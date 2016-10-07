Trevor Nelson's Albums For Life
Aaliyah: Aaliyah
Labrinth: Electronic Earth
Lil Kim : The Naked Truth
Pete Rock & CL Smooth: Mecca and the Soul Brother
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.) Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Return Of The Mecca Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Act Like You Know Pete Rock & CL Smooth
Lots Of Lovin Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Eric B & Rakim: Paid In Full
I Know You Got Soul Eric B. & Rakim
Paid In Full Eric B. & Rakim
I Ain't No Joke Eric B. & Rakim
My Melody Eric B. & Rakim
Eric B Is President Eric B. & Rakim
Tinie Tempah: Disc-Overy
Pass Out Tinie Tempah
Frisky (feat. Labrinth) Tinie Tempah
Miami 2 Ibiza Swedish House Mafia vs Tinie Tempah
Wonderman (feat. Ellie Goulding) Tinie Tempah
Written In The Stars (feat. Eric Turner) Tinie Tempah
Jay Z: The Blueprint
Robin Thicke: The Evolution of Robin Thicke
Lost Without U Robin Thicke
Got 2 Be Down (feat. Faith Evans) Robin Thicke
Everything I Can't Have Robin Thicke
Wanna Love You Girl (feat. Pharrell Williams) Robin Thicke
Can U Believe Robin Thicke
Shaggy: Hot Shot
En Vogue: Funky Divas
Notorious B.I.G: Life After Death.
Hypnotize The Notorious B.I.G.
Miss U The Notorious B.I.G.
Kick In The Door The Notorious B.I.G.
I'm Lovin' You Tonight (feat. R. Kelly) The Notorious B.I.G.
Going Back To Cali The Notorious B.I.G.
Sky's The Limit (feat. 112) The Notorious B.I.G.
I Love The Dough (feat. JAY-Z & Angela Winbush) The Notorious B.I.G.
Notorious Thugs (feat. Bone Thugs‐n‐Harmony) The Notorious B.I.G.
Ten Commandments The Notorious B.I.G.
Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. Puff Daddy & Mase) The Notorious B.I.G.
Tweet: Southern Hummingbird
Oops (Oh My) (feat. Missy Elliott) Tweet & Missy Elliott
Boogie Tonight Tweet
Best Friend Tweet
Make Ur Move Tweet
Call Me Tweet
Wiley: Treddin' On Thin Ice
CeeLo Green: The Lady Killer
Forget You CeeLo Green
I Want You (Hold On To Love) CeeLo Green
Bright Lights Bigger City (feat. Wiz Khalifa) CeeLo Green
Fool For You (feat. Philip Bailey) CeeLo Green
It's OK CeeLo Green
Timbaland: Shock Value
G-Unit: Beg For Mercy
Stunt 101 G-Unit
Poppin Them Thangs G-Unit
Smile G-Unit
Wanna Get To Know You G-Unit & Joe
Groupie Love (feat. Butch Cassidy) G-Unit
Emile Sandé: Our Version of Events
Heaven Emeli Sandé
Read All About It Pt III Emeli Sandé
Next To Me Emeli Sandé
Daddy (feat. Naughty Boy) Emeli Sandé
Whitney Houston: My Love Is Your Love
My Love Is Your Love Whitney Houston
It's Not Right But It's Okay Whitney Houston
Heartbreak Hotel (feat. Kelly Price & Faith Evans) Whitney Houston
If I Told You That Whitney Houston & George Michael
I Learned From The Best Whitney Houston
Nelly: Nellyville
Mary J. Blige: Share My World
Love Is All We Need (feat. Nas) Mary J. Blige
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman Mary J. Blige
Share My World Mary J. Blige
Everything Mary J. Blige
I Can Love You (feat. Lil’ Kim) Mary J. Blige
Lil Wayne: Tha Carter III
P. Diddy: No Way Out
I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112) Puff Daddy & Faith Evans
It's All About The Benjamins (feat. Lil’ Kim, The LOX & The Notorious B.I.G.) Diddy
Been Around The World (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Mase) Diddy
Pain Diddy
Victory (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes) Diddy
Mariah Carey: Emancipation Of Mimi
It's Like That Mariah Carey
We Belong Together Mariah Carey
Shake It Off Mariah Carey
Get Your Number (feat. Jermaine Dupri) Mariah Carey
Say Something (feat. Snoop Dogg) Mariah Carey
Ludacris
Rollout (My Business) Ludacris
Area Codes (feat. Nate Dogg) Ludacris
Move (feat. Mystikal & I-20) Ludacris
Growing Pains Ludacris, Fate Wilson & Keon Bryce
Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!) (feat. Sleepy Brown) Ludacris
Amy Winehouse: Back To Black
Rehab Amy Winehouse
You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse
Back To Black Amy Winehouse
Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse
Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse
Beyoncé: Dangerously In Love
A Tribe Called Quest: Midnight Marauders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Timberlake: FutureSex/LoveSounds
SexyBack Justin Timberlake
My Love (feat. T.I.) Justin Timberlake
What Goes Around...Comes Around Justin Timberlake
Until The End Of Time Justin Timberlake & Beyoncé
Lovestoned Justin Timberlake
Alicia Keys: Diary of Alicia Keys
You Don't Know My Name Alicia Keys
If I Ain't Got You Alicia Keys
Diary Alicia Keys
If I Was Your Woman/ Walk On By Alicia Keys
Karma Alicia Keys
Michael Jackson: Thriller
The Girl Is Mine Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin' Michael Jackson
Billie Jean Michael Jackson
Baby Be Mine Michael Jackson
Thriller Michael Jackson
P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) Michael Jackson
Human Nature Michael Jackson
Jay Z: The Black Album
Jamiroquai: Emergency on Planet Earth
When You Gonna Learn? Jamiroquai
Too Young To Die Jamiroquai
Emergency on Planet Earth Jamiroquai
Blow Your Mind Jamiroquai
If I Like It, I Do It Jamiroquai
Joe: My Name Is Joe
Stutter Joe & Mystikal
I Wanna Know Joe
Thank God I Found You (Make It Last Remix Edit) Mariah Carey & Joe And Nas
Get Crunk Tonight Joe
5 6 3 (Joe) Joe
Snoop Dogg: Doggystyle
Gin And Juice Snoop Dogg
Murder Was The Case (feat. Daz Dillinger) Snoop Dogg
What's My Name Snoop Dogg
Doggy Dogg World (feat. Tha Dogg Pound & The Dramatics) Snoop Dogg
Pump Pump Snoop Dogg
Jill Scott: Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1
Love Rain Jill Scott
The Way Jill Scott
He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat) Jill Scott
A Long Walk Jill Scott
Gettin' In The Way Jill Scott
Donae’o: Party Hard
Usher: 8701
Frank Ocean: Channel ORANGE
Thinking Bout You Frank Ocean
Pyramids Frank Ocean