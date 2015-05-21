Tom Service Recommends...
More from Composers on Radio 3
Last updated: 21 May 2015Tracks: 67
Tracks
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3
-
Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 1st Mvmnt Allegro con brio Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 2nd Mvmnt Marcia Funebre – Adagio assai Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 3rd Mvmnt Allegro vivace Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 4th Mvmnt Allegro molto Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5
-
Symphony No 5, 1st movement: Allegro con brio Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 5: 2nd Mvmnt Andante con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 5: 3rd Mvmnt Scherzo. Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 5: 4th Mvmnt Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Symphony No. 8
-
Symphony No. 8: 1st Mvmnt Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 8: 2nd Mvmnt Allegretto Scherzando Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 8: 3rd Mvmnt Tempo di Menuetto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 8: 4th Mvmnt Allegro Vivace Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
-
Symphony No. 9: 1st Mvmnt Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 9: 2nd Mvmnt Scherzo Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 9: 3rd Mvmnt Adagio molto e cantabile Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Symphony No. 9: 4th Mvmnt Presto Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Excerpts from Fidelio
-
Fidelio - Ouverture Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Fidelio - O welche Lust! Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Fidelio - Gott! Welch Dunkel hier! Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Fidelio - O namenlose Freude! Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Fidelio - Heil sei dem Tag Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major
-
Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 61. I. Allegro ma non troppo Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 61. II. Larghetto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 61. III. Rondo allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major
-
Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58: I. Allegro moderato Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58: II. Andante con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58: III. Rondo (Vivace) Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: String Quartet No.15 in A Minor
-
String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. I. Assai sostenuto - Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
-
String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. II. Allegro ma non tanto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. III. Molto adagio Ludwig van Beethoven
-
String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. IV. Alla marcia, assai vivace Ludwig van Beethoven
-
String Quartet No.15 in A Minor.V. Allegro appasionato Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: Piano sonata in C Major, 'Waldstein'
-
Piano Sonata No.21 in C Major, 'Waldstein', Op.53: I. Allegro con brio Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Piano Sonata No.21 in C Major, 'Waldstein', Op.53: II. Introduzione (Adagio molto) Ludwig van Beethoven
-
Piano Sonata No.21 in C Major, 'Waldstein', Op.53: III. Rondo Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven: 6 Bagatelles
-
6 Bagatelles, Op.126: I. Andante con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
6 Bagatelles, Op.126: II. Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
-
6 Bagatelles, Op.126: III. Andante Ludwig van Beethoven
-
6 Bagatelles, Op.126: IV. Presto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
6 Bagatelles, Op.126: V. Quasi Allegretto Ludwig van Beethoven
-
6 Bagatelles, Op.126: VI. Presto - Andante amabile e con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
John Adams: Shaker Loops
-
Shaker Loops John Adams
John Adams: Excerpts from Nixon in China
-
Nixon in China: Act 1, Scene 1: Beginning John Adams
-
Nixon in China: Act 1, Scene 1: News has a kind of mystery John Adams
-
Nixon in China: Act 2, Scene 2: Tropical Storm John Adams
-
Nixon in China: Act 2, Scene 2: Flesh Rebels John Adams
-
Nixon in China: Act 2, Scene 2: I am the wife of Mao Tse Tung John Adams
John Adams: Excerpts from I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky
-
I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: Act 1: No.1 'I was looking at the ceiling and then I saw the sky' John Adams
-
I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: Act 1: No.2 'A Sermon on Romance' John Adams
-
I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: Act 2: No.16 Duet: 'Three Weeks and Still I'm Outta My Mind' John Adams
-
I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky:Act 2: No.23 Finale John Adams
John Adams: Excerpts from The Death of Klinghoffer
-
The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 1, Scene 1: 3. The Captain: 'It was just after one fifteen' John Adams
-
The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 1, Scene 1: 5. Molqui: 'Give these orders' John Adams
-
The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 2, Scene 1: 7. Desert Chorus John Adams
-
The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 2, Scene 3: The Captain: 'Mrs Kinghoffer, please sit down' John Adams
-
The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 2, Scene 3: Marilyn Klinghoffer: 'You embraced them!' John Adams
John Adams: Grand Pianola Music
-
Grand Pianola Music: Part 1A John Adams
-
Grand Pianola Music: Part 1B John Adams
-
Grand Pianola Music: On the Great Divide John Adams
John Adams: Harmonielehre
-
Harmonielehre: Part I John Adams
-
Harmonielehre: Part II - the Anfortas Wound John Adams
-
Harmonielehre: Part III - Meister Eckhardt and Quackie John Adams
John Adams: A Short Ride in a Fast Machine
-
A Short Ride in a Fast Machine John Adams & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
John Adams: The Wound-Dresser
-
The Wound-Dresser John Adams
John Adams: Harmonium
-
Harmonium: Negative Love John Adams
-
Harmonium: Because I Could Not Stop for Death John Adams
-
Harmonium: Wild Nights John Adams