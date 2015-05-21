Image for Tom Service Recommends...
BBC Radio 3

Tom Service Recommends...

Your one stop introduction to Beethoven and John Adams with Tom Service's exclusive recommendations...

Last updated: 21 May 2015Tracks: 67

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3

  • Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 1st Mvmnt Allegro con brio Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 2nd Mvmnt Marcia Funebre – Adagio assai Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 3rd Mvmnt Allegro vivace Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 3 'Eroica': 4th Mvmnt Allegro molto Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

  • Symphony No 5, 1st movement: Allegro con brio Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 5: 2nd Mvmnt Andante con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 5: 3rd Mvmnt Scherzo. Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 5: 4th Mvmnt Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

  • Symphony No. 8: 1st Mvmnt Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 8: 2nd Mvmnt Allegretto Scherzando Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 8: 3rd Mvmnt Tempo di Menuetto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 8: 4th Mvmnt Allegro Vivace Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

  • Symphony No. 9: 1st Mvmnt Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 9: 2nd Mvmnt Scherzo Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 9: 3rd Mvmnt Adagio molto e cantabile Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Symphony No. 9: 4th Mvmnt Presto Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Excerpts from Fidelio

  • Fidelio - Ouverture Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Fidelio - O welche Lust! Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Fidelio - Gott! Welch Dunkel hier! Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Fidelio - O namenlose Freude! Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Fidelio - Heil sei dem Tag Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major

  • Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 61. I. Allegro ma non troppo Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 61. II. Larghetto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 61. III. Rondo allegro Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major

  • Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58: I. Allegro moderato Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58: II. Andante con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58: III. Rondo (Vivace) Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: String Quartet No.15 in A Minor

  • String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. I. Assai sostenuto - Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
  • String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. II. Allegro ma non tanto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. III. Molto adagio Ludwig van Beethoven
  • String Quartet No.15 in A Minor. IV. Alla marcia, assai vivace Ludwig van Beethoven
  • String Quartet No.15 in A Minor.V. Allegro appasionato Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: Piano sonata in C Major, 'Waldstein'

  • Piano Sonata No.21 in C Major, 'Waldstein', Op.53: I. Allegro con brio Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Piano Sonata No.21 in C Major, 'Waldstein', Op.53: II. Introduzione (Adagio molto) Ludwig van Beethoven
  • Piano Sonata No.21 in C Major, 'Waldstein', Op.53: III. Rondo Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven: 6 Bagatelles

  • 6 Bagatelles, Op.126: I. Andante con moto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • 6 Bagatelles, Op.126: II. Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven
  • 6 Bagatelles, Op.126: III. Andante Ludwig van Beethoven
  • 6 Bagatelles, Op.126: IV. Presto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • 6 Bagatelles, Op.126: V. Quasi Allegretto Ludwig van Beethoven
  • 6 Bagatelles, Op.126: VI. Presto - Andante amabile e con moto Ludwig van Beethoven

John Adams: Shaker Loops

  • Shaker Loops John Adams

John Adams: Excerpts from Nixon in China

  • Nixon in China: Act 1, Scene 1: Beginning John Adams
  • Nixon in China: Act 1, Scene 1: News has a kind of mystery John Adams
  • Nixon in China: Act 2, Scene 2: Tropical Storm John Adams
  • Nixon in China: Act 2, Scene 2: Flesh Rebels John Adams
  • Nixon in China: Act 2, Scene 2: I am the wife of Mao Tse Tung John Adams

John Adams: Excerpts from I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky

  • I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: Act 1: No.1 'I was looking at the ceiling and then I saw the sky' John Adams
  • I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: Act 1: No.2 'A Sermon on Romance' John Adams
  • I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: Act 2: No.16 Duet: 'Three Weeks and Still I'm Outta My Mind' John Adams
  • I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky:Act 2: No.23 Finale John Adams

John Adams: Excerpts from The Death of Klinghoffer

  • The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 1, Scene 1: 3. The Captain: 'It was just after one fifteen' John Adams
  • The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 1, Scene 1: 5. Molqui: 'Give these orders' John Adams
  • The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 2, Scene 1: 7. Desert Chorus John Adams
  • The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 2, Scene 3: The Captain: 'Mrs Kinghoffer, please sit down' John Adams
  • The Death of Klinghoffer: Act 2, Scene 3: Marilyn Klinghoffer: 'You embraced them!' John Adams

John Adams: Grand Pianola Music

  • Grand Pianola Music: Part 1A John Adams
  • Grand Pianola Music: Part 1B John Adams
  • Grand Pianola Music: On the Great Divide John Adams

John Adams: Harmonielehre

  • Harmonielehre: Part I John Adams
  • Harmonielehre: Part II - the Anfortas Wound John Adams
  • Harmonielehre: Part III - Meister Eckhardt and Quackie John Adams

John Adams: A Short Ride in a Fast Machine

  • A Short Ride in a Fast Machine John Adams & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

John Adams: The Wound-Dresser

  • The Wound-Dresser John Adams

John Adams: Harmonium

  • Harmonium: Negative Love John Adams
  • Harmonium: Because I Could Not Stop for Death John Adams
  • Harmonium: Wild Nights John Adams
