Timberlake: FutureSex/LoveSounds

  • SexyBack Justin Timberlake
  • My Love (feat. T.I.) Justin Timberlake
  • What Goes Around...Comes Around Justin Timberlake
  • Until The End Of Time Justin Timberlake & Beyoncé
  • Lovestoned Justin Timberlake

Alicia Keys: Diary of Alicia Keys

  • You Don't Know My Name Alicia Keys
  • If I Ain't Got You Alicia Keys
  • Diary Alicia Keys
  • If I Was Your Woman/ Walk On By Alicia Keys
  • Karma Alicia Keys

Michael Jackson: Thriller

  • The Girl Is Mine Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney
  • Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin' Michael Jackson
  • Billie Jean Michael Jackson
  • Baby Be Mine Michael Jackson
  • Thriller Michael Jackson
  • P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) Michael Jackson
  • Human Nature Michael Jackson

Jay Z: The Black Album

  • Encore JAY-Z
  • DIrt Off Your Shoulder JAY-Z
  • Change Clothes (feat. Pharrell Williams) JAY Z
  • 99 Problems JAY-Z
  • What More Can I Say JAY-Z
  • Public Service Announcement (Interlude) JAY-Z

Jamiroquai: Emergency on Planet Earth

  • When You Gonna Learn? Jamiroquai
  • Too Young To Die Jamiroquai
  • Emergency on Planet Earth Jamiroquai
  • Blow Your Mind Jamiroquai
  • If I Like It, I Do It Jamiroquai

Joe: My Name Is Joe

  • Stutter Joe & Mystikal
  • I Wanna Know Joe
  • Thank God I Found You (Make It Last Remix Edit) Mariah Carey & Joe And Nas
  • Get Crunk Tonight Joe
  • 5 6 3 (Joe) Joe

Snoop Dogg: Doggystyle

  • Gin And Juice Snoop Dogg
  • Murder Was The Case (feat. Daz Dillinger) Snoop Dogg
  • What's My Name Snoop Dogg
  • Doggy Dogg World (feat. Tha Dogg Pound & The Dramatics) Snoop Dogg
  • Pump Pump Snoop Dogg

Jill Scott: Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1

  • Love Rain Jill Scott
  • The Way Jill Scott
  • He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat) Jill Scott
  • A Long Walk Jill Scott
  • Gettin' In The Way Jill Scott

Donae’o: Party Hard

  • African Warrior Donae’o
  • I Donae’o
  • Riot Music Donae’o
  • Party Hard Donae’o
  • Devil In A Blue Dress Donae’o

Usher: 8701

  • U Remind Me Usher
  • U-Turn Usher
  • U Got It Bad Usher
  • U Don't Have To Call Usher
  • Twork It Out Usher
  • I Don't Know (feat. P. Diddy) Usher

Frank Ocean: Channel ORANGE

  • Thinking Bout You Frank Ocean
  • Pyramids Frank Ocean
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

  • Image for Hot For 2018
    Hot For 2018
  • Image for Targo Embargo
    Targo Embargo
  • Image for 1Xtra Live 2017
    1Xtra Live 2017
  • Image for 1Xtra Playlist
    1Xtra Playlist

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists